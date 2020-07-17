All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1356 W Erie 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1356 W Erie 1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1356 W Erie 1

1356 West Erie Street · (847) 721-8718
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1356 West Erie Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 BR 2 BA apt in Noble Square w pvt lawn - Property Id: 294948

Sunny 3 BR 2 BA apartment with 2 BR, 1 BA, LR, Kitchen and Den on main floor and 1 BR, 1 BA, Family room, play room, laundry on garden level floor. All new stainless steel appliances and hardwood laminate floors. Fenced, private lawn . Dog and cat friendly. Ample street parking and within blocks from Kennedy expy, CTA Blue line, buses, restaurants and shops.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1356-w-erie-chicago-il-unit-1/294948
Property Id 294948

(RLNE5959594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1356 W Erie 1 have any available units?
1356 W Erie 1 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1356 W Erie 1 have?
Some of 1356 W Erie 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1356 W Erie 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1356 W Erie 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1356 W Erie 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1356 W Erie 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1356 W Erie 1 offer parking?
No, 1356 W Erie 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1356 W Erie 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1356 W Erie 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1356 W Erie 1 have a pool?
No, 1356 W Erie 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1356 W Erie 1 have accessible units?
No, 1356 W Erie 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1356 W Erie 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1356 W Erie 1 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1356 W Erie 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

6700 S Indiana Avenue
6700 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
5252
5252 South Cornell Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
1334-40 E Hyde Park Blvd
1334 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
846 N Hoyne
846 North Hoyne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
5049 S. Drexel Boulevard
5101 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
3834 N. Sheffield
3834 N Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
Sheridan Terrace
6725 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
5556 W Jackson
5556 West Jackson Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60644

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity