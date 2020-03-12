1 West Chestnut

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center coffee bar doorman 24hr gym parking bike storage

Find the perfect blend of old and new in these beautiful neighborhoods of Chicago. Want a place with the same great options of Michigan Avenue, but need a little room to breathe? Check out North Rush Street, an impressive fashion corridor with the same enchanting feel as Michigan Ave. Old Town adds in the breath of fresh air as you'll find new buildings mixed in with a few charming restaurants in old Victorian buildings. Still looking for more fun? Gold Coast/ Old Town have an endless amount of nightlife activities that are sure to keep you up till the brink of dawn, if you choose. Features: -Expansive Windows with City Views -Laundry in-unit -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Stainless Steel Appliances -Wood Flooring Throughout -Walk-in closets -Central Heat/Air Building Amenities -Free Coffee/Tea Daily -Library/Study Room -Parking For Rent -Roof Deck with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Roof Deck Kitchen, Party Room and Tanning Deck Contact for up to date availability.



Terms: One year lease