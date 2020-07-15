AL
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:33 AM

101 Studio Apartments for rent in Atlanta, GA

Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 15 at 12:40 AM
6 Units Available
Poncey-Highland
Telephone Factory Lofts
828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$2,100
2132 sqft
Studio or 2-bedroom lofts are pet friendly with open-concept plans. Renovated kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Historic building with beautiful Atlanta views from private balcony/patio. Easy access to Freedom Parkway. Walk to transit hub.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 12:28 AM
23 Units Available
Sweet Auburn
Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,254
605 sqft
Perfect location near shopping, dining and entertainment as well as MARTA public transit. Modern apartments feature patio or balcony and convenient in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 12:10 AM
$
23 Units Available
Lindbergh - Morosgo
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,249
583 sqft
Ultra-modern design in Atlanta near I-85. Fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Lifestyle features include bocce courts, fire pit, yoga and swimming pool. Clubhouse, courtyard and dog park. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 12:01 AM
22 Units Available
North Buckhead
Cyan on Peachtree
3380 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,418
534 sqft
Just south of 400 and I-2, this development offers 1- to 3-bedroom units that include amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators, stainless steel appliances and more. The community is pet-friendly and offers a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
38 Units Available
Brookwood
The Row at Twenty Sixth
225 26th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,193
601 sqft
Luxury interiors with modern design finishes such as unique hardwood floors and a fireplace. Pet-friendly community located just off I-75 that offers relaxing amenities. Enjoy a pool, tennis court, dog grooming area and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
30 Units Available
Inman Park
Inman Quarter
299 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,477
601 sqft
Luxury modern floor plans with high quality interiors. Features white quartz counters, two-tone cabinetry, and spa-like bathrooms with soaking tubs, showers and ceramic tiles. Faux wood flooring throughout space.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
39 Units Available
Midtown
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,596
650 sqft
Modern apartments with updated kitchens, quartz counters, wood-style flooring with tailored carpet in bedrooms. Open concept for living/dining areas, in-unit laundry, stunning Atlanta skyline views. Pet-friendly building, sky deck, pool, fitness club. Alta Midtown neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
18 Units Available
Grant Park
Glenwood at Grant Park
860 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,385
630 sqft
Direct access to I-20. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Numerous recreational options: bocce court, swimming pool, outdoor grill and fire pits. Business center, conference room and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
151 Units Available
Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,366
545 sqft
Located by Emory Point; convenient access to Decatur and Druid Hills. Units have fully-appointed kitchens with granite countertops and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy package receiving services, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 12:21 AM
31 Units Available
Midtown
131 Ponce
131 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,201
532 sqft
Pet-friendly, modern studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments in midtown Atlanta. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy fitness center, pool, bike storage, coffee bar, conference room. Easy access to mass transit.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 15 at 12:31 AM
25 Units Available
Lindbergh - Morosgo
Avana on Main
508 Main St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$991
558 sqft
Just a few minutes from GA 400 and I-85 and near the Lindbergh MARTA station. On-site amenities include a club room, internet cafe, wellness center, and progressive play area. Pets welcomed.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
Berkeley Park
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,100
624 sqft
Located in the thriving Westside district. Close to transportation links, such as I-75 and Midtown MARTA Station. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and ceramic tiled bathrooms. On-site rooftop Wi-Fi cafe with skyline views.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
18 Units Available
Midtown
Camden Midtown Atlanta
265 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,309
725 sqft
Brand new apartments in Midtown Atlanta near the Downtown Connector. Custom cabinetry, designer floors and stainless steel appliances. Media room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Close to Georgia Tech.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
117 Units Available
Lenox
Icon Buckhead
3379 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,929
655 sqft
The 35-story Icon Buckhead project will consist of 363 luxury apartments with street-level retail. Construction commenced 2Q17, and the first units are expected to deliver 1Q19.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
76 Units Available
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,133
600 sqft
This charming community is just minutes from I-85 and I-285. Apartments feature open floor plans, larger kitchens, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include two pools, two fitness centers, four tennis courts, and a picnic area.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 12:29 AM
$
76 Units Available
Garden Hills
Modera Buckhead
3005 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,730
530 sqft
If you could live anywhere, what kind of place would you choose? A landmark destination for shopping, socializing and entertaining? A hotspot offering some of the finest restaurants and shops in the country? A luxury village with spectacular
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
97 Units Available
Buckhead Village
The Ashley
530 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,509
606 sqft
Located amidst the prestigious Buckhead neighborhood, within walking distance to the latest trends in shopping, dining and entertainment, our community will boast the finest in amenities and interiors to appeal to the most discriminating renter.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
47 Units Available
Midtown
Yoo on the Park
207 13th St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,680
582 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near the Colony Square Mall. Gourmet kitchens have stainless steel appliances and breakfast bars. Private balconies offer sweeping views of the city. Amenities include a gym and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Reynoldstown
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,220
635 sqft
Along Route 23, studio, one- and two-bedroom urban apartment units are pet-friendly with spacious floor plans. This green community features amenities including a gym, courtyard, fire pit and pool.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
29 Units Available
Midtown
Icon Midtown
22 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,687
613 sqft
Located in the center of town with incredible views of the city. Interiors feature floor-to-ceiling windows, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site fitness club, club room, pet grooming and wellness center provided.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
29 Units Available
Underwood Hills
1824 Defoor
1824 Defoor Ave NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,350
716 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Balcony or patio offers view of on-site swimming pool. Clubhouse with gym and outdoor grill.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 12:14 AM
$
17 Units Available
Old Fourth Ward
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,467
601 sqft
Close to Historic Fourth Ward Park. Floor plans feature fully-equipped gourmet kitchens and tiled bathrooms with garden tubs. Select homes feature city skyline and park views. Swimming pool, pet spa and open-air lounge on-site.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
33 Units Available
Midtown
Azure on the Park
1020 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,485
560 sqft
Just blocks from Piedmont Park and Atlanta Botanical Garden, with quick access to I-85. Luxury units include penthouse option, breakfast bar/island with pendant lighting, floor-to-ceiling windows. Rooftop saltwater pool, spin studio, Starbucks coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 12:26 AM
$
54 Units Available
Home Park
The Local on 14th
455 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,350
615 sqft
1-3 bedroom units with modern aesthetic. Near Highways 19 and 41 and Georgia Tech campus. Clubhouse on site with 24-hour gym, swimming pool and yoga classes. Cats and dogs welcome.
Rent Report
Atlanta

