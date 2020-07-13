67 Apartments under $900 for rent in Atlanta, GA

AL
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
48 Units Available
Midtown
Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$849
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
794 sqft
This newly renovated, high-rise community is only moments from Interstate 75/85, the Fox Theatre and countless shopping and dining options. Residents enjoy a 24-hour gym, media room and concierge. Units feature walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
8 Units Available
Southwest Atlanta
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$886
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,061
1175 sqft
The Life Properties is taking precautionary measures towards Covid-19. Currently, all offices are closed to the public, but still available by email and phone. We are also offering virtual and self-guided tours at all communities.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
20 Units Available
Brookwood Hills
Brookwood Valley Apartments
2035 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
988 sqft
Newly updated homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Property includes a business center, clubhouse and gym. Easy access to I-85 and I-75 for a convenient commute. By Lakewood Amphitheatre.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
447 Units Available
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
804 sqft
Vesta Bouldercrest offers 1 and 2 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Bouldercrest feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, and air conditioning.
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
$
17 Units Available
Scotts Crossing
Westside Crossing
2265 Perry Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$770
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
680 sqft
Westside Crossing is located on Perry Boulevard less than five miles from the Midtown Financial District and the Georgia Institute of Technology campus. This 112- unit apartment community is made up of 10 two-story buildings.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
139 Units Available
Campbellton Road
Vesta Adams Park
1991 Delowe Dr SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1300 sqft
Vesta Adams Park offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet-friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Adams Park feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, and air conditioning.
Last updated July 10 at 12:17pm
2 Units Available
Monroe Heights
Westside Townhomes
1514 Northwest Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$865
1100 sqft
Located on the Westside of Atlanta, this area is bustling with new developments! Our property, Westside Townhomes sits in a very convenient location. With a MARTA bus stops on-site and the Hamilton E Holmes Station approximately 3.
Last updated May 8 at 05:37pm
Contact for Availability
West End
Entra West End
451 Lee Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,155
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
924 sqft
A decidedly higher level of residential living is coming to Historic West End – right in the heart of Atlanta University Center. Sleek, modern architecture that blends seamlessly with the surrounding structures and streetscape.
Last updated March 28 at 12:50am
Contact for Availability
Hunter Hills
Fairway Court
1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$725
536 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fairway Court in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Westwood Glen
1225 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$855
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
730 sqft
Thriving Southwest Atlanta neighborhood near the Wolf Creek Amphitheater, Ellery's and the Shark Bar. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers, window blinds, and central heat and air.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Ben Hill
The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$882
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1200 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Marketplace! Choose from beautiful 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans designed with you in mind. Your unique home includes a chef inspired kitchen, private patio or balcony, and much more.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Oakland City
1350 Epworth St - B
1350 Epworth Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$900
1350 Epworth St - B Available 08/01/20 Duplex in Oakland City - Brand new renovation. New roof, new stainless appliances, new hardwoods. Brand new Hvac, electrical, plumbing. Home is located on a quiet street just minutes to Ft. McPherson Station.

Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Oakland City
1094 Larosa Terrace Southwest
1094 Larosa Terrace Southwest, Atlanta, GA
10 Bedrooms
$600
400 sqft
Large and Small Furnished rooms for rent $500 to $650 per Month Cable Television Service, Wi-Fi, Coin Operated -Washer and dryer. Full kitchen with stove, refrigerator, microwave. Walk to Marta train and bus.

Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Pittsburgh
1131 Hubbard Street Southwest
1131 Hubbard Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
7 Bedrooms
$500
600 sqft
Large and Small Furnished rooms for rent $500 to $650 per Month Cable Television Service, Wi-Fi, Coin Operated -Washer and dryer. Full kitchen with stove, refrigerator, microwave. Walk to Marta train and bus.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Harland Terrace
2950 Martin Luther King Jr Dr - 5-E
2950 Martin Luther King Jr Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2950 Martin Luther King Jr Dr - 5-E in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Campbellton Road
2060 Alison Ct Sw
2060 Alison Court Southwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$808
800 sqft
2 Bedroom, one Bath Garden style apartment. Living room/dining room/kitchen. Open floor plan. Shows well. SEVERAL UNITS ARE AVAILABLE AT THIS PRICE AND INTERIOR OF EACH ARE DIFFERENT FROM ONE TO ANOTHER, PICTURES ARE TAKEN FROM THE MODEL UNIT.

