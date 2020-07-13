5854 S Michigan Ave

Amenities
This 20 unit building in Washington Park, Chicago features on-site laundry and phone entry intercom. Apartments may include pre-wired phone/cable, balcony, bonus room/den, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, and free heat. Walking distance to Dunkin Donuts, Sherwood Park, Super Low Foods and can be easily accessed via CTA Green & Red Rail Lines. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to schedule a showing!
