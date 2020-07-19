All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1503 West Thomas Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1503 West Thomas Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:52 AM

1503 West Thomas Street

1503 West Thomas Street · (773) 412-7648
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1503 West Thomas Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1E · Avail. now

$4,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Luxurious 4 Bed/3 Bath XX-wide duplex (nothing like you've seen before) with a huge private deck and attached 2-car heated garage parking. This needle-in-a-haystack duplex lives like a single family home! Tons of room for his and her office space, family room, or swanky lounge with wet bar. Lots of closet and storage space throughout. High-end Finishes include Hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces (1 wood burning) with gas start, Restoration Hardware light fixtures in Dining Room, Crown Molding, Custom Closets & 10 Ft Ceilings Throughout. Chef's Kitchen features 48" Walnut Cabinets, Quartz Counters, SS Appliances, and breakfast bar. Master Suite includes mounted TV in bedroom, spa-like Marble Bath w/ Whirlpool, Shower (wired for steam), Grohe/Moen fixtures & double vanity. Garage with organized shelving units for extra storage. Within walking distance to all that Wicker Park offers, including division blue line stop, restaurants, bars, grocery stores, 606 trail, parks, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 West Thomas Street have any available units?
1503 West Thomas Street has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1503 West Thomas Street have?
Some of 1503 West Thomas Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 West Thomas Street currently offering any rent specials?
1503 West Thomas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 West Thomas Street pet-friendly?
No, 1503 West Thomas Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1503 West Thomas Street offer parking?
Yes, 1503 West Thomas Street offers parking.
Does 1503 West Thomas Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1503 West Thomas Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 West Thomas Street have a pool?
Yes, 1503 West Thomas Street has a pool.
Does 1503 West Thomas Street have accessible units?
No, 1503 West Thomas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 West Thomas Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1503 West Thomas Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1503 West Thomas Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5053 S. Ellis Avenue
5053 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Sheridan Plaza Apartments
4607 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60640
5300-5308 S. Greenwood Avenue
5300 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Melrose Shores
520 West Melrose Street
Chicago, IL 60657
AMLI 900
900 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60605
2335-45 North Geneva
2339 N Geneva Ter
Chicago, IL 60614
12000 S Eggleston
12000 S Eggleston Ave
Chicago, IL 60628
2542 S Trumbull
2542 S Trumbull Ave
Chicago, IL 60623

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity