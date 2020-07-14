All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

2954 North Racine Ave. Apt.

Open Now until 6pm
2954 North Racine Avenue · (773) 661-4698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2954 North Racine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2954-3R · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 2956-2F · Avail. Aug 1

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Unit 2956-3F · Avail. Aug 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2954 North Racine Ave. Apt..

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
ice maker
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
online portal
Heart of Lakeview and close to everything. Every unit is a terrific rehabbed w/ all the modern amenities:

* In-unit laundry
* Central air & gas forced heat
* limited covered & outdoor parking - be sure to inquire.
* Refinished hardwood floors
* 5 minutes to El or Metra stop
* around corner from shopping, night life & groceries
- professional management company since 1966
- 24 hour emergency call center
- no security deposit

Racine & Wellington

Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
limit: 3
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet
Parking Details: Assigned parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2954 North Racine Ave. Apt. have any available units?
2954 North Racine Ave. Apt. has 5 units available starting at $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2954 North Racine Ave. Apt. have?
Some of 2954 North Racine Ave. Apt.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2954 North Racine Ave. Apt. currently offering any rent specials?
2954 North Racine Ave. Apt. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2954 North Racine Ave. Apt. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2954 North Racine Ave. Apt. is pet friendly.
Does 2954 North Racine Ave. Apt. offer parking?
Yes, 2954 North Racine Ave. Apt. offers parking.
Does 2954 North Racine Ave. Apt. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2954 North Racine Ave. Apt. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2954 North Racine Ave. Apt. have a pool?
No, 2954 North Racine Ave. Apt. does not have a pool.
Does 2954 North Racine Ave. Apt. have accessible units?
No, 2954 North Racine Ave. Apt. does not have accessible units.
Does 2954 North Racine Ave. Apt. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2954 North Racine Ave. Apt. has units with dishwashers.
