All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1 West Chestnut.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1 West Chestnut
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:09 AM

1 West Chestnut

1 W Chestnut St · (312) 348-5798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1 W Chestnut St, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,538

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
doorman
24hr gym
parking
bike storage
Find the perfect blend of old and new in these beautiful neighborhoods of Chicago. Want a place with the same great options of Michigan Avenue, but need a little room to breathe? Check out North Rush Street, an impressive fashion corridor with the same enchanting feel as Michigan Ave. Old Town adds in the breath of fresh air as you'll find new buildings mixed in with a few charming restaurants in old Victorian buildings. Still looking for more fun? Gold Coast/ Old Town have an endless amount of nightlife activities that are sure to keep you up till the brink of dawn, if you choose. Features: -Expansive Windows with City Views -Laundry in-unit -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Stainless Steel Appliances -Wood Flooring Throughout -Walk-in closets -Central Heat/Air Building Amenities -Free Coffee/Tea Daily -Library/Study Room -Parking For Rent -Roof Deck with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Roof Deck Kitchen, Party Room and Tanning Deck Contact for up to date availability.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 West Chestnut have any available units?
1 West Chestnut has a unit available for $2,538 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 West Chestnut have?
Some of 1 West Chestnut's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 West Chestnut currently offering any rent specials?
1 West Chestnut isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 West Chestnut pet-friendly?
No, 1 West Chestnut is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1 West Chestnut offer parking?
Yes, 1 West Chestnut does offer parking.
Does 1 West Chestnut have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 West Chestnut offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 West Chestnut have a pool?
No, 1 West Chestnut does not have a pool.
Does 1 West Chestnut have accessible units?
No, 1 West Chestnut does not have accessible units.
Does 1 West Chestnut have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 West Chestnut does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1 West Chestnut?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

330 N Pine
330 North Pine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60644
933 W FLETCHER 1F
933 West Fletcher Street
Chicago, IL 60657
Reside on Barry
533 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
5118 S.dorchester Ave
5118 South Dorchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
Ravenswood Terrace
1801 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
925 West Dakin St
925 W Dakin St
Chicago, IL 60613
Old Town Park - II
202 West Hill Street
Chicago, IL 60610
EMME
165 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity