Georgia State University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:34 AM
250 Apartments For Rent Near Georgia State University
54 Units Available
Midtown
Savannah Midtown
215 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1279 sqft
Modern 1- to 2-bedroom apartments near Piedmont Park and Ponce City Market. Also close to MARTA Station and I-85. Each apartment includes a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
46 Units Available
Old Fourth Ward
Highland Walk
701 Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,507
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
1193 sqft
Hit the BeltLine Eastside Trail or the Freedom Park Trail for a quick bike ride and then relax in your contemporary apartment, which features hardwood floors and ceiling fans.
217 Units Available
Old Fourth Ward
Novel O4W
525 North Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,600
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,919
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1163 sqft
UNIQUELY ATLANTA. DISCOVER OLD FOURTH WARD. Known for its creative heart and soul, Old Fourth Ward offers countless opportunities for artistic and personal inspiration.
192 Units Available
Marietta Street Artery
Alexan Eight West
871 3rd Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,430
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1189 sqft
Our dapper interiors and elegant amenities will inspire the exceptional! Finely tailored studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments available soon. Alexan Eight West, your custom fit woven into the fabric of West Midtown.
91 Units Available
Midtown
Alexan on 8th
880 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,835
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1188 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Our Virtual Office Is Open! Virtual Tours, Video Tours, Self-Guided Tours Available. Schedule Your Personalized Tour Today.
83 Units Available
Reynoldstown
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,335
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1263 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour or schedule a self-guided or in-person tour today!Tons to explore. Plenty to come home to.
42 Units Available
Summerhill
Camden Vantage
180 Jackson St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,339
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,409
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1156 sqft
This community is located near The King Center, WellStar Atlanta, and Interstates 85 and 20. Rooftop gardens, two saltwater pools and beautiful courtyard are just some amenities. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provided.
47 Units Available
Midtown
Yoo on the Park
207 13th St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,680
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,007
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1388 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near the Colony Square Mall. Gourmet kitchens have stainless steel appliances and breakfast bars. Private balconies offer sweeping views of the city. Amenities include a gym and swimming pool.
38 Units Available
Midtown
Hanover Midtown
888 Juniper Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,697
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,989
1507 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,017
2392 sqft
Rejuvenate in your new urban oasis in the center of convenient Midtown Atlanta. Hanover Company’s latest luxury residential community, Hanover Midtown, is located in the heart of Midtown.
39 Units Available
Midtown
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,596
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,781
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,457
1330 sqft
Modern apartments with updated kitchens, quartz counters, wood-style flooring with tailored carpet in bedrooms. Open concept for living/dining areas, in-unit laundry, stunning Atlanta skyline views. Pet-friendly building, sky deck, pool, fitness club. Alta Midtown neighborhood.
32 Units Available
Home Park
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,367
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,931
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,158
1482 sqft
Luxury modern floor plans with glass tile backsplash, vinyl plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include resort-style pool, fire pits and outdoor grilling area.
33 Units Available
Inman Park
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,501
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,722
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1258 sqft
Conveniently located in Inman Park on the Atlanta Beltline. Pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, gym, clubhouse and business center. In-unit laundry hookups, hardwood floors and spacious walk-in closets.
31 Units Available
Midtown
131 Ponce
131 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,201
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,488
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1265 sqft
Pet-friendly, modern studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments in midtown Atlanta. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy fitness center, pool, bike storage, coffee bar, conference room. Easy access to mass transit.
90 Units Available
Midtown
Ascent Midtown
1400 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,804
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,941
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1076 sqft
We are now offering in-person & LIVE virtual tours by appointment! Book your curated tour experience today. Lease online & receive 2 month's rent FREE. Inquire today for more information. Experience Ascent Midtown from the Comfort of Your Home.
57 Units Available
Midtown
Atlantic House
1163 W Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,560
693 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,682
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1190 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom units in luxurious high-rise complex. Stylish interiors offer stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Just of I-75 and route 19, convenient to Woodruff Arts Center.
37 Units Available
Reynoldstown
Alta Dairies
777 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,345
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1247 sqft
At Alta Dairies, we know greatness when we see it. That’s why we took a beautiful vintage dairy plant built in 1945 and turned it into a multipurpose community in the heart of Atlanta, GA.
40 Units Available
Midtown
Hanover West Peachtree
1010 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,498
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1166 sqft
Community residents enjoy Skydeck views of the city, a clubhouse and resident pantry. Apartment features include in-unit laundry, big bedrooms and private terraces. This Midtown location is convenient to Piedmont Park and all of Atlanta.
55 Units Available
Grant Park
The Leonard & The George
275 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
885 sqft
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
32 Units Available
Virginia Highland
Virginia Highlands
609 Virginia Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,312
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1000 sqft
Recently updated units have new kitchens and new hardwood floors. Community contains pool and gym. A block away from Henry W. Grady High School and the trails at The Meadow.
33 Units Available
Midtown
Vireo
195 13th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,574
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1117 sqft
Located in the heart of Atlanta's most desirable places to call home, Vireo offers studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments homes.
314 Units Available
Home Park
Osprey
980 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,460
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1131 sqft
Take a walk on the Westside, where art, entertainment and commerce converge with an unmistakable energy and unpretentious attitude.
121 Units Available
Midtown
Star Metals
1050 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,369
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,392
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1274 sqft
Star Metals is a community designed with your lifestyle in mind. Created to offer residents a balanced environment of live-work-play surrounded by the thriving West Midtown area of Atlanta.
42 Units Available
Oakland
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,329
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,380
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1171 sqft
Smoke-free homes with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. This pet-friendly community has bike storage, a 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse. Only four short minutes from Krog Street Market.
54 Units Available
Home Park
The Local on 14th
455 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,350
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1080 sqft
1-3 bedroom units with modern aesthetic. Near Highways 19 and 41 and Georgia Tech campus. Clubhouse on site with 24-hour gym, swimming pool and yoga classes. Cats and dogs welcome.