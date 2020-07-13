All apartments in Chicago
5854 S Michigan Ave

5854 S Michigan Ave · (312) 471-9425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5854 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60637
Washington Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5858-204 · Avail. now

$1,145

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5854 S Michigan Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 20 unit building in Washington Park, Chicago features on-site laundry and phone entry intercom. Apartments may include pre-wired phone/cable, balcony, bonus room/den, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, and free heat. Walking distance to Dunkin Donuts, Sherwood Park, Super Low Foods and can be easily accessed via CTA Green & Red Rail Lines. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5854 S Michigan Ave have any available units?
5854 S Michigan Ave has a unit available for $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5854 S Michigan Ave have?
Some of 5854 S Michigan Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5854 S Michigan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5854 S Michigan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5854 S Michigan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5854 S Michigan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5854 S Michigan Ave offer parking?
No, 5854 S Michigan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5854 S Michigan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5854 S Michigan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5854 S Michigan Ave have a pool?
No, 5854 S Michigan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5854 S Michigan Ave have accessible units?
No, 5854 S Michigan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5854 S Michigan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5854 S Michigan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
