Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 634-42 West Cornelia.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
bike storage
cc payments
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
In a city where green space is sought after, come home to a beautifully manicured courtyard and find tranquility in bustling Chicago. This building is home to enormous one bedroom apartments, original re-finished hardwood floors, newly updated kitchens, walk-in closets and back porches.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65
Move-in Fees: $250
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Off Site Parking Available.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 634-42 West Cornelia have any available units?
634-42 West Cornelia has 3 units available starting at $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 634-42 West Cornelia have?
Some of 634-42 West Cornelia's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634-42 West Cornelia currently offering any rent specials?
634-42 West Cornelia is offering the following rent specials: “up to 1 month free through 7/15”
Is 634-42 West Cornelia pet-friendly?
Yes, 634-42 West Cornelia is pet friendly.
Does 634-42 West Cornelia offer parking?
Yes, 634-42 West Cornelia offers parking.
Does 634-42 West Cornelia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 634-42 West Cornelia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 634-42 West Cornelia have a pool?
No, 634-42 West Cornelia does not have a pool.
Does 634-42 West Cornelia have accessible units?
No, 634-42 West Cornelia does not have accessible units.
Does 634-42 West Cornelia have units with dishwashers?
No, 634-42 West Cornelia does not have units with dishwashers.