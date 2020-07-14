Amenities

We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Peachtree Park Apartments in Atlanta, GA 30309 is a smoke free community. Every apartment has a washer and dryer and a large kitchen with electric appliances. Select homes also have spacious closets, hardwood floors, fireplaces and private balconies/patios. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Pet friendly community with 2 swimming pools, full concierge services, 24 hour fitness center, on site recycling and on site car wash bay. Enjoy Starbucks coffee and resident functions in the community room. Located in the popular Buckhead neighborhood, close to Piedmont Park and major universities in Atlanta. Minimum FICO score of 570 average score for all leaseholders required. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.