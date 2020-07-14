All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like
Peachtree Park Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Peachtree Park Apartments

1000 Peachtree Park Dr NE · (404) 341-6419
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to six weeks FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Location

1000 Peachtree Park Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Peachtree Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3005 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,208

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Unit 2704 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Unit 4208 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,289

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2307 · Avail. now

$1,274

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 1801 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,274

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 3202 · Avail. Oct 4

$1,274

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

See 11+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4106 · Avail. Oct 4

$1,661

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1235 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Peachtree Park Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
coffee bar
24hr gym
pool
parking
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Peachtree Park Apartments in Atlanta, GA 30309 is a smoke free community. Every apartment has a washer and dryer and a large kitchen with electric appliances. Select homes also have spacious closets, hardwood floors, fireplaces and private balconies/patios. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Pet friendly community with 2 swimming pools, full concierge services, 24 hour fitness center, on site recycling and on site car wash bay. Enjoy Starbucks coffee and resident functions in the community room. Located in the popular Buckhead neighborhood, close to Piedmont Park and major universities in Atlanta. Minimum FICO score of 570 average score for all leaseholders required. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $300-$400
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
rent: $25
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: None, assigned: $20/month. Reserved parking in our private lot is available. Surface lot, assigned: $18/month. Parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis in our parking lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Peachtree Park Apartments have any available units?
Peachtree Park Apartments has 20 units available starting at $1,208 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Peachtree Park Apartments have?
Some of Peachtree Park Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Peachtree Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Peachtree Park Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to six weeks FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Is Peachtree Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Peachtree Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Peachtree Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Peachtree Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Peachtree Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Peachtree Park Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Peachtree Park Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Peachtree Park Apartments has a pool.
Does Peachtree Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Peachtree Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Peachtree Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Peachtree Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.

