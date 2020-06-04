1605 Peachtree Street, Nw

Amenities

With convenient access to all things downtown Atlanta this cozy, fully furnished 1BR/1BA gem in the heart of downtown is perfectly suited for business travelers or short-term tenants (minimum 30 day stay). Centrally located in the middle of downtown Atlanta, this unit is located on the penultimate 16th floor and offers sweeping downtown skyline views. The location is especially well-suited for anyone who requires a downtown Atlanta location. It has recently been upgraded with new furnishings and new flooring. The unit location offers incredible views overlooking the city, including Turner Field , the Georgia State Capitol building, and Georgia State Campus.



The apartment is fully furnished and includes the following appliances/amenities:



-General: refrigerator; pantry; dishwasher; oven and stove; wood flooring in living/dining/bedroom; newly retiled flooring in bathroom hallway and walk-in closet; bathroom; lighting throughout; AC/Heating; controlled access; 24/7 concierge; on-site laundry

-Featured furnishings: a queen-sized bed, modern glass dining table, bar cart, TV stand with four high-top chairs, 2 kitchen bar stools, newly reupholstered couch (sits 2-3); 32 VISIO television; clothes iron, ironing board; wifi; DVD player.

-Kitchen: plates/dishes, glassware, utensils, cutting board, wine opener, vegetable peeler, pots/pans, coffee maker, toaster, and knife set

-Bedroom and bathroom: Blankets, pillows, hand towels, face towels, bath towels, and toilet paper.

-General building/shared areas: 24x7 concierge/security staff, controlled access, daily custodial staff; Business Center; Fitness Center; Community Conference Room; recycling room; two laundry rooms featuring four washing machines and four dryers each; trash chute; roof-top deck with sweeping views of Downtown Atlanta; a roof-top level Club Room.

-Other: bike rack (inside unit)



Rent includes utilities up to $125/month (anything over that tenant is responsible for) for water and electric, which averages out to $85 per month. All other utilities and amenities included: sewer, trash, Netflix, and Wifi.



Parking available for additional $100 per month.



Most necessities are within walking distance (Walk score = 98/100!!!): one block to vibrant restaurants on Broad Street, MARTA, streetcar, CVS, new Walgreens, Underground Atlanta, Georgia State University, and Woodruff Park; six blocks to Philips Arena, CNN Center, Centennial Olympic Park; eight blocks to the Georgia Dome, Georgia World Congress Center, SkyView Ferris Wheel; the Tabernacle, GSU Rialto, and Theatrical Outfit performance venues; and dozens of restaurants, hotels, and events in Atlanta?s unique Fairlie-Poplar District!