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Summerhill
154 Little Street Southeast
154 Little Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
Cute, Cute, Cute! Grant Park/ Summerhill Video link> https://youtu.be/tsAu_IgAJ1Y This adorable 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex home has hardwood floors, modern tiled kitchen and bath IThis great in-town location is close to parks and running fields.
Results within 1 mile of Atlanta

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
East Lake Terrace
2447 Lynn Iris Drive
2447 Lynn Iris Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA
4 Bedrooms
$875
960 sqft
4 Bed, 2 Bath Brick Bungalow, Off Glenwood/Candler. Hardwood Floors, Central AC, Fenced in yard.
Results within 5 miles of Atlanta
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
The Preserve at Terrell Mill
1550 Terrell Mill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$905
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$789
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
1238 sqft
Spacious apartments with clever storage for all your stuff. Close to I-75. Community includes clubhouse, on-site laundry, playground and pool. Pet-friendly apartments with fireplace and well-appointed kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
College Park
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr, East Point, GA
Studio
$812
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$818
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
1160 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Lakeview where we provide the perfect blend of quality and comfort! Now offering a variety of newly renovated and refreshed studios, one and two-bedroom floor plans, our apartment homes have been custom designed with
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
9 Units Available
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$898
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$987
1140 sqft
Discover a tranquil paradise made just for you at The Park on Windy Hill in Marietta, Georgia, close to nearby Cumberland and Smyrna.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
The Life at Glen Hollow
3859 Flat Shoals Pky, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$887
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1340 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Glen Hollow, where you can choose from spacious and stylish 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
22 Units Available
Premier Apartments
7200 Premier Lane Southwest, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$772
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1280 sqft
Find your new home at Premier Apartments. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Austell, Georgia, off Riverside Parkway were designed for your comfort and convenience.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
47 Units Available
The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$886
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1073 sqft
Gated community with spacious floor plans with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, carpeting. Cable ready. Conveniently located near Fiesta Mall, medical facilities, shopping, dining and nearby major attractions. Pools and playgrounds. Pet friendly.
Rent Report
Atlanta

July 2020 Atlanta Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Atlanta Rent Report. Atlanta rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Atlanta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Atlanta rents declined significantly over the past month

Atlanta rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Atlanta stand at $1,024 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,183 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Atlanta's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Atlanta over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Roswell has seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Atlanta metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,467.
    • Douglasville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,229, while one-bedrooms go for $1,064.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,183; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.

    Atlanta rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Atlanta, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Atlanta is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Georgia have been moderately on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.7% in Augusta and 1.4% in Columbus.
    • Atlanta's median two-bedroom rent of $1,183 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Atlanta fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Atlanta than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Atlanta.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,020
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Roswell
    $1,270
    $1,470
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -0.5%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Peachtree City
    $1,180
    $1,360
    0.6%
    1.3%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.3%
    0.8%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -1.7%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    -0.1%
    0
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Stockbridge
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1%
    4.7%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,330
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    McDonough
    $1,320
    $1,520
    0.7%
    2%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,010
    0.3%
    3.1%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,510
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    -0.8%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,870
    0.5%
    -2.8%
    Riverdale
    $1,050
    $1,210
    1.1%
    2.9%
    Fairburn
    $970
    $1,120
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -1.1%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    8.2%
    Jonesboro
    $1,090
    $1,260
    0.8%
    4.3%
    Lithonia
    $1,260
    $1,460
    1.9%
    9.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

