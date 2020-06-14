333 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Atlanta, GA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Buckhead Village
48 Units Available
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
899 sqft
Situated yards from Highway 141 and adjacent to The Shops Buckhead Atlanta. Apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a pleasant courtyard and a pool table.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
English Avenue
43 Units Available
Gables 820 West
820 W Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
769 sqft
Green-certified apartment community close to Knight Park-Howell Station and Georgia Institute of Technology. Apartments offer amenities such as a kitchen island and in-unit washer/dryer. On-site shuffleboard court, saltwater pool, fitness center and outdoor theater.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
48 Units Available
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
693 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy on-site tennis, racquetball and a 24-hour gym. Interstates 285 and 75 are both nearby, so getting everywhere in Atlanta is simple. Units feature a patio/balcony along with in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Piedmont Heights
41 Units Available
Gables Midtown
1925 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
751 sqft
Views of the Buckhead Skyline and midtown. Pet-friendly community with a pool and fitness center. Units feature kitchens with granite countertops, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,318
842 sqft
This modern community is near Atlantic Station and Lenox Square Mall. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, designer cabinetry, and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness studio, resort-style pool, and demo kitchen.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Underwood Hills
19 Units Available
ELEVEN85 APARTMENTS
1185 Collier Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,352
753 sqft
Minutes from Cross Creek Golf Club. Apartments feature kitchens with modern appliances and bathrooms with roman tubs. Select homes boast courtyard views and private balconies or patios. On-site saltwater swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Marietta Street Artery
20 Units Available
M Street
950 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,286
896 sqft
Pet-friendly property includes a clubhouse, dog park, pool, gym and internet cafe. Studio apartments and 1-3 bedroom units available. Located just minutes from Couch Park, Georgia Institute of Technology, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Northlake
61 Units Available
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,126
812 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 06:04pm
$
Lenox
39 Units Available
AMLI Buckhead
3450 Roxboro Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,392
812 sqft
Green community. Super sleek apartments with solar shades and wine storage. High ceilings. Resort-style pool and Starbucks coffee bar on site. Rooftop deck with movie screen. Near Marie Sims Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
$
Old Fourth Ward
29 Units Available
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
893 sqft
Old Fourth Ward District location near trendy dining, shopping and entertainment with convenient access to I-75, I-85, I-20 and MARTA. Units have luxurious 10-foot ceilings, patio or balcony and luxuriously-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
South Tuxedo Park
262 Units Available
Gentry
3172 Roswell Road, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,556
775 sqft
Equal parts soft and strong, sophisticated and confident, Gentry brings a new level of prestige to the illustrious Buckhead neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Peachtree Center
46 Units Available
Altitude
250 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
911 sqft
The Office is a community located in downtown Atlanta, GA. This development's one- and two-bedroom units feature 9-17' ceilings, exposed ducts and concrete, granite countertops, and custom kitchen islands in every unit.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Vinings
37 Units Available
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,041
754 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to I-285 and Rte. 41. Only 10 minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community amenities include pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patio and washer/dryer hookup.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Old Fourth Ward
16 Units Available
Camden Fourth Ward
477 Wilmer Street, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
812 sqft
Living in this community means free cable, high-speed internet and amenities ranging from yoga and a gym to a basketball court and grilling area. Located adjacent to Historic Fourth Ward Park. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
South Tuxedo Park
35 Units Available
Camden Paces
77 E Andrews Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
970 sqft
Three unique living choices with apartment and townhome options in a single community. Spacious floor plans with ample square footage. Within walking distance of the Shops of Buckhead.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Martin Manor
32 Units Available
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,326
819 sqft
Within minutes of Georgia State Route 400, I-85 and PATH400. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern interior finishes, gourmet kitchens and spacious closets. Residents have access to a sky lounge, saltwater pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Midtown
26 Units Available
Piedmont House
205 12th St NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,442
938 sqft
Stunning, penthouse-inspired apartments in Midtown Atlanta. Floor-to-ceiling windows and designer interiors. Within walking distance to the museums and shopping. Private demonstration kitchen, baby grand piano and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Highpoint
17 Units Available
Windsor Chastain
225 Franklin Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
816 sqft
Distinctive apartment homes with oil-rubbed bronze hardware, 10-foot ceilings and garden showers/tubs. Ample onsite amenities, including an elegant clubhouse with free Wi-Fi and a breakfast/coffee bar. Near Chastain Park Ampitheatre. Close to I-285.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Old Fourth Ward
19 Units Available
The Prato at Midtown
400 Central Park Pl NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
756 sqft
Residents can walk to Central and Renaissance Parks from this property, but Interstate 75/85 is also nearby. This Midtown location offers a community garden, pool table, tennis court and gym. Units are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Ashford Park
23 Units Available
Arium Brookhaven
1295 Dresden Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
730 sqft
New construction. Green community. A short walk from Brookhaven Park. Pet-friendly with granite counters, hardwood floors, and extra storage. On-site coffee bar, parking, pool, fire pit, game room, clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Old Fourth Ward
21 Units Available
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
804 sqft
Windsor Old Fourth Ward offers luxury living in a prime location.Our ideal location in the popular Old Fourth Ward neighborhood puts you close to excellent shopping, entertainment, dining, and employment options.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
East Atlanta
5 Units Available
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
835 sqft
Wonderful community with gardens, outdoor swimming pool and extravagant common areas. Apartments have in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Quick access to I-20.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Reynoldstown
40 Units Available
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
766 sqft
Along Route 23, studio, one- and two-bedroom urban apartment units are pet-friendly with spacious floor plans. This green community features amenities including a gym, courtyard, fire pit and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
100 Ridgebrook Way Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,091
905 sqft
Just a stone's throw from I-85 and close to Mercer University. Apartments feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Attractive community includes a pool, a media room and an Internet cafe.

June 2020 Atlanta Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Atlanta Rent Report. Atlanta rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Atlanta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Atlanta rents decline sharply over the past month

Atlanta rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Atlanta stand at $1,028 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,188 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Atlanta's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Atlanta over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents went down 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Atlanta rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Atlanta, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Atlanta is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents moderately increase, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Atlanta's median two-bedroom rent of $1,188 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.8% decline in Atlanta.
    • While rents in Atlanta fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Atlanta than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Atlanta.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

