393 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Atlanta, GA

22 Units Available
Ashford Park
@1377
1377 Dresden Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
1140 sqft
Within walking distance of Brookhaven MARTA Station. Floor plans feature modern kitchens with islands and bathrooms with tubs and showers. Community offers a computer station, club room, lounge and outdoor saltwater swimming pool.
45 Units Available
Buckhead Forest
Hanover Buckhead Village
3150 Roswell Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,506
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,661
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1407 sqft
Next to the historic Buckhead Theater. On-site amenities are numerous and include a TechnoGym, spa-inspired bathrooms, and a resort-like pool with an outdoor grilling area. Spacious interiors with modern fixtures provided.
118 Units Available
Lenox
Icon Buckhead
3379 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,929
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,357
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1248 sqft
The 35-story Icon Buckhead project will consist of 363 luxury apartments with street-level retail. Construction commenced 2Q17, and the first units are expected to deliver 1Q19.
79 Units Available
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,133
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,051
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1075 sqft
This charming community is just minutes from I-85 and I-285. Apartments feature open floor plans, larger kitchens, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include two pools, two fitness centers, four tennis courts, and a picnic area.
30 Units Available
Lindbergh - Morosgo
Tuscany at Lindbergh
600 Garson Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1471 sqft
Tuscany at Lindbergh Apartments offer high-end updates like crown molding, farmhouse wood flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, and modern countertops. Conveniently located near access to MARTA trains.
39 Units Available
Midtown
Hanover West Peachtree
1010 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,161
1166 sqft
Community residents enjoy Skydeck views of the city, a clubhouse and resident pantry. Apartment features include in-unit laundry, big bedrooms and private terraces. This Midtown location is convenient to Piedmont Park and all of Atlanta.
13 Units Available
Loring Heights
Radius West Midtown
464 Bishop St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1219 sqft
Redefine your expectations! Featuring designer floor finishes, granite kitchen and bathroom countertops, and beautiful custom cabinetry, and walking distance to Westside, come and experience true luxury.
27 Units Available
Vinings
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,843
1408 sqft
Minutes from I-285 in the heart of Atlanta and just a short drive from everything. Apartments have alarm systems, as well as walk-in closets and a fireplace. Pet-friendly; community pool.
4 Units Available
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with 24-hour maintenance, pool, and gym. One- to three-bedroom units with hardwood floors and extra storage. Close to Camp Creek Parkway and Sandtown Center Park.
9 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$932
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
32 Units Available
Buckhead Village
Gramercy At Buckhead
3315 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,190
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1127 sqft
Close to I-85 and just minutes from shopping at Phipps Plaza and Lenox Square Mall. Residents have full access to gym, hot tub, pool and internet cafe. Units include granite countertops and hardwood floors.
34 Units Available
Buckhead Village
The Bryant at Buckhead Village
400 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,277
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,528
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1224 sqft
Located in Buckhead Village, a popular location for shopping and dining. 1-2 bedroom residences featuring gourmet kitchens, spacious bedrooms and spa-like bathrooms. Labyrinth garden and 24-hour fitness center located in the community.
44 Units Available
Midtown
Biltmore at Midtown
855 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,409
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,331
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
1194 sqft
Urban style meets modern design with historic character. Within walking distance of restaurants, retail, entertainment and more. Select units offer skyline views of Atlanta and the Biltmore.
18 Units Available
Grant Park
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,333
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1154 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Glenwood Park. Units have fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters; garage parking and laundry facility on-site. Amenities include a pool, yoga studio and media room.
23 Units Available
Northlake
Providence of Northlake
2200 Ranchwood Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,957
1476 sqft
Enjoy pet-friendly apartment units with a patio or balcony, bathtub and hardwood floors. Property amenities feature a car wash area, media room and gym. Close to I-285 and the Northlake Mall.
23 Units Available
Home Park
1016 Lofts
1016 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,181
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1186 sqft
Uniquely designed loft living in the eclectic Midtown West neighborhood. Stylish interiors appointed with features that make living easy. Contemporary community with access to yoga, dog park, pool, clubhouse and internet cafe.
10 Units Available
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1608 sqft
Great location in College Park close to the airport, shopping and dining. Spacious apartments are equipped with modern kitchens, washer/dryer connections and tasteful interiors. Convenient to I-285.
24 Units Available
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$921
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,862
1350 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Ample property amenities, including a business center and playground. Minutes from I-85 and I-285 for a smooth commute. Enjoy green space at Murphey Candler Park.
18 Units Available
Grant Park
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,270
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1070 sqft
Vintage industrial styling in Atlanta's Grant Park neighborhood. Units with quartz countertops, Bluetooth-distributed audio, designer plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Draft beer and coffee bar on-site.
54 Units Available
Midtown
Savannah Midtown
215 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1279 sqft
Modern 1- to 2-bedroom apartments near Piedmont Park and Ponce City Market. Also close to MARTA Station and I-85. Each apartment includes a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
39 Units Available
Brookwood
The Row at Twenty Sixth
225 26th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,214
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,294
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1114 sqft
Luxury interiors with modern design finishes such as unique hardwood floors and a fireplace. Pet-friendly community located just off I-75 that offers relaxing amenities. Enjoy a pool, tennis court, dog grooming area and more.
22 Units Available
Midtown
Skyhouse South
100 6th St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,312
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,732
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
1002 sqft
Modern studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments in Midtown South. Stunning city views from rooftop terrace and pool. Lots of bars and restaurants within walking distance along 5th and 6th Streets.
20 Units Available
Peachtree Heights West
The Aster Buckhead
2900 Pharr Court South NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,128
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1263 sqft
Floor plans feature one and two-bedroom units with modern features, including quartz countertops, brush-nickel finishes and LED lighting. On-site amenities include 24-hour fitness studio and coffee bar. Nearby Pharr Circle Park with access to I-85.
54 Units Available
Radius Sandy Springs
7700 Colquitt Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1623 sqft
Radius Sandy Springs has everything you’ve ever wanted in a home and more. Located just minutes from lively Sandy Springs and with easy access to GA-400, your lifestyle and traveling needs are right outside your door.
Rent Report
Atlanta

July 2020 Atlanta Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Atlanta Rent Report. Atlanta rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Atlanta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Atlanta rents declined significantly over the past month

Atlanta rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Atlanta stand at $1,024 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,183 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Atlanta's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Atlanta over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Roswell has seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Atlanta metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,467.
    • Douglasville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,229, while one-bedrooms go for $1,064.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,183; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.

    Atlanta rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Atlanta, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Atlanta is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Georgia have been moderately on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.7% in Augusta and 1.4% in Columbus.
    • Atlanta's median two-bedroom rent of $1,183 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Atlanta fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Atlanta than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Atlanta.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,020
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Roswell
    $1,270
    $1,470
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -0.5%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Peachtree City
    $1,180
    $1,360
    0.6%
    1.3%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.3%
    0.8%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -1.7%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    -0.1%
    0
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Stockbridge
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1%
    4.7%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,330
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    McDonough
    $1,320
    $1,520
    0.7%
    2%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,010
    0.3%
    3.1%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,510
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    -0.8%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,870
    0.5%
    -2.8%
    Riverdale
    $1,050
    $1,210
    1.1%
    2.9%
    Fairburn
    $970
    $1,120
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -1.1%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    8.2%
    Jonesboro
    $1,090
    $1,260
    0.8%
    4.3%
    Lithonia
    $1,260
    $1,460
    1.9%
    9.4%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

