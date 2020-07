Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court garage clubhouse internet access online portal pool table trash valet yoga

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today.



Refresh your lifestyle at The Prato at Midtown! Our unique rental community offers studios, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Atlanta, GA. Each of our homes is pet-friendly and have been recently renovated to fit all needs and lifestyles. Stunning additions include washer & dryers, silver appliances, warm oak kitchen cabinets with tiled backsplashes, along with sunrooms, patios, or balconies.



Located in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, just east of the 75/85 Downtown connector, The Prato at Midtown puts you near everything and anything. The easy access to Piedmont Ave NE, North Avenue NE, and the Atlanta Beltline makes commuting to Midtown or Georgia Tech a breeze. While the proximity to the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta Medical Center, Clark Atlanta University as well as Piedmont Park, Ponce City Market, and Symphony Hall allows for a great work-play ba