395 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Atlanta, GA

Buckhead Village
18 Units Available
Elle of Buckhead
235 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
1240 sqft
Conveniently located modern apartments with spacious floor plans. In proximity to entertainment, retail, dining and the financial district. Amenities include rooftop wellness and yoga center and fireplace library.
Home Park
58 Units Available
The Local on 14th
455 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1080 sqft
1-3 bedroom units with modern aesthetic. Near Highways 19 and 41 and Georgia Tech campus. Clubhouse on site with 24-hour gym, swimming pool and yoga classes. Cats and dogs welcome.
Old Fourth Ward
29 Units Available
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1331 sqft
Old Fourth Ward District location near trendy dining, shopping and entertainment with convenient access to I-75, I-85, I-20 and MARTA. Units have luxurious 10-foot ceilings, patio or balcony and luxuriously-equipped kitchens.
Old Fourth Ward
24 Units Available
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1101 sqft
Close to Historic Fourth Ward Park. Floor plans feature fully-equipped gourmet kitchens and tiled bathrooms with garden tubs. Select homes feature city skyline and park views. Swimming pool, pet spa and open-air lounge on-site.
Perimeter Center
12 Units Available
Perimeter 31
31 Perimeter Ctr E, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1307 sqft
Luxury meets convenience at this pet-friendly community with amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, pool, and nearby shopping, dining and entertainment. Granite counters, hardwood floors and ample storage inside recently renovated homes.
Lenox
16 Units Available
AMLI 3464
3464 Roxboro Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,256
1436 sqft
Recently renovated. In-unit laundry. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to swimming pool, fitness center, business center and media room. Dog park on location. Car charging station.
Southwest Atlanta
8 Units Available
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$909
943 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Greenbriar! Choose from one of our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plan options.Your home includes a fully equipped kitchen and a separate dining area to provide an at-home exquisite dining experience.
Edgewood
43 Units Available
Spoke
1450 La France St NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1127 sqft
Luxurious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Edgewood close to the Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA rail station. Units feature open floor plans with modern kitchens and fixtures.
7 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
Buckhead Village
76 Units Available
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1203 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
North Springs Apartments
19 Units Available
Glen Lake
6901 Glenlake NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1423 sqft
In the heart of the Perimeter Center area in Atlanta, Glen Lake Apartments offer luxury units with access to all the shopping and dining you could hope for. Fitness center and zen garden on site.
26 Units Available
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$968
1405 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Ample property amenities, including a business center and playground. Minutes from I-85 and I-285 for a smooth commute. Enjoy green space at Murphey Candler Park.
Lindbergh - Morosgo
17 Units Available
Peninsula at Buckhead
2591 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
1220 sqft
Apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. Community features include a shuffleboard, billiards table, and fire pit. Close to bus lines on Piedmont Rd NE. Near the Forum on Peachtree Parkway for convenient shopping.
Highpoint
24 Units Available
ARIUM Glenridge
5501 Glenridge Dr, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1173 sqft
The Nevadan Apartment homes in Atlanta, GA, offer convenience and updated interiors, along with shaded gardens and a pool. Units are pet-friendly and accept large dogs.
North Springs Apartments
10 Units Available
Park at Abernathy Square
6925 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1203 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-285. Also close to Perimeter Center and Georgia State University North campus. Woodcrest flooring and private patios or balconies in every apartment. On-site sports facilities and picnic areas.
Bolton
24 Units Available
Ashford 2788 Apartments
2788 Defoors Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1064 sqft
Minutes from I-75 for easy access to Midtown and Downtown Atlanta. Apartments are equipped with large closets, wood vinyl floors and ceiling fans. Community amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool, playground and bark park.
10 Units Available
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1337 sqft
Luxury apartments near I-285. Packed with amenities like putting green, media room, sauna, shuffleboard, 24-hour gym, pool and playground. Recently renovated apartments with fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Lenox Park
17 Units Available
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1319 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub all on site. Property is located close to both I-85 and GA 400.
Northlake
19 Units Available
Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments in an attractive building with well-maintained grounds. Located in North Lake, northeast Atlanta, close to the I-285. Fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse on site.
Buford Highway
13 Units Available
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1258 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym, pool and internet cafe. Located close to GA-400 and I-85.
Blandtown
36 Units Available
Avana Westside
1040 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1156 sqft
Boutique contemporary living in convenient West Midtown Design District. Granite counters, hardwood floors and premium appliances. Green community offers a dog park for your welcome pets, pool and many other resort-style features.
Lenox
23 Units Available
Buckhead 960
960 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1177 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments in Atlanta's upscale Buckhead neighborhood Close to bars and restaurants. Stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Lobby, dog park and fire pit. Just minutes from GA 400.
Vinings
49 Units Available
Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1132 sqft
Garden style apartments and townhomes with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms. They feature a 24-hour fitness center, tennis courts and pool. Easy access to Chattahoochee River National Park, nature trails and two on-site lakes.
Midtown
39 Units Available
AMLI Arts Center
1240 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,436
1267 sqft
Two bedroom apartments available for immediate move in! Perfect for couples and friends.

June 2020 Atlanta Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Atlanta Rent Report. Atlanta rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Atlanta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Atlanta Rent Report. Atlanta rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Atlanta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Atlanta rents decline sharply over the past month

Atlanta rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Atlanta stand at $1,028 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,188 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Atlanta's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Atlanta over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents went down 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Atlanta rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Atlanta, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Atlanta is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents moderately increase, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Atlanta's median two-bedroom rent of $1,188 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.8% decline in Atlanta.
    • While rents in Atlanta fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Atlanta than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Atlanta.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

