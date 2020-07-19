1503 West Thomas Street

Amenities

Luxurious 4 Bed/3 Bath XX-wide duplex (nothing like you've seen before) with a huge private deck and attached 2-car heated garage parking. This needle-in-a-haystack duplex lives like a single family home! Tons of room for his and her office space, family room, or swanky lounge with wet bar. Lots of closet and storage space throughout. High-end Finishes include Hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces (1 wood burning) with gas start, Restoration Hardware light fixtures in Dining Room, Crown Molding, Custom Closets & 10 Ft Ceilings Throughout. Chef's Kitchen features 48" Walnut Cabinets, Quartz Counters, SS Appliances, and breakfast bar. Master Suite includes mounted TV in bedroom, spa-like Marble Bath w/ Whirlpool, Shower (wired for steam), Grohe/Moen fixtures & double vanity. Garage with organized shelving units for extra storage. Within walking distance to all that Wicker Park offers, including division blue line stop, restaurants, bars, grocery stores, 606 trail, parks, and more.