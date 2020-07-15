/
Emory University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:32 AM
108 Apartments For Rent Near Emory University
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
25 Units Available
Greater Valley Brook
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr, North Decatur, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,363
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1119 sqft
Beautiful apartment complex just minutes from downtown with 24-hour gym, saltwater swimming pool with cabanas and rooftop entertainment lounge. Apartments feature washer and dryer, subway tile backsplashes and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
44 Units Available
Medlock Park
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,114
1156 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
32 Units Available
Virginia Highland
Virginia Highlands
609 Virginia Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,312
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1000 sqft
Recently updated units have new kitchens and new hardwood floors. Community contains pool and gym. A block away from Henry W. Grady High School and the trails at The Meadow.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
36 Units Available
Clairmont Reserve
1575 Clairmont Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,292
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
880 sqft
Located minutes from I-285 and I-85. This charming, luxury community offers a clubroom, oversized fireplace, and a fitness center. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, full-size washer, and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
23 Units Available
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,394
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1011 sqft
This community's outdoor amenities include cabanas, a pool, and an outdoor kitchen. Midtown Atlanta is a short drive, but Toco Hills Promenade is minutes away. Back home, recently renovated, pet-friendly units have granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 AM
$
45 Units Available
Downtown Decatur
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,430
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1425 sqft
AMLIs Downtown Decatur apartments are located in the heart of the hip and walkable town center. Our apartments in Decatur, GA boast first-class amenities in what may be the best location in Metro Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
12 Units Available
Ridgeland Park
Point on Scott
2532 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,543
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1157 sqft
Situated in central Decatur. Close to a retail village and community park. Apartments feature high-end amenities like stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community facilities include a saltwater pool, hammock park and indoor spa.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
151 Units Available
Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,366
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,377
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,301
1149 sqft
Located by Emory Point; convenient access to Decatur and Druid Hills. Units have fully-appointed kitchens with granite countertops and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy package receiving services, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
$
25 Units Available
Mason Mill
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir, Decatur, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,182
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1129 sqft
This community is nestled by a beautiful lake and offers residents a game room, fire pit and putting green. Located within minutes of Highway 120 shopping and dining options. Units feature fireplaces and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
36 Units Available
Edgewood
Spoke
1450 La France St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,259
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1127 sqft
Luxurious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Edgewood close to the Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA rail station. Units feature open floor plans with modern kitchens and fixtures.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 AM
18 Units Available
Poncey-Highland
755 North Apartments
755 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,516
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1169 sqft
New, luxury community in Old Fourth Ward neighborhood of Atlanta, GA. Direct access to Beltline. Pet-friendly studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters and islands, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
52 Units Available
Morningside - Lenox Park
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,172
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,262
2013 sqft
Located in a quiet setting just minutes from Emory University and Herbert Taylor Park. All apartments feature stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, washer and dryer. On-site cyber lounge, business center and fitness facilities.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated March 18 at 09:16 PM
12 Units Available
Morningside - Lenox Park
The Sidney at Morningside
1295 E Rock Springs Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$2,252
1259 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,247
1356 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1467 sqft
Sophisticated apartments with large bathrooms, granite counters and hardwood floors. Play shuffleboard or pool with your friends, or spend time in the great outdoors at nearby Herbert Taylor Park.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
29 Units Available
Greater Valley Brook
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street, North Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,385
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,623
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1171 sqft
Elevate Everything" Solis Decatur, a new level of sophistication for apartment living has arrived. With surroundings to savor and places to share. Modern touches and unrivaled conveniences. World-class amenities. Superior features.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
16 Units Available
Lavista Park
Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,204
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living has never looked so good! Stylish interiors feature available tile backsplashes and unique hardwood flooring. Enjoy stress-free living at the pool or tennis court and convenient access to MARTA and Emory Shuttle.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
12 Units Available
Piedmont Heights
Ansley Forest
1659 Monroe Dr. NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,270
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
932 sqft
Ansley Forest is located at 1659 Monroe Drive NE Atlanta, GA and is managed by LPC RentCafe CRM , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
19 Units Available
Downtown Decatur
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,517
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,891
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available off highways 278 and 155. Just off Agnes Scott College campus. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and captivating patio or balcony view.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Clairmont Heights
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1553 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely styled apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters. Get your morning started at the coffee bar before you begin your sweat session in the 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
5 Units Available
Poncey-Highland
675 N Highland
675 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,834
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1194 sqft
These updated apartments feature Nest technology, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, extra storage and bathtubs give you plenty of room to spread out.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Decatur Heights
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1291 sqft
Community features a resort style pool, cricket court and athletic club. Located just one block from grocery stores and shops. Interiors feature walk-in closets, granite counters and breakfast bars.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
15 Units Available
Little Five Points
Bass Lofts
1080 Euclid Ave Ne, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,465
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1432 sqft
Located in Little Five Points near the Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA station, this community was constructed in a historic school building. It stays true to the original architecture and offers a pool, clubhouse and gym.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
14 Units Available
Woodland Hills
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,156
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1312 sqft
With easy access to I-85 and close to shopping malls, Little Five Points and Fox Theatre, this apartment community shines with walk-in closets, fireplaces and sunrooms. Pet owners will love the fenced-in bark park.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
14 Units Available
Clairemont-Great Lakes
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,358
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,914
1349 sqft
Just a short walk from Decatur Station, Adair Park, and courthouse. There is a community garden and a dog park, as well as pool, gym, and grilling area. Apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
11 Units Available
Clairemont-Great Lakes
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,310
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1154 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, garbage disposal, granite counters and hardwood floors. Access to business center, game room and clubhouse. Swimming pool and fitness center. Smoke-free community.
