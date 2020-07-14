All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like The Heights At Chamblee.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
The Heights At Chamblee
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

The Heights At Chamblee

3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd · (272) 808-1741
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd, Atlanta, GA 30341

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit Q06 · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit R05 · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit J04 · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1265 sqft

Unit S08 · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1265 sqft

Unit O01 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1265 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Heights At Chamblee.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
clubhouse
internet access

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 50 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Storage Details: Interior Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Heights At Chamblee have any available units?
The Heights At Chamblee has 7 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does The Heights At Chamblee have?
Some of The Heights At Chamblee's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Heights At Chamblee currently offering any rent specials?
The Heights At Chamblee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Heights At Chamblee pet-friendly?
Yes, The Heights At Chamblee is pet friendly.
Does The Heights At Chamblee offer parking?
Yes, The Heights At Chamblee offers parking.
Does The Heights At Chamblee have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Heights At Chamblee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Heights At Chamblee have a pool?
Yes, The Heights At Chamblee has a pool.
Does The Heights At Chamblee have accessible units?
No, The Heights At Chamblee does not have accessible units.
Does The Heights At Chamblee have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Heights At Chamblee has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Heights At Chamblee?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
Glen Lake
6901 Glenlake NE
Atlanta, GA 30328
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Alexan Buckhead Village
361 Pharr Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Skyhouse South
100 6th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Highland View Apartments
784 Ponce de Leon Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Taco Town Apartments
714 Bryan Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd
Atlanta, GA 30349

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity