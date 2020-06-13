Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM

491 Apartments for rent in Atlanta, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
Garden Hills
17 Units Available
Alexan Buckhead Village
361 Pharr Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,479
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1204 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in fashionable Buckhead featuring social spaces, a gym and a yoga room. The one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly homes boast keyless entry, wood-like flooring, NEST thermostats and spacious closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Centennial Hill
63 Units Available
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,425
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1232 sqft
Downtown Atlanta Luxury High RiseGeneration is redefining what it means to live downtown. A destination, a sought after address and an expectation of quality living.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Knight Park - Howell Station
60 Units Available
Aspire Westside
900 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,420
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1169 sqft
Limited time promotion: Six Weeks Free on 13 month lease terms, apply now and must move-in by 5/31/2020. *Inquire for more details.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southwest Atlanta
8 Units Available
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$887
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$961
1175 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Greenbriar! Choose from one of our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plan options.Your home includes a fully equipped kitchen and a separate dining area to provide an at-home exquisite dining experience.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Vinings
31 Units Available
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$971
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1408 sqft
Minutes from I-285 in the heart of Atlanta and just a short drive from everything. Apartments have alarm systems, as well as walk-in closets and a fireplace. Pet-friendly; community pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Edgewood
45 Units Available
Spoke
1450 La France St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,244
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,196
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1127 sqft
Luxurious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Edgewood close to the Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA rail station. Units feature open floor plans with modern kitchens and fixtures.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with 24-hour maintenance, pool, and gym. One- to three-bedroom units with hardwood floors and extra storage. Close to Camp Creek Parkway and Sandtown Center Park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Midtown
25 Units Available
Piedmont House
205 12th St NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,442
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,138
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,658
2546 sqft
Stunning, penthouse-inspired apartments in Midtown Atlanta. Floor-to-ceiling windows and designer interiors. Within walking distance to the museums and shopping. Private demonstration kitchen, baby grand piano and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
40 Units Available
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,014
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,281
1038 sqft
Enjoy resort-style living with a large saltwater pool, fire pit, racquetball and shuffleboard courts. Both Glen Emerald Park and East Atlanta Village are right at your doorstep. Recently renovated with upscale interior features.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Buckhead Village
74 Units Available
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,570
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,005
1203 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wildwood
28 Units Available
Millworks
1888 Emery St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,352
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,380
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1022 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Atlanta features a private patio, dishwasher, and extra storage. This apartment complex is located near Northside Park with easy access to public transportation and I-75. Onsite amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Midtown
39 Units Available
Broadstone Midtown
811 Juniper St NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,183
1239 sqft
Community amenities include fitness club, grilling areas, bike room and courtyard. Apartments feature built-in USB ports, spacious walk-in closets and push-button disposals. Located minutes from downtown, near the Atlanta Botanical Garden.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Blandtown
28 Units Available
Westside Heights
903 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,331
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,903
1181 sqft
Luxury apartments with beautiful urban design, near Highways 75 and 85. Customizable floor plans can include Juliet balcony, vinyl or wood flooring. 1 bed, 1 bath or 2 bed, 2 bath available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Springs Apartments
21 Units Available
Glen Lake
6901 Glenlake NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,154
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1681 sqft
In the heart of the Perimeter Center area in Atlanta, Glen Lake Apartments offer luxury units with access to all the shopping and dining you could hope for. Fitness center and zen garden on site.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Garden Hills
44 Units Available
The Sutton
2965 Peachtree Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1148 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,325
2184 sqft
The Sutton is a new luxury apartment community in the heart of Buckhead Village, fully equipped residences of 1-3 bedrooms with exceptional amenities and a real sense of community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Buckhead Village
41 Units Available
The Bryant at Buckhead Village
400 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,313
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,484
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1224 sqft
Located in Buckhead Village, a popular location for shopping and dining. 1-2 bedroom residences featuring gourmet kitchens, spacious bedrooms and spa-like bathrooms. Labyrinth garden and 24-hour fitness center located in the community.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Grant Park
20 Units Available
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,348
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
1154 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Glenwood Park. Units have fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters; garage parking and laundry facility on-site. Amenities include a pool, yoga studio and media room.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$886
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1350 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Ample property amenities, including a business center and playground. Minutes from I-85 and I-285 for a smooth commute. Enjoy green space at Murphey Candler Park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Old Fourth Ward
30 Units Available
North and Line
385 North Angier Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1136 sqft
BE YOUR OWN TRUE NORTH. At the intersection of North Avenue and Atlanta’s BeltLine sits the Eastside’s most refined apartment living. Exactly where you want to be with the most sought-after restaurants, retail and recreation.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Peachtree Heights West
17 Units Available
92 West Paces
92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,746
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,048
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,485
1426 sqft
Luxury high rise within walking distance to fine dining. Access to T. Harvey Mathis Pkwy. In-unit laundry, crown moldings, Energy Star appliances. Community has saltwater pool, rooftop terrace, cyber cafe and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Martin Manor
24 Units Available
The Reserve at Lavista Walk
1155 Lavista Walk NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1405 sqft
Furnished apartments just minutes from downtown Atlanta. Leisure amenities include two swimming pools, a fitness center and an outdoor living room with BBQ grills. Housekeeping assistance and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Martin Manor
15 Units Available
CB Lofts
2430 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,136
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1341 sqft
1-3 bedroom loft apartments with relaxing pool and outdoor area. Close to I-85 and within walking distance of many eateries, including Taverna Plaka, Babylon Cafe and Little Bangkok.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Peachtree Heights West
22 Units Available
The Aster Buckhead
2900 Pharr Court South NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1263 sqft
Floor plans feature one and two-bedroom units with modern features, including quartz countertops, brush-nickel finishes and LED lighting. On-site amenities include 24-hour fitness studio and coffee bar. Nearby Pharr Circle Park with access to I-85.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
55 Units Available
Radius Sandy Springs
7700 Colquitt Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1623 sqft
Radius Sandy Springs has everything you’ve ever wanted in a home and more. Located just minutes from lively Sandy Springs and with easy access to GA-400, your lifestyle and traveling needs are right outside your door.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Atlanta, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Atlanta renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

