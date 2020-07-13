All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like Woodlawn Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
Woodlawn Terrace
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM

Woodlawn Terrace

Open Now until 6pm
4726 S Woodlawn Ave · (773) 974-6062
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Kenwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4726 S Woodlawn Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Kenwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 47345-2A · Avail. Jul 14

$965

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 364 sqft

Unit 4732-01A · Avail. Jul 25

$965

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 387 sqft

Unit 47305-3B · Avail. now

$970

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 374 sqft

See 8+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 4728-03C · Avail. now

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 547 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4740-02A · Avail. Jul 25

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 793 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodlawn Terrace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
online portal
In the true spirit of early 20th century Hyde Park architecture, the central focal point of Woodlawn Terrace is its private courtyard garden. The Hyde Park apartments' red Chicago brick facade wraps around and serves as a bold backdrop to the sweeping lines of green foliage and colorful flowers of our award-winning landscaping design.

The property has gate-access entry, on-site laundry and bike storage. Should you wish to travel farther than your bike will allow from the apartments in Hyde Park, public transportation and major highway access are close by these 1 bedroom apartments for rent, 2 bedroom apartments for rent and Hyde Park studio apartments.

There is a plethora of things to do in the Hyde Park neighborhood. Be sure to check out the Hyde Park Art Center events like artist talks, poetry readings, and music performances. If you are in the mood for a laugh, walk to The Revival, a comedy venue on nearly the exact spot where a precursor to Second City performed in the 1950s. On those beautiful days, be sure to explore the Chicago Lakefront Trail. And, if the sand is more your thing, 31st street's swimming beach is just a 5-minute drive from these Hyde Park rentals. But, do not worry if you don't have a car to get you there because Metra and CTA bus lines run nearby.

Mac Properties owns and manages 90+ apartments in Hyde Park Chicago. Living at Woodlawn Terrace means that you get a team of people dedicated to your building's maintenance and your resident needs. All of our apartments in Hyde Park Chicago receive 24/7 emergency maintenance, a resident services center, online work order request notifications and package pick-up alerts.

If you are interested in these 1 bedroom apartments for rent, 2 bedroom apartments for rent or Hyde Park studio apartments, please set up a tour with a Mac Properties' leasing agent. We hope to welcome you to the neighborhood and get you set up in one of our spacious Hyde Park rentals soon!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50/person
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 br: $350 2 br: $450 3 br: $550 4 br: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $350 flat fee
limit: 2 pets
rent: $25 flat fee
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Street parking Parking lot couple of blocks away: $100/month per space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodlawn Terrace have any available units?
Woodlawn Terrace has 13 units available starting at $965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodlawn Terrace have?
Some of Woodlawn Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodlawn Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Woodlawn Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodlawn Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodlawn Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Woodlawn Terrace offer parking?
No, Woodlawn Terrace does not offer parking.
Does Woodlawn Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodlawn Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodlawn Terrace have a pool?
No, Woodlawn Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Woodlawn Terrace have accessible units?
No, Woodlawn Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Woodlawn Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodlawn Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Woodlawn Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eleven Thirty
1130 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
1647 N Milwaukee
1647 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
3356-58 N Sheffield
3356 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
2229-35 W Wilson
2229 West Wilson Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
Park Lincoln By Reside
2470 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
Millennium Park Plaza
151 N Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60601
State & Chestnut
845 N State St
Chicago, IL 60610
5220 S Harper
5220 South Harper Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity