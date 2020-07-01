2122 West Ainslie Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning yoga

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly media room yoga

Here's your chance to live in RAVENSWOOD! Beautiful first floor 2 BR / 1 BTH (PLUS an OFFICE) Available August 1st. Cats & Dogs OK with NO PET FEE/DEPOSIT. Spacious and sunny. Hardwood floors throughout. Large and ample closets. Central Heat and A/C. In-Unit Laundry. Surrounded by Ravenswood, Damen, Lawrence, Foster, Western, and Lincoln Avenues...all you need is nearby. Lincoln Square, Davis Theater, Old Town School of Folk Music, Sulzer Library, Welles Park, Winnemac Park, Grocery stores, Dining, Entertainment, Yoga/Athletic studios/clubs, Damen and Western Brown Line stations, and so much more. Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent. Renters Insurance will be required. Verification of positive rental/ownership history. Cats and Dogs welcome, 2 max, up to 25 lbs. This is a perfect place to call Home.