July 2020 Atlanta Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Atlanta Rent Report. Atlanta rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Atlanta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Atlanta rents declined significantly over the past month

Atlanta rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Atlanta stand at $1,024 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,183 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Atlanta's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Atlanta over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Roswell has seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Atlanta metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,467.
    • Douglasville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,229, while one-bedrooms go for $1,064.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,183; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.

    Atlanta rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Atlanta, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Atlanta is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Georgia have been moderately on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.7% in Augusta and 1.4% in Columbus.
    • Atlanta's median two-bedroom rent of $1,183 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Atlanta fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Atlanta than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Atlanta.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,020
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Roswell
    $1,270
    $1,470
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -0.5%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Peachtree City
    $1,180
    $1,360
    0.6%
    1.3%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.3%
    0.8%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -1.7%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    -0.1%
    0
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Stockbridge
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1%
    4.7%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,330
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    McDonough
    $1,320
    $1,520
    0.7%
    2%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,010
    0.3%
    3.1%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,510
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    -0.8%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,870
    0.5%
    -2.8%
    Riverdale
    $1,050
    $1,210
    1.1%
    2.9%
    Fairburn
    $970
    $1,120
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -1.1%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    8.2%
    Jonesboro
    $1,090
    $1,260
    0.8%
    4.3%
    Lithonia
    $1,260
    $1,460
    1.9%
    9.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

