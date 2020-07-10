AL
/
GA
/
atlanta
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:37 PM

435 Luxury Apartments for rent in Atlanta, GA

Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
16 Units Available
Peachtree Heights West
92 West Paces
92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,216
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,149
1426 sqft
Luxury high rise within walking distance to fine dining. Access to T. Harvey Mathis Pkwy. In-unit laundry, crown moldings, Energy Star appliances. Community has saltwater pool, rooftop terrace, cyber cafe and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
25 Units Available
Ashford Park
@1377
1377 Dresden Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,263
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1140 sqft
Within walking distance of Brookhaven MARTA Station. Floor plans feature modern kitchens with islands and bathrooms with tubs and showers. Community offers a computer station, club room, lounge and outdoor saltwater swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
19 Units Available
Hudson Ridge
3505 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments and townhomes with 9-foot ceilings, surround-sound theatre, modern kitchens and wonderful views. Units have detached garages. Peaceful community with tennis courts, gorgeous swimming pool and urban vegetable garden for use by all tenants.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
41 Units Available
Buckhead Village
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,420
692 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
1492 sqft
Situated yards from Highway 141 and adjacent to The Shops Buckhead Atlanta. Apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a pleasant courtyard and a pool table.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
11 Units Available
SoNo
Century Skyline
396 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,321
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1295 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to I-75/85. Gated access. Community amenities include swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patio.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 06:41pm
$
97 Units Available
Midtown
Alexan on 8th
880 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,835
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1188 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Our Virtual Office Is Open! Virtual Tours, Video Tours, Self-Guided Tours Available. Schedule Your Personalized Tour Today.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 06:37pm
30 Units Available
Downtown Cumberland
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,217
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,326
1597 sqft
Close to SunTrust Park, Cumberland Mall and Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Each home features a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers an outdoor patio, putting green, bark park and rooftop swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
$
73 Units Available
Garden Hills
Modera Buckhead
3005 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,730
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1069 sqft
If you could live anywhere, what kind of place would you choose? A landmark destination for shopping, socializing and entertaining? A hotspot offering some of the finest restaurants and shops in the country? A luxury village with spectacular
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
36 Units Available
Midtown
Hanover Midtown
888 Juniper Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,733
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,914
1507 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,017
2392 sqft
Rejuvenate in your new urban oasis in the center of convenient Midtown Atlanta. Hanover Company’s latest luxury residential community, Hanover Midtown, is located in the heart of Midtown.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
31 Units Available
Virginia Highland
Virginia Highlands
609 Virginia Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1000 sqft
Recently updated units have new kitchens and new hardwood floors. Community contains pool and gym. A block away from Henry W. Grady High School and the trails at The Meadow.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
$
79 Units Available
Perimeter Center
The Bishop
5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,384
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1145 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bishop in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
8 Units Available
Inman Park
Ayla
44 Krog St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,470
678 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,892
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,252
1206 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us to schedule yours today!br/> Live the life at Ayla - the ultimate Krog destination.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
43 Units Available
North Buckhead
Cortland at Phipps
707 Park Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,121
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,283
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1181 sqft
Community amenities include stunning resident lounge, onsite wellness studio, and pool with cabanas. Units feature kitchens with granite, steel, and elegant design. Located with easy access to GA 400 and major interstates.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
49 Units Available
Midtown
Yoo on the Park
207 13th St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,665
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1388 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near the Colony Square Mall. Gourmet kitchens have stainless steel appliances and breakfast bars. Private balconies offer sweeping views of the city. Amenities include a gym and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
21 Units Available
Peachtree Heights West
The Haynes House
2420 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,319
652 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
1238 sqft
Located off Route 19, adjacent to Lindbergh and Midtown. Green community with courtyard, dog park, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym, yoga, valet, and guest service. Units feature walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 10 at 06:25pm
$
26 Units Available
Midtown
AMLI Arts Center
1240 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,433
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,009
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1267 sqft
Two bedroom apartments available for immediate move in! Perfect for couples and friends.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:20pm
50 Units Available
Pine Hills
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,288
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1523 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,303
1944 sqft
Buckhead Crossing Shopping Center is located near this community, but I-85 allows residents to shop and dine throughout Atlanta. Community features yoga, game room, fire pit and other activities. Units have fireplaces and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 06:20pm
9 Units Available
Lenox Park
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,602
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1794 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub all on site. Property is located close to both I-85 and GA 400.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 06:20pm
11 Units Available
Virginia Highland
Flats at Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,484
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1355 sqft
Nestled along the Eastside Trail in the historic Sears building. Recently renovated green community with in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site valet, gym, parking and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
32 Units Available
Inman Park
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,501
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,722
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1258 sqft
Conveniently located in Inman Park on the Atlanta Beltline. Pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, gym, clubhouse and business center. In-unit laundry hookups, hardwood floors and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
$
83 Units Available
Lenox
AMLI Lenox
3478 Lakeside Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,894
1916 sqft
AMLI Lenox is ideally situated in Atlantas premier shopping and dining district. Our Lenox apartments are walking distance from Phipps Plaza, Lenox Mall and the Buckhead Financial district, and uniquely located next to Marie Sims Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:08pm
16 Units Available
Marietta Street Artery
935M
935 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,260
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1379 sqft
Newly renovated studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in West Midtown. Have fun at the pool table or game room. Several restaurants within walking distance, like Figo Pasta and Bocado, with I-75/85 connecting to Downtown Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 06:04pm
$
28 Units Available
Lindbergh - Morosgo
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,248
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,303
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1187 sqft
Ultra-modern design in Atlanta near I-85. Fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Lifestyle features include bocce courts, fire pit, yoga and swimming pool. Clubhouse, courtyard and dog park. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
229 Units Available
South Tuxedo Park
Gentry
3172 Roswell Road, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,490
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1178 sqft
Equal parts soft and strong, sophisticated and confident, Gentry brings a new level of prestige to the illustrious Buckhead neighborhood.
Rent Report
Atlanta

July 2020 Atlanta Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Atlanta Rent Report. Atlanta rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Atlanta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Atlanta rents declined significantly over the past month

Atlanta rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Atlanta stand at $1,024 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,183 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Atlanta's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Atlanta over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Roswell has seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Atlanta metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,467.
    • Douglasville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,229, while one-bedrooms go for $1,064.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,183; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.

    Atlanta rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Atlanta, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Atlanta is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Georgia have been moderately on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.7% in Augusta and 1.4% in Columbus.
    • Atlanta's median two-bedroom rent of $1,183 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Atlanta fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Atlanta than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Atlanta.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,020
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Roswell
    $1,270
    $1,470
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -0.5%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Peachtree City
    $1,180
    $1,360
    0.6%
    1.3%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.3%
    0.8%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -1.7%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    -0.1%
    0
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Stockbridge
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1%
    4.7%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,330
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    McDonough
    $1,320
    $1,520
    0.7%
    2%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,010
    0.3%
    3.1%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,510
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    -0.8%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,870
    0.5%
    -2.8%
    Riverdale
    $1,050
    $1,210
    1.1%
    2.9%
    Fairburn
    $970
    $1,120
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -1.1%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    8.2%
    Jonesboro
    $1,090
    $1,260
    0.8%
    4.3%
    Lithonia
    $1,260
    $1,460
    1.9%
    9.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

