2122 West Ainslie Street
2122 West Ainslie Street

2122 West Ainslie Street · (773) 805-5663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2122 West Ainslie Street, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
yoga
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
media room
yoga
Here's your chance to live in RAVENSWOOD! Beautiful first floor 2 BR / 1 BTH (PLUS an OFFICE) Available August 1st. Cats & Dogs OK with NO PET FEE/DEPOSIT. Spacious and sunny. Hardwood floors throughout. Large and ample closets. Central Heat and A/C. In-Unit Laundry. Surrounded by Ravenswood, Damen, Lawrence, Foster, Western, and Lincoln Avenues...all you need is nearby. Lincoln Square, Davis Theater, Old Town School of Folk Music, Sulzer Library, Welles Park, Winnemac Park, Grocery stores, Dining, Entertainment, Yoga/Athletic studios/clubs, Damen and Western Brown Line stations, and so much more. Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent. Renters Insurance will be required. Verification of positive rental/ownership history. Cats and Dogs welcome, 2 max, up to 25 lbs. This is a perfect place to call Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 West Ainslie Street have any available units?
2122 West Ainslie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2122 West Ainslie Street have?
Some of 2122 West Ainslie Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2122 West Ainslie Street currently offering any rent specials?
2122 West Ainslie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 West Ainslie Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2122 West Ainslie Street is pet friendly.
Does 2122 West Ainslie Street offer parking?
No, 2122 West Ainslie Street does not offer parking.
Does 2122 West Ainslie Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2122 West Ainslie Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 West Ainslie Street have a pool?
No, 2122 West Ainslie Street does not have a pool.
Does 2122 West Ainslie Street have accessible units?
No, 2122 West Ainslie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 West Ainslie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2122 West Ainslie Street has units with dishwashers.
