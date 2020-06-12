Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM

375 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Atlanta, GA

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with 24-hour maintenance, pool, and gym. One- to three-bedroom units with hardwood floors and extra storage. Close to Camp Creek Parkway and Sandtown Center Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Dresden East
10 Units Available
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1284 sqft
Live Life Better at Mirador at Peachtree Apartments in Atlanta, where our residents enjoy an elevated lifestyle in a community located conveniently near a myriad of popular entertainment, shopping, and dining options.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Midtown
29 Units Available
Azure on the Park
1020 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,032
1298 sqft
Just blocks from Piedmont Park and Atlanta Botanical Garden, with quick access to I-85. Luxury units include penthouse option, breakfast bar/island with pendant lighting, floor-to-ceiling windows. Rooftop saltwater pool, spin studio, Starbucks coffee bar.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Huntley Hills
24 Units Available
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1435 sqft
Chatsworth Apartments is where you will find serene luxury living, nestled between Dunwoody and Chamblee GA. The oversized, private homes provide comfort, style and convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1608 sqft
Great location in College Park close to the airport, shopping and dining. Spacious apartments are equipped with modern kitchens, washer/dryer connections and tasteful interiors. Convenient to I-285.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
55 Units Available
Radius Sandy Springs
7700 Colquitt Rd, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1623 sqft
Radius Sandy Springs has everything you’ve ever wanted in a home and more. Located just minutes from lively Sandy Springs and with easy access to GA-400, your lifestyle and traveling needs are right outside your door.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Perimeter Center
12 Units Available
Collier Ridge
100 Noble Creek Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,703
1632 sqft
Situated in the Buckhead neighborhood and within the Morris Brandon school district. Flats and townhomes with smart home features in a community with multiple recreational amenities. Perfect for those seeking easy access to Highway 285.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Highpoint
24 Units Available
ARIUM Glenridge
5501 Glenridge Dr, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1310 sqft
The Nevadan Apartment homes in Atlanta, GA, offer convenience and updated interiors, along with shaded gardens and a pool. Units are pet-friendly and accept large dogs.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Martin Manor
22 Units Available
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1380 sqft
Creekside community includes nature path, private garages, pool with Wi-Fi, grill area, cabanas and billiards room. Units feature dishwasher, disposal, efficient appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings and large closets. Short-term lease available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Circa and Ecco Apartments
501 Northridge Rd, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1467 sqft
Circa and Ecco Apartments are built around the banks of a beautifully wooded private lake and located just minutes away from downtown Atlanta, Circa and Ecco Apartments are world-class.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
English Avenue
30 Units Available
The Point at Westside
370 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1223 sqft
Where comfort meets convenience. Come home to a recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances and in-home laundry. Take in Atlanta skyline views while socializing at the pool, gym or clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Bolton
23 Units Available
Ashford 2788 Apartments
2788 Defoors Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1300 sqft
Minutes from I-75 for easy access to Midtown and Downtown Atlanta. Apartments are equipped with large closets, wood vinyl floors and ceiling fans. Community amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool, playground and bark park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
The Villages at Carver
17 Units Available
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,262
1240 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with plenty of activity options: pool, gym, playground and more. Apartments have air-con, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Nearby I-85 gives easy access to Atlanta's attractions.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Summerhill
26 Units Available
Capitol Gateway
89 Woodward Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,878
1286 sqft
Downtown Atlanta living near Capitol and major highways. 1-3 bedrooms with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground and gym. Business center and conference room round out common areas.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Ashley Cascade
1371 Kimberly Way SW, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,284
1295 sqft
Contemporary homes with built-in bookshelves and nine-foot-tall ceilings. Community amenities include a sand volleyball court and business center. Close to I-285 for convenient transportation. Near Utoy Boulder Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Buckhead Forest
14 Units Available
The Manor at Buckhead
3558 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1942 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to Buckhead's finest shops, restaurants and nightlife. Floor plans feature kitchens with quartz or granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site swimming pool, fitness salon, club lounge and ball court.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Ben Hill
12 Units Available
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1514 sqft
Modern floor plans with washer and dryer hook-up, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Recently renovated. Equipped kitchens with dishwasher and granite counters. On-site gym, hot tub and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1283 sqft
Located along Akers Mill Rd and close to I-285. Apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and a garage. Community offers a pool, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Peachtree Hills
7 Units Available
Mezzo Apartment Homes
2171 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,794
2300 sqft
Located in Atlanta, very close to shopping and dining of Buckhead. Units feature walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents of community have access to amenities like sauna, pool and valet service.
Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
$
Lindbergh - Morosgo
26 Units Available
AMLI Lindbergh
2400 Parkland Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1353 sqft
Spacious, open floor plans with gourmet kitchens. Designer wood cabinets, black or stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Beautiful views. Garden tub and separate shower. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
22 Units Available
Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter
1265 Mount Vernon Hwy, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,881
1560 sqft
Where distinctive luxury meets elegant design and convenience. Breathtaking nature views accompany comfortable apartments with features such as granite counters, unique hardwood flooring and relaxing patio or balcony. Upscale amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
Lindbergh - Morosgo
29 Units Available
Avana on Main
508 Main St NE, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
1230 sqft
Just a few minutes from GA 400 and I-85 and near the Lindbergh MARTA station. On-site amenities include a club room, internet cafe, wellness center, and progressive play area. Pets welcomed.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
West Paces Ferry
26 Units Available
The Rocca
3280 Northside Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,539
2511 sqft
Next to I-75, on Route 41. New construction with high-end finishes like granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplace. In-unit laundry, on-site dog park, 24-hour gym, coffee bar and concierge.
Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
Lenox
15 Units Available
AMLI 3464
3464 Roxboro Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,494
2022 sqft
Recently renovated. In-unit laundry. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to swimming pool, fitness center, business center and media room. Dog park on location. Car charging station.

June 2020 Atlanta Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Atlanta Rent Report. Atlanta rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Atlanta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Atlanta rents decline sharply over the past month

Atlanta rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Atlanta stand at $1,028 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,188 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Atlanta's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Atlanta over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents went down 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Atlanta rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Atlanta, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Atlanta is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents moderately increase, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Atlanta's median two-bedroom rent of $1,188 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.8% decline in Atlanta.
    • While rents in Atlanta fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Atlanta than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Atlanta.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

