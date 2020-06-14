Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 PM

359 Apartments for rent in Atlanta, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Atlanta renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Perimeter Center
13 Units Available
Collier Ridge
100 Noble Creek Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1370 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,703
1632 sqft
Situated in the Buckhead neighborhood and within the Morris Brandon school district. Flats and townhomes with smart home features in a community with multiple recreational amenities. Perfect for those seeking easy access to Highway 285.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
Circa and Ecco Apartments
501 Northridge Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1467 sqft
Circa and Ecco Apartments are built around the banks of a beautifully wooded private lake and located just minutes away from downtown Atlanta, Circa and Ecco Apartments are world-class.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Blandtown
7 Units Available
Walton Westside
790 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1197 sqft
Amazing city view from rooftop deck in West Midtown Atlanta. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, over-sized windows, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment and transit stops.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Ben Hill
12 Units Available
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,161
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,591
1514 sqft
Modern floor plans with washer and dryer hook-up, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Recently renovated. Equipped kitchens with dishwasher and granite counters. On-site gym, hot tub and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Merry Hills
84 Units Available
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$929
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,646
1332 sqft
Spacious layouts. Modern kitchens with dark cabinets, stone counters, black appliances and glass tile backsplashes. Patio or balcony available. Close proximity to entertainment, restaurants and retail.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Old Fourth Ward
33 Units Available
City View
433 Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,418
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1089 sqft
Close to transportation routes, such as I-85. Also near attractions such as Freedom Park and Midtown Place Shopping Center. Apartments boast views of Downtown Atlanta. On-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog grooming station.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Inman Park
15 Units Available
Ayla
44 Krog St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,346
678 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,711
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,167
1206 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us to schedule yours today!br/> Live the life at Ayla - the ultimate Krog destination.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Old Fourth Ward
24 Units Available
Anthem on Ashley
720 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,428
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1188 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near Little Five Points and Old Fourth Ward. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community has saltwater pool with sundeck and lounge chairs.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Northlake
61 Units Available
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,126
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1304 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
North Brookhaven
30 Units Available
The Atlantic Ashford
3716 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,017
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1149 sqft
Serene, quiet location in a peaceful wooded setting. Easy access to nearby shops and restaurants and a short commute to downtown Atlanta. W/D in unit, fireplaces and recent renovations.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Blandtown
36 Units Available
Avana Westside
1040 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,163
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1156 sqft
Boutique contemporary living in convenient West Midtown Design District. Granite counters, hardwood floors and premium appliances. Green community offers a dog park for your welcome pets, pool and many other resort-style features.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Buford Highway
13 Units Available
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,318
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1258 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym, pool and internet cafe. Located close to GA-400 and I-85.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Home Park
50 Units Available
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,288
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,716
1482 sqft
Luxury modern floor plans with glass tile backsplash, vinyl plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include resort-style pool, fire pits and outdoor grilling area.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
Midtown
16 Units Available
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,170
961 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1172 sqft
Georgia Tech location with dog park, courtyard, concierge and more. Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Business center and Internet cafe.
Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
23 Units Available
Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter
1265 Mount Vernon Hwy, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,881
1560 sqft
Where distinctive luxury meets elegant design and convenience. Breathtaking nature views accompany comfortable apartments with features such as granite counters, unique hardwood flooring and relaxing patio or balcony. Upscale amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
Buckhead Village
18 Units Available
Elle of Buckhead
235 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,349
664 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,503
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1240 sqft
Conveniently located modern apartments with spacious floor plans. In proximity to entertainment, retail, dining and the financial district. Amenities include rooftop wellness and yoga center and fireplace library.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Vinings
36 Units Available
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,041
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1415 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to I-285 and Rte. 41. Only 10 minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community amenities include pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patio and washer/dryer hookup.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Summerhill
39 Units Available
Camden Vantage
180 Jackson St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,169
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,279
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1156 sqft
This community is located near The King Center, WellStar Atlanta, and Interstates 85 and 20. Rooftop gardens, two saltwater pools and beautiful courtyard are just some amenities. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provided.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
North Buckhead
16 Units Available
Camden Phipps
700 Phipps Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just across the street from classy Phipps Plaza and Lenox Mall. Apartment community with 24-hour gym, outdoor entertainment and grill. Gorgeous units with bay windows, built-in bookshelves and modern finishes.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Midtown
21 Units Available
Camden Midtown Atlanta
265 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,239
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,409
972 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1331 sqft
Brand new apartments in Midtown Atlanta near the Downtown Connector. Custom cabinetry, designer floors and stainless steel appliances. Media room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Close to Georgia Tech.
Last updated June 14 at 12:06pm
Midtown
34 Units Available
Hanover Midtown
888 Juniper Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,033
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,133
1507 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rejuvenate in your new urban oasis in the center of convenient Midtown Atlanta. Hanover Company’s latest luxury residential community, Hanover Midtown, is located in the heart of Midtown.
Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
Virginia Highland
25 Units Available
Virginia Highlands
609 Virginia Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1000 sqft
Recently updated units have new kitchens and new hardwood floors. Community contains pool and gym. A block away from Henry W. Grady High School and the trails at The Meadow.
Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
Lindbergh - Morosgo
26 Units Available
AMLI Lindbergh
2400 Parkland Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1353 sqft
Spacious, open floor plans with gourmet kitchens. Designer wood cabinets, black or stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Beautiful views. Garden tub and separate shower. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
Midtown
39 Units Available
AMLI Arts Center
1240 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,830
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,766
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,436
1267 sqft
Two bedroom apartments available for immediate move in! Perfect for couples and friends.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Atlanta, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Atlanta renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

