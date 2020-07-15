/
/
/
Morehouse College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:43 AM
119 Apartments For Rent Near Morehouse College
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
192 Units Available
Marietta Street Artery
Alexan Eight West
871 3rd Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,430
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1189 sqft
Our dapper interiors and elegant amenities will inspire the exceptional! Finely tailored studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments available soon. Alexan Eight West, your custom fit woven into the fabric of West Midtown.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
42 Units Available
Summerhill
Camden Vantage
180 Jackson St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,339
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,409
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1156 sqft
This community is located near The King Center, WellStar Atlanta, and Interstates 85 and 20. Rooftop gardens, two saltwater pools and beautiful courtyard are just some amenities. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provided.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
31 Units Available
Midtown
131 Ponce
131 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,201
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,488
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1265 sqft
Pet-friendly, modern studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments in midtown Atlanta. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy fitness center, pool, bike storage, coffee bar, conference room. Easy access to mass transit.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
55 Units Available
Grant Park
The Leonard & The George
275 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
885 sqft
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
314 Units Available
Home Park
Osprey
980 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,460
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1131 sqft
Take a walk on the Westside, where art, entertainment and commerce converge with an unmistakable energy and unpretentious attitude.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
121 Units Available
Midtown
Star Metals
1050 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,369
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,392
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1274 sqft
Star Metals is a community designed with your lifestyle in mind. Created to offer residents a balanced environment of live-work-play surrounded by the thriving West Midtown area of Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
42 Units Available
Oakland
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,329
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,380
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1171 sqft
Smoke-free homes with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. This pet-friendly community has bike storage, a 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse. Only four short minutes from Krog Street Market.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
55 Units Available
Centennial Hill
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,660
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1232 sqft
Generation unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve. When you live at Generation, your address says it all.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
57 Units Available
Knight Park - Howell Station
Aspire Westside
900 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,335
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1169 sqft
Aspire Westside is exactly what you've been looking for. A trendy new apartment community set in the urban & upscale West Midtown neighborhood of Atlanta. Enjoy easy access to the best restaurants, shops, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
32 Units Available
Peachtree Center
Altitude
250 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1377 sqft
The Office is a community located in downtown Atlanta, GA. This development's one- and two-bedroom units feature 9-17' ceilings, exposed ducts and concrete, granite countertops, and custom kitchen islands in every unit.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
23 Units Available
Sweet Auburn
Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,254
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1262 sqft
Perfect location near shopping, dining and entertainment as well as MARTA public transit. Modern apartments feature patio or balcony and convenient in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
22 Units Available
Castleberry Hill
Smith & Porter
210 Peters Street, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1260 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Smith & Porter in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
19 Units Available
Midtown
Lilli Midtown
693 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Atlanta. Amenities include a rooftop pool, rooftop terrace and resident lounge with fireplace. Available services include housekeeping, full-service concierge and electric car charging stations.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
24 Units Available
English Avenue
Gables 820 West
820 W Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1132 sqft
Green-certified apartment community close to Knight Park-Howell Station and Georgia Institute of Technology. Apartments offer amenities such as a kitchen island and in-unit washer/dryer. On-site shuffleboard court, saltwater pool, fitness center and outdoor theater.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
21 Units Available
Home Park
Arium Westside
1000 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1386 sqft
Located in the West Midtown area. The residence features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open floor plans, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
33 Units Available
Old Fourth Ward
City View
433 Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1089 sqft
Close to transportation routes, such as I-85. Also near attractions such as Freedom Park and Midtown Place Shopping Center. Apartments boast views of Downtown Atlanta. On-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog grooming station.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
11 Units Available
SoNo
Century Skyline
396 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,423
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1295 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to I-75/85. Gated access. Community amenities include swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patio.
Verified
1 of 94
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Home Park
1016 Lofts
1016 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,181
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
1186 sqft
Uniquely designed loft living in the eclectic Midtown West neighborhood. Stylish interiors appointed with features that make living easy. Contemporary community with access to yoga, dog park, pool, clubhouse and internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
16 Units Available
Marietta Street Artery
935M
935 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,250
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1379 sqft
Newly renovated studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in West Midtown. Have fun at the pool table or game room. Several restaurants within walking distance, like Figo Pasta and Bocado, with I-75/85 connecting to Downtown Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
Grant Park
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,967
1070 sqft
Vintage industrial styling in Atlanta's Grant Park neighborhood. Units with quartz countertops, Bluetooth-distributed audio, designer plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Draft beer and coffee bar on-site.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 AM
9 Units Available
Old Fourth Ward
The Waterford on Piedmont
530 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1445 sqft
This recently renovated high-rise community features a putting green, game room, pool and 24-hour gym. Nearby I-85 provides opportunities for enjoyment throughout Atlanta. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 AM
8 Units Available
Home Park
The Brady
930 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,363
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1220 sqft
Spacious mid-rise apartments near Georgia Tech. Luxury design with modern flair. Community garden, pool and roommate-matching make for a fun location. Pet friendly with courtyard, elevator, internet.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
16 Units Available
Harris Chiles
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$991
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,224
1391 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-20. Close to Ashby MARTA Rail System, professional sports arenas and Piedmont Park. Amenities include on-site pool, gym and playground. Apartments have a private patio and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
8 Units Available
SoNo
The Byron
549 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
971 sqft
Modern community with controlled access, concierge service, and in-house pup wash. Gated parking, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and faux-wood plank flooring. Fantastic skyline views.