2954 North Racine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657 Lakeview
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2954-3R · Avail. now
$2,200
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft
Unit 2956-2F · Avail. Aug 1
$2,350
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft
Unit 2956-3F · Avail. Aug 1
$2,500
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2954 North Racine Ave. Apt..
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
ice maker
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
online portal
Heart of Lakeview and close to everything. Every unit is a terrific rehabbed w/ all the modern amenities:
* In-unit laundry * Central air & gas forced heat * limited covered & outdoor parking - be sure to inquire. * Refinished hardwood floors * 5 minutes to El or Metra stop * around corner from shopping, night life & groceries - professional management company since 1966 - 24 hour emergency call center - no security deposit
Racine & Wellington
Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
limit: 3
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet
Parking Details: Assigned parking.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2954 North Racine Ave. Apt. have any available units?
2954 North Racine Ave. Apt. has 5 units available starting at $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2954 North Racine Ave. Apt. have?
Some of 2954 North Racine Ave. Apt.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2954 North Racine Ave. Apt. currently offering any rent specials?
2954 North Racine Ave. Apt. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2954 North Racine Ave. Apt. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2954 North Racine Ave. Apt. is pet friendly.
Does 2954 North Racine Ave. Apt. offer parking?
Yes, 2954 North Racine Ave. Apt. offers parking.
Does 2954 North Racine Ave. Apt. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2954 North Racine Ave. Apt. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2954 North Racine Ave. Apt. have a pool?
No, 2954 North Racine Ave. Apt. does not have a pool.
Does 2954 North Racine Ave. Apt. have accessible units?
No, 2954 North Racine Ave. Apt. does not have accessible units.
Does 2954 North Racine Ave. Apt. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2954 North Racine Ave. Apt. has units with dishwashers.