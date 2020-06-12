Apartment List
324 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Atlanta, GA

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
Chosewood Park
185 Units Available
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1334 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Skylark in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
Lenox
16 Units Available
AMLI 3464
3464 Roxboro Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,249
1436 sqft
Recently renovated. In-unit laundry. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to swimming pool, fitness center, business center and media room. Dog park on location. Car charging station.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
$
Lindbergh - Morosgo
21 Units Available
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1187 sqft
Ultra-modern design in Atlanta near I-85. Fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Lifestyle features include bocce courts, fire pit, yoga and swimming pool. Clubhouse, courtyard and dog park. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
Old Fourth Ward
9 Units Available
The Waterford on Piedmont
530 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1445 sqft
This recently renovated high-rise community features a putting green, game room, pool and 24-hour gym. Nearby I-85 provides opportunities for enjoyment throughout Atlanta. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
$
Lenox
83 Units Available
AMLI Lenox
3478 Lakeside Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1308 sqft
AMLI Lenox is ideally situated in Atlantas premier shopping and dining district. Our Lenox apartments are walking distance from Phipps Plaza, Lenox Mall and the Buckhead Financial district, and uniquely located next to Marie Sims Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
$
Midtown
16 Units Available
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1172 sqft
Georgia Tech location with dog park, courtyard, concierge and more. Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Business center and Internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
$
Lenox
40 Units Available
AMLI Buckhead
3450 Roxboro Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
1313 sqft
Green community. Super sleek apartments with solar shades and wine storage. High ceilings. Resort-style pool and Starbucks coffee bar on site. Rooftop deck with movie screen. Near Marie Sims Park.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
Garden Hills
17 Units Available
Alexan Buckhead Village
361 Pharr Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1204 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in fashionable Buckhead featuring social spaces, a gym and a yoga room. The one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly homes boast keyless entry, wood-like flooring, NEST thermostats and spacious closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
$
Midtown
7 Units Available
Alexan on 8th
880 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,380
1188 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Our Virtual Office Is Open! Virtual Tours, Video Tours, Self-Guided Tours Available. Schedule Your Personalized Tour Today.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
$
Marietta Street Artery
21 Units Available
935M
935 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1379 sqft
Newly renovated studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in West Midtown. Have fun at the pool table or game room. Several restaurants within walking distance, like Figo Pasta and Bocado, with I-75/85 connecting to Downtown Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Perimeter Center
34 Units Available
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1308 sqft
Several shopping opportunities are located within walking distance of your apartment, which features granite counters and hardwood floors. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
86 Units Available
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1075 sqft
This charming community is just minutes from I-85 and I-285. Apartments feature open floor plans, larger kitchens, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include two pools, two fitness centers, four tennis courts, and a picnic area.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
Northlake
62 Units Available
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1096 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
Home Park
52 Units Available
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1114 sqft
Luxury modern floor plans with glass tile backsplash, vinyl plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include resort-style pool, fire pits and outdoor grilling area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:10am
$
Sweet Auburn
38 Units Available
Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1262 sqft
Perfect location near shopping, dining and entertainment as well as MARTA public transit. Modern apartments feature patio or balcony and convenient in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:10am
$
Old Fourth Ward
29 Units Available
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1331 sqft
Old Fourth Ward District location near trendy dining, shopping and entertainment with convenient access to I-75, I-85, I-20 and MARTA. Units have luxurious 10-foot ceilings, patio or balcony and luxuriously-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
Northlake
19 Units Available
Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments in an attractive building with well-maintained grounds. Located in North Lake, northeast Atlanta, close to the I-285. Fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse on site.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
$
Old Fourth Ward
24 Units Available
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,071
1101 sqft
Close to Historic Fourth Ward Park. Floor plans feature fully-equipped gourmet kitchens and tiled bathrooms with garden tubs. Select homes feature city skyline and park views. Swimming pool, pet spa and open-air lounge on-site.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
Lenox Park
17 Units Available
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1319 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub all on site. Property is located close to both I-85 and GA 400.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
Virginia Highland
12 Units Available
Flats at Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1355 sqft
Nestled along the Eastside Trail in the historic Sears building. Recently renovated green community with in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site valet, gym, parking and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
Home Park
57 Units Available
The Local on 14th
455 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1080 sqft
1-3 bedroom units with modern aesthetic. Near Highways 19 and 41 and Georgia Tech campus. Clubhouse on site with 24-hour gym, swimming pool and yoga classes. Cats and dogs welcome.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 04:33am
$
Park at Oglethrope
14 Units Available
Reserve at Lenox Park Apartments
1200 Reserve Drive, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1071 sqft
Lenox Park location close to university and walking trails. Spacious floor plans, luxury garden tubs and unique design finishes. Skyline views, free Wi-Fi at the sundeck and many more luxury amenities to welcome you home.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
Berkeley Park
32 Units Available
Alexander at The District
1750 Commerce Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1132 sqft
Luxury living in West Midtown with easy access to I-75. Walk-in closets and extra storage, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Community amenities include courtyard, billiards, coffee bar and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Martin Manor
32 Units Available
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
1136 sqft
Within minutes of Georgia State Route 400, I-85 and PATH400. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern interior finishes, gourmet kitchens and spacious closets. Residents have access to a sky lounge, saltwater pool and gym.

June 2020 Atlanta Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Atlanta Rent Report. Atlanta rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Atlanta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Atlanta Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Atlanta Rent Report. Atlanta rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Atlanta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Atlanta rents decline sharply over the past month

Atlanta rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Atlanta stand at $1,028 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,188 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Atlanta's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Atlanta over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents went down 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Atlanta rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Atlanta, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Atlanta is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents moderately increase, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Atlanta's median two-bedroom rent of $1,188 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.8% decline in Atlanta.
    • While rents in Atlanta fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Atlanta than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Atlanta.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

