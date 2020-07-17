1356 W Erie 1

Amenities
Spacious 3 BR 2 BA apt in Noble Square w pvt lawn - Property Id: 294948
Sunny 3 BR 2 BA apartment with 2 BR, 1 BA, LR, Kitchen and Den on main floor and 1 BR, 1 BA, Family room, play room, laundry on garden level floor. All new stainless steel appliances and hardwood laminate floors. Fenced, private lawn . Dog and cat friendly. Ample street parking and within blocks from Kennedy expy, CTA Blue line, buses, restaurants and shops.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1356-w-erie-chicago-il-unit-1/294948
