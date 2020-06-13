113 Cheap Apartments for rent in Atlanta, GA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Almond Park
2 Units Available
Dwell Hollywood
1073 Hollywood Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$945
900 sqft
Gated community featuring large units with wood flooring, granite countertops and new lighting fixtures and windows. Just minutes from Westside Reservoir Park and Fulton County Airport.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Dresden East
3 Units Available
Sierra Village
2615 Oak Shadow Ln NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1150 sqft
Excellent location in Atlanta, close to Plaza Fiesta and Highway 23. Units feature one or two bedrooms with patio or balcony. Community includes pool and laundry.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 8 at 05:37pm
$
West End
Contact for Availability
Entra West End
451 Lee Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,155
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
924 sqft
A decidedly higher level of residential living is coming to Historic West End – right in the heart of Atlanta University Center. Sleek, modern architecture that blends seamlessly with the surrounding structures and streetscape.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
6 Units Available
The Heights At Chamblee
3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1265 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Heights At Chamblee in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated March 28 at 12:50am
Hunter Hills
Contact for Availability
Fairway Court
1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$725
536 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fairway Court in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Reynoldstown
1 Unit Available
66 Chester Avenue Southeast
66 Chester Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
AWESOME LOCATION IN HOT IN-TOWN CABBAGETOWN / REYNOLDSTOWN POSSIBLE AIR BNB #TINYHOME!!! Walk through Video > https://youtu.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Sylvan Hills
1 Unit Available
1524 Murphy Avenue Southwest
1524 Murphy Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
834 sqft
Adorable, one side of a Duplex. High ceilings and retro feel. Freshly painted, all hardwoods, newly renovated bathroom. 1.5 miles to the Beltline! Washer and dryer hookups. Great Deck/Front Porch Area. Fenced in yard. Street parking.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Ashview Heights
1 Unit Available
1097 Westview Drive Southwest
1097 Westview Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All New Amazing Interiors located on the doorstep of Atlanta! Our all new interiors at Greenwood at Westview will impress you with sophisticated styles.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Pittsburgh
1 Unit Available
1131 Hubbard Street Southwest
1131 Hubbard Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
7 Bedrooms
$500
600 sqft
Large and Small Furnished rooms for rent $500 to $650 per Month Cable Television Service, Wi-Fi, Coin Operated -Washer and dryer. Full kitchen with stove, refrigerator, microwave. Walk to Marta train and bus.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Oakland City
1 Unit Available
1094 Larosa Terrace Southwest
1094 Larosa Terrace Southwest, Atlanta, GA
10 Bedrooms
$600
400 sqft
Large and Small Furnished rooms for rent $500 to $650 per Month Cable Television Service, Wi-Fi, Coin Operated -Washer and dryer. Full kitchen with stove, refrigerator, microwave. Walk to Marta train and bus.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Poncey-Highland
1 Unit Available
1141 North Avenue Northeast
1141 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$975
700 sqft
We have Studio/1BTH Apartment with access to Freedom Parkway and walking distance to Little 5 Points and Candler Park! . Amenities include a courtyard with picnic area, off-street parking, onsite laundry.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Summerhill
1 Unit Available
154 Little Street Southeast
154 Little Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
Cute, Cute, Cute! Grant Park/ Summerhill Video link> https://youtu.be/tsAu_IgAJ1Y This adorable 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex home has hardwood floors, modern tiled kitchen and bath IThis great in-town location is close to parks and running fields.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakland City
1 Unit Available
1115 Montreat Ave S.W. Unit "B"
1115 Montreat Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath basement apartment - Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath basement apartment, private entrancy. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5836753)

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dixie Hills
1 Unit Available
2040 Morehouse Dr.
2040 Morehouse Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1066 sqft
2040 Morehouse Dr. Available 06/15/20 3BR/2BA Home minutes from Downtown Atlanta feat. Full In-Law Suite w/ Kitchen - Don't miss out on this great rental property. 3BR/2BA Home minutes from Downtown Atlanta feat.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vine City
1 Unit Available
870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest
870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Historic Westside Condo Living, This 1BD/1BA unit contains granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, washer/dryer. You receive assigned and covered parking, gated entry, a gym and much more.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Florida Heights
1 Unit Available
64 Willis Mill Rd SW Unit 6
64 Willis Mill Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$750
500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home - Spectacular boutique loft style apartments on Willis Mill Rd. Completely renovated from the ground up while keeping the original charm! Hardwood floors in the upstairs units and ceramic tile in the downstairs units.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Harland Terrace
1 Unit Available
2950 Martin Luther King Jr Dr - 5-E
2950 Martin Luther King Jr Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2950 Martin Luther King Jr Dr - 5-E in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
English Avenue
1 Unit Available
641 Jones Avenue Northwest - 8
641 Jones Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
650 sqft
2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath APARTMENT This is a nice, quiet apartment complex. TOTAL ELETRIC. It is within blocks of the new stadium. Close to public transportation. It is minutes away from world of Coca-Cola and downtown area.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Oakland City
1 Unit Available
1250 Oakland Ter South West
1250 Oakland Terrace Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1040 sqft
Westside is the Best side! Welcome to the neighborhood of Oakland City! Walking distance to the Atlanta BELTLINE, Oakland City MARTA Station and Rev.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1171 E Rock Springs Road NE
1171 East Rock Springs Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
950 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom/1 bath guest apartment located in the heart of "Morningside".

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Oakland City
1 Unit Available
972 Lawton Ave Unit B
972 Lawton St SW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
600 sqft
Great location in Historic West End and near up and coming Belt Line. This solid brick duplex features 2 large size bedroom with one bath. Don't miss this one.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Campbellton Road
1 Unit Available
2060 Alison Ct Sw
2060 Alison Court Southwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$808
800 sqft
2 Bedroom, one Bath Garden style apartment. Living room/dining room/kitchen. Open floor plan. Shows well. Call agent.

1 of 15

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Venetian Hills
1 Unit Available
1315 Elizabeth Ave SW
1315 Elizabeth Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$915
815 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom home conveniently located near Marta! Pet Policy: Pets allowed with a $500 deposit for the first pet ($250 non-refundable); $250 each additional pet. Tenant must obtain renters liability insurance prior to occupying the home.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Oakland City
1 Unit Available
1350 Epworth St - B
1350 Epworth Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$850
Duplex in Oakland City - Brand new renovation. New roof, new stainless appliances, new hardwoods. Brand new Hvac, electrical, plumbing. Home is located on a quiet street just minutes to Ft. McPherson Station. (RLNE3843391)

Atlanta rents decline sharply over the past month

Atlanta rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Atlanta stand at $1,028 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,188 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Atlanta's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Atlanta over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents went down 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Atlanta rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Atlanta, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Atlanta is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents moderately increase, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Atlanta's median two-bedroom rent of $1,188 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.8% decline in Atlanta.
    • While rents in Atlanta fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Atlanta than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Atlanta.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

