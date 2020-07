32 Hundred Lenox

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan fireplace oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center dog park elevator gym playground pool putting green internet access parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse hot tub package receiving

Situated in the heart of the action, a life of luxury awaits you at 32Hundred Lenox. Surrounded by lush landscaping and mature trees, our stylish, renovated mid-century modern community offers a sophisticated haven within the bustling excitement of Buckhead's best shopping, dining, and recreation. Modern style and luxurious finishes define our fully renovated, spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Beautiful, resort-style amenities and personnel dedicated to providing you the service you deserve, making life at 32Hundred Lenox the perfect fit for you.