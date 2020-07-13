Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage online portal

In the true spirit of early 20th century Hyde Park architecture, the central focal point of Woodlawn Terrace is its private courtyard garden. The Hyde Park apartments' red Chicago brick facade wraps around and serves as a bold backdrop to the sweeping lines of green foliage and colorful flowers of our award-winning landscaping design.



The property has gate-access entry, on-site laundry and bike storage. Should you wish to travel farther than your bike will allow from the apartments in Hyde Park, public transportation and major highway access are close by these 1 bedroom apartments for rent, 2 bedroom apartments for rent and Hyde Park studio apartments.



There is a plethora of things to do in the Hyde Park neighborhood. Be sure to check out the Hyde Park Art Center events like artist talks, poetry readings, and music performances. If you are in the mood for a laugh, walk to The Revival, a comedy venue on nearly the exact spot where a precursor to Second City performed in the 1950s. On those beautiful days, be sure to explore the Chicago Lakefront Trail. And, if the sand is more your thing, 31st street's swimming beach is just a 5-minute drive from these Hyde Park rentals. But, do not worry if you don't have a car to get you there because Metra and CTA bus lines run nearby.



Mac Properties owns and manages 90+ apartments in Hyde Park Chicago. Living at Woodlawn Terrace means that you get a team of people dedicated to your building's maintenance and your resident needs. All of our apartments in Hyde Park Chicago receive 24/7 emergency maintenance, a resident services center, online work order request notifications and package pick-up alerts.



If you are interested in these 1 bedroom apartments for rent, 2 bedroom apartments for rent or Hyde Park studio apartments, please set up a tour with a Mac Properties' leasing agent. We hope to welcome you to the neighborhood and get you set up in one of our spacious Hyde Park rentals soon!