Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:40 AM

329 Apartments for rent in Atlanta, GA with gym

Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
$
Lenox
38 Units Available
AMLI Buckhead
3450 Roxboro Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,392
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,059
1313 sqft
Green community. Super sleek apartments with solar shades and wine storage. High ceilings. Resort-style pool and Starbucks coffee bar on site. Rooftop deck with movie screen. Near Marie Sims Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
$
Home Park
12 Units Available
AMLI Westside
1084 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,283
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,532
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
1177 sqft
In the Westside Revival area. On-site rooftop deck with games, TV, and lounges. Residents can work in private offices on-site. Park-like setting with a fire pit and saltwater pool. Luxurious interiors, and valet dry cleaning.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
$
Old Fourth Ward
19 Units Available
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,559
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,214
1276 sqft
Historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood in Atlanta, GA, with access to Atlanta Beltline and Ponce City Market. Luxury 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, quartz or granite counters, hardwoods, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated June 14 at 06:51am
$
Midtown
27 Units Available
Modera Midtown
95 8th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,805
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1111 sqft
Pet-friendly, high-rise apartment community in midtown Atlanta features an onsite pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Easy access to I-75/85 and within walking distance to Atlanta hotspots. Apartment features private patio, W/D hookup, and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 06:51am
Lindbergh - Morosgo
29 Units Available
Avana on Main
508 Main St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,119
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,247
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1006 sqft
Just a few minutes from GA 400 and I-85 and near the Lindbergh MARTA station. On-site amenities include a club room, internet cafe, wellness center, and progressive play area. Pets welcomed.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
Lenox Park
17 Units Available
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,963
1794 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub all on site. Property is located close to both I-85 and GA 400.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
$
Pine Hills
41 Units Available
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,257
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1507 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,053
1944 sqft
Buckhead Crossing Shopping