east atlanta
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:38 PM
533 Apartments for rent in East Atlanta, Atlanta, GA
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1185 sqft
Wonderful community with gardens, outdoor swimming pool and extravagant common areas. Apartments have in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Quick access to I-20.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
7 Units Available
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1146 sqft
Located near the Botanical Gardens, Atlanta Aquarium and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Luxurious interiors with French doors, hardwood floors and open floor plans. In-home washers and dryers provided. Contemporary finishes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1366 Smith St SE
1366 Smith Street Southeast, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
1366 Smith St - Property Id: 296265 Charming Cottage in East Atlanta! It is close to restaurants, shops, East Atlanta Village, and Edgewood Shopping Center.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1876 Flat Shoals Road Southeast
1876 Flat Shoals Road Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1409 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beware of Scams: We do NOT advertise our properties on Craigslist. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1318 Ormewood Avenue Southeast
1318 Ormewood Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1495 sqft
Walk through video >https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j56uEfjEuco - Large East Atlanta Charmer - Historic home, Start of record company - Walking distance to East Atlanta Village Bars and Restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
3 Units Available
1378 Custer Avenue
1378 Custer Avenue Southeast, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1716 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1378 Custer Avenue in DeKalb County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
866 Moreland Ave SE 2
866 Moreland Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1100 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 866 Moreland Ave SE #2 - Property Id: 270206 Huge Tudor home in heart of East Atlanta. Walk to Ormewood Park and beltline. 1000 square feet of beautifully finished rear entry in-law suite.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1625 Cecile Ave
1625 Cecile Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1244 sqft
Beautifully Updated East Atlanta Bungalow! Curb Appeal and Convenience meet at this bright and airy home. Gorgeous Bamboo Flooring welcomes you into a sun-soaked Family Room with high ceilings.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1410 Eastland Road SE
1410 Eastland Road Southeast, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2600 sqft
Craftsman style home in Atlanta! Modern open floorplan, huge great room with coffered ceilings, custom trim, wide hardwood floors on main, gas fireplace, custom kitchen with granite countertops, tall maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances,
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1674 May Avenue SE
1674 May Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
960 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! THIS HOME HAS IT ALL! HARDWOOD FLOORS, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, WITH TWO LARGE BEDROOMS PERFECT FOR A ROOM MATE FLOOR PLAN, A FENCED IN BACKYARD, AS WELL AS A PEACEFUL SCREENED IN PORCH.
Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1417 Newton Avenue SE
1417 Newton Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1379 sqft
This perfectly remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.
Results within 1 mile of East Atlanta
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
37 Units Available
Alta Dairies
777 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,345
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1247 sqft
At Alta Dairies, we know greatness when we see it. That’s why we took a beautiful vintage dairy plant built in 1945 and turned it into a multipurpose community in the heart of Atlanta, GA.
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
85 Units Available
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,335
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1263 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour or schedule a self-guided or in-person tour today!Tons to explore. Plenty to come home to.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
30 Units Available
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,014
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,196
1038 sqft
Enjoy resort-style living with a large saltwater pool, fire pit, racquetball and shuffleboard courts. Both Glen Emerald Park and East Atlanta Village are right at your doorstep. Recently renovated with upscale interior features.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
23 Units Available
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,220
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1132 sqft
Along Route 23, studio, one- and two-bedroom urban apartment units are pet-friendly with spacious floor plans. This green community features amenities including a gym, courtyard, fire pit and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,333
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1154 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Glenwood Park. Units have fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters; garage parking and laundry facility on-site. Amenities include a pool, yoga studio and media room.
Last updated July 12 at 12:18pm
32 Units Available
The Kirkwood
71 Howard Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,371
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1329 sqft
Blending an urban lifestyle with small-town vibes, The Kirkwood is a Brand New Midrise Apartment Community in Atlanta, GA. Ideally located, on Howard Street, our luxury apartments in Atlanta are here to offer you the life you always wanted.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
16 Units Available
Glenwood at Grant Park
860 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,385
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1170 sqft
Direct access to I-20. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Numerous recreational options: bocce court, swimming pool, outdoor grill and fire pits. Business center, conference room and coffee bar.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
841 MEMORIAL
841 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1157 sqft
An uber-modern apartment block, close to Atlanta's world-famous cultural attractions. Residents can relax on the building's rooftop terrace and take in views of downtown or work out in the fitness center. Rooms have air conditioning.
Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
1 Unit Available
1209 Memorial Drive
1209 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
Located near the Reynoldstown/Edgewood neighborhood, 1209 gives you swift access to the Beltline which is great for biking and walking.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
785 Palatine Ave SE
785 Palatine Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1060 sqft
785 Palatine Ave SE Available 08/01/20 2 Bed 1 Bath in Atlanta! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1240 Morton Trace SE Unit 107
1240 Morton Trce SE, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
LOCATION! LOCATION! GATED! POOL! - Location! Location! Move In Ready Updated Eastland Gates Townhome in Gated Atlanta Community! Home features 2 Stories, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, master on main, hardwood floors, open kitchen with granite
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1566 Alder Court SE
1566 Alder Court Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1789 sqft
Nice ranch in Decatur! - Create lasting memories in this charming home! From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the rich hardwood flooring and fire place.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1660 Valencia Road
1660 Valencia Road, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1571 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
