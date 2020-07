Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool guest suite cats allowed accessible elevator garage parking on-site laundry bbq/grill doorman package receiving

A relaxing neighborhood just steps from the hustle and bustle of downtown Chicago – that’s the reward that residents of Elm Street Plaza enjoy. Located in the Gold Coast, you’re minutes from the Loop, Oak Street Beach, the Mag Mile and great transportation options.Elm Street has apartments just the way you like them. Choose from layouts that feature floor-to-ceiling bay windows for stunning lake and city views. Benefit from a complimentary fitness center, dry cleaners, outdoor pool with sundeck and a Treasure Island Supermarket right next door.