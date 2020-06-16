All apartments in Chicago
1241 South Wabash

1241 South Wabash Avenue · (312) 348-5798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1241 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,484

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2339 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
dog park
doorman
24hr gym
parking
bike storage
Outside of its close proximity to the Loop and other transit stations, new residents can enjoy the Museum Campus which contains popular landmarks such as the Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium, and Adler Planetarium. Just south of the Museum campus is Solider Field, home of the Chicago Bears. Fans can not only catch Bears' games there but can also find some of the city's biggest concerts playing there as well. Being able to live, work, and play in the same area is what helps to make this neighborhood so appealing. Features: -Quartz Counter Tops -Balcony in All Options -Wood Floors -Floor to ceiling windows -Custom fitted black-out roller shades -Laundry In-Unit -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Stainless Steel Appliances -Central Heat and Air Building Amenities -Indoor Kitchen -Outdoor Dining and Study Areas -Parking For Rent -Roof Deck with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Dog Run/Park -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Free Coffee/Tea Daily Contact for up to date availability.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1241 South Wabash have any available units?
1241 South Wabash has a unit available for $5,484 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1241 South Wabash have?
Some of 1241 South Wabash's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1241 South Wabash currently offering any rent specials?
1241 South Wabash isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 South Wabash pet-friendly?
No, 1241 South Wabash is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1241 South Wabash offer parking?
Yes, 1241 South Wabash does offer parking.
Does 1241 South Wabash have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1241 South Wabash offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 South Wabash have a pool?
No, 1241 South Wabash does not have a pool.
Does 1241 South Wabash have accessible units?
No, 1241 South Wabash does not have accessible units.
Does 1241 South Wabash have units with dishwashers?
No, 1241 South Wabash does not have units with dishwashers.
