Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

532 Apartments for rent in Atlanta, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Atlanta apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ...
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Home Park
1016 Lofts
1016 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,181
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1186 sqft
Uniquely designed loft living in the eclectic Midtown West neighborhood. Stylish interiors appointed with features that make living easy. Contemporary community with access to yoga, dog park, pool, clubhouse and internet cafe.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1608 sqft
Great location in College Park close to the airport, shopping and dining. Spacious apartments are equipped with modern kitchens, washer/dryer connections and tasteful interiors. Convenient to I-285.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$921
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,862
1350 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Ample property amenities, including a business center and playground. Minutes from I-85 and I-285 for a smooth commute. Enjoy green space at Murphey Candler Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Grant Park
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,270
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1070 sqft
Vintage industrial styling in Atlanta's Grant Park neighborhood. Units with quartz countertops, Bluetooth-distributed audio, designer plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Draft beer and coffee bar on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
54 Units Available
Midtown
Savannah Midtown
215 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1279 sqft
Modern 1- to 2-bedroom apartments near Piedmont Park and Ponce City Market. Also close to MARTA Station and I-85. Each apartment includes a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
39 Units Available
Brookwood
The Row at Twenty Sixth
225 26th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,214
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,294
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1114 sqft
Luxury interiors with modern design finishes such as unique hardwood floors and a fireplace. Pet-friendly community located just off I-75 that offers relaxing amenities. Enjoy a pool, tennis court, dog grooming area and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
Midtown
Skyhouse South
100 6th St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,312
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,732
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
1002 sqft
Modern studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments in Midtown South. Stunning city views from rooftop terrace and pool. Lots of bars and restaurants within walking distance along 5th and 6th Streets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
Peachtree Heights West
The Aster Buckhead
2900 Pharr Court South NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,128
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1263 sqft
Floor plans feature one and two-bedroom units with modern features, including quartz countertops, brush-nickel finishes and LED lighting. On-site amenities include 24-hour fitness studio and coffee bar. Nearby Pharr Circle Park with access to I-85.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
54 Units Available
Radius Sandy Springs
7700 Colquitt Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1623 sqft
Radius Sandy Springs has everything you’ve ever wanted in a home and more. Located just minutes from lively Sandy Springs and with easy access to GA-400, your lifestyle and traveling needs are right outside your door.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
18 Units Available
Martin Manor
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Creekside community includes nature path, private garages, pool with Wi-Fi, grill area, cabanas and billiards room. Units feature dishwasher, disposal, efficient appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings and large closets. Short-term lease available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Midtown
Arts Center Tower
1270 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1024 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in northern Atlanta featuring gym, pool and great city views. Modern apartments have own laundry and hardwood floors. Woodruff Arts Center and transit station are just across the street.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Circa and Ecco Apartments
501 Northridge Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$947
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1467 sqft
Circa and Ecco Apartments are built around the banks of a beautifully wooded private lake and located just minutes away from downtown Atlanta, Circa and Ecco Apartments are world-class.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
31 Units Available
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1309 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy on-site tennis, racquetball and a 24-hour gym. Interstates 285 and 75 are both nearby, so getting everywhere in Atlanta is simple. Units feature a patio/balcony along with in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
40 Units Available
Buckhead Village
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,410
692 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,338
1492 sqft
Situated yards from Highway 141 and adjacent to The Shops Buckhead Atlanta. Apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a pleasant courtyard and a pool table.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
23 Units Available
Ashford Park
@1377
1377 Dresden Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
1140 sqft
Within walking distance of Brookhaven MARTA Station. Floor plans feature modern kitchens with islands and bathrooms with tubs and showers. Community offers a computer station, club room, lounge and outdoor saltwater swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,246
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1234 sqft
This modern community is near Atlantic Station and Lenox Square Mall. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, designer cabinetry, and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness studio, resort-style pool, and demo kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
29 Units Available
Summerhill
Capitol Gateway
89 Woodward Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,076
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1286 sqft
Downtown Atlanta living near Capitol and major highways. 1-3 bedrooms with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground and gym. Business center and conference room round out common areas.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
The Villages at Carver
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,262
1240 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with plenty of activity options: pool, gym, playground and more. Apartments have air-con, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Nearby I-85 gives easy access to Atlanta's attractions.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Marietta Street Artery
M Street
950 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,246
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly property includes a clubhouse, dog park, pool, gym and internet cafe. Studio apartments and 1-3 bedroom units available. Located just minutes from Couch Park, Georgia Institute of Technology, shopping and dining.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
SoNo
Century Skyline
396 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,387
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1295 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to I-75/85. Gated access. Community amenities include swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patio.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
22 Units Available
Berkeley Park
Alexander at The District
1750 Commerce Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,271
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1132 sqft
Luxury living in West Midtown with easy access to I-75. Walk-in closets and extra storage, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Community amenities include courtyard, billiards, coffee bar and game room. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
45 Units Available
Vinings
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,193
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to I-285 and Rte. 41. Only 10 minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community amenities include pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patio and washer/dryer hookup.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
36 Units Available
South Tuxedo Park
Camden Paces
77 E Andrews Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,479
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1562 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Three unique living choices with apartment and townhome options in a single community. Spacious floor plans with ample square footage. Within walking distance of the Shops of Buckhead.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
75 Units Available
Garden Hills
Modera Buckhead
3005 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,730
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1069 sqft
If you could live anywhere, what kind of place would you choose? A landmark destination for shopping, socializing and entertaining? A hotspot offering some of the finest restaurants and shops in the country? A luxury village with spectacular
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Atlanta, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Atlanta apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

