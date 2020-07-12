/
/
/
lindbergh morosgo
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:04 PM
609 Apartments for rent in Lindbergh - Morosgo, Atlanta, GA
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
$
29 Units Available
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,248
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1187 sqft
Ultra-modern design in Atlanta near I-85. Fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Lifestyle features include bocce courts, fire pit, yoga and swimming pool. Clubhouse, courtyard and dog park. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
$
23 Units Available
AMLI Lindbergh
2400 Parkland Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,108
1353 sqft
Spacious, open floor plans with gourmet kitchens. Designer wood cabinets, black or stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Beautiful views. Garden tub and separate shower. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
27 Units Available
Avana on Main
508 Main St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,065
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1006 sqft
Just a few minutes from GA 400 and I-85 and near the Lindbergh MARTA station. On-site amenities include a club room, internet cafe, wellness center, and progressive play area. Pets welcomed.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1252 sqft
Close to I-85 and GA-400 in Lindbergh, between Buckhead and Midtown. Blocks from the Lindbergh MARTA Station, with easy commute to downtown Atlanta. Apartments feature granite counters and walk-in closets. Pool, gym, dog park.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
32 Units Available
Tuscany at Lindbergh
600 Garson Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,909
1471 sqft
Tuscany at Lindbergh Apartments offer high-end updates like crown molding, farmhouse wood flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, and modern countertops. Conveniently located near access to MARTA trains.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
Peninsula at Buckhead
2591 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,313
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1220 sqft
Apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. Community features include a shuffleboard, billiards table, and fire pit. Close to bus lines on Piedmont Rd NE. Near the Forum on Peachtree Parkway for convenient shopping.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
21 Units Available
The Pointe at Lindbergh
485 Lindbergh Pl NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,207
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1120 sqft
Easy access to I-85 and just minutes from Midtown Atlanta. Well-organized living spaces plus a community swimming pool, fitness center, tennis court and yoga area.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
41 Units Available
Newbergh ATL
761 Morosgo Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,090
1543 sqft
Newbergh ATL. Experience the revival. Lindbergh is changing. Experience the evolution that is Newbergh ATL. We’re turning up the volume of a once happening scene and introducing Atlanta’s newest apartment experience.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
20 Units Available
Sorelle
2399 Parkland Dr, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,289
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1161 sqft
Studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, available at this property. I-85 makes entertainment, shopping and dining easily accessible. Residents can relax at the fire pit, pool or coffee bar. Recently renovated units include hardwood flooring.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
745 Fountainhead Lane NE
745 Fountainhead Ln NE, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2182 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Oversized townhome just steps from Lindbergh Marta Station, Home Depot and the New Kroger. This is one of the most spacious homes you'll find.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
613 Summit North Drive Northeast
613 Summit North Drive, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1280 sqft
Your home features a roommate floor plan with each bedroom complete with a full bath on opposite ends of the condo. The condo includes a sunroom off of the family room complete with a fireplace.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE Unit #227
711 Cosmopolitan Drive, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE Unit #227 Available 08/01/20 You can't miss this one! - COMING SOON! Will be available first week of August! Cosmopolitan at Lindbergh, prime location @ Piedmont & Lindbergh.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
2450 Camella Ln Ne
2450 Camellia Lane Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
872 sqft
Corporate apartment homes available for a month and up lease terms. All luxury homes come complete with stylish furnishings and utilities.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
401 Summit North Drive NE
401 Summit North Drive, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
859 sqft
Great condo tastefullly updated and maintained. Features include: hardwood floor througout, kitchen with stainless appliances, granite cttps, new cabinets and fixtures, bathroom with new cabinets, fixtures and granite top.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
1203 Summit North Drive NE
1203 Summit North Drive, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
998 sqft
Come and get it before it disappears! Across from Lindbergh Plaza, 1bed/1ba condo (997 sq ft) with FOUR closets! Super easy access to Midtown & Buckhead for dining and shopping and down the street from 400/I-75/I-85 & MARTA.
Results within 1 mile of Lindbergh - Morosgo
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
48 Units Available
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,288
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1523 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,303
1944 sqft
Buckhead Crossing Shopping Center is located near this community, but I-85 allows residents to shop and dine throughout Atlanta. Community features yoga, game room, fire pit and other activities. Units have fireplaces and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
20 Units Available
Camden Buckhead Square
3097 Maple Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,459
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1106 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents enjoy a swimming pool, yoga studio, gym and secure garage with an electric car charging station.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
18 Units Available
Morningside Courts
594 Wimbledon Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,194
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
960 sqft
Situated between downtown Atlanta and Buckhead, this residence has a resort-style pool and 24-hour gym. Units have air conditioning, and washers and dryers. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
$
85 Units Available
AMLI Lenox
3478 Lakeside Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,894
1916 sqft
AMLI Lenox is ideally situated in Atlantas premier shopping and dining district. Our Lenox apartments are walking distance from Phipps Plaza, Lenox Mall and the Buckhead Financial district, and uniquely located next to Marie Sims Park.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 12 at 12:06pm
11 Units Available
Alexan Buckhead Village
361 Pharr Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1204 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in fashionable Buckhead featuring social spaces, a gym and a yoga room. The one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly homes boast keyless entry, wood-like flooring, NEST thermostats and spacious closets.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
20 Units Available
Buckhead 960
960 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,209
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,459
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1177 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments in Atlanta's upscale Buckhead neighborhood Close to bars and restaurants. Stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Lobby, dog park and fire pit. Just minutes from GA 400.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
39 Units Available
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,406
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,341
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1136 sqft
Within minutes of Georgia State Route 400, I-85 and PATH400. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern interior finishes, gourmet kitchens and spacious closets. Residents have access to a sky lounge, saltwater pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
33 Units Available
The Bryant at Buckhead Village
400 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,277
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,528
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1224 sqft
Located in Buckhead Village, a popular location for shopping and dining. 1-2 bedroom residences featuring gourmet kitchens, spacious bedrooms and spa-like bathrooms. Labyrinth garden and 24-hour fitness center located in the community.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
CB Lofts
2430 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,067
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,732
1346 sqft
1-3 bedroom loft apartments with relaxing pool and outdoor area. Close to I-85 and within walking distance of many eateries, including Taverna Plaka, Babylon Cafe and Little Bangkok.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAScottdale, GAVinings, GA