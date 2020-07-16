All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
1819 South Michigan Avenue
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:06 PM

1819 South Michigan Avenue

1819 South Michigan Avenue · (312) 802-0082
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1819 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60616
Near South Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 702 · Avail. now

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Amenities

Choice South Loop location! Large 1BR 1 Bath with bright, open floor plan. 10'4 concrete ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and large balcony w/access from both the living room and bedroom. Fabulous Kitchen features 42" maple cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bedroom with two closets plus bonus storage and nicely appointed bathroom. In-unit washer/dryer and garage parking included in the price. Unit has just been freshly painted and is ready for occupancy 7/1. Steps to all the best shopping, dining, museums, public transportation and the lake. Pets considered. Move-in now to this fabulous unit - hurry won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 South Michigan Avenue have any available units?
1819 South Michigan Avenue has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 South Michigan Avenue have?
Some of 1819 South Michigan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 South Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1819 South Michigan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 South Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1819 South Michigan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1819 South Michigan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1819 South Michigan Avenue offers parking.
Does 1819 South Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1819 South Michigan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 South Michigan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1819 South Michigan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1819 South Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1819 South Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 South Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1819 South Michigan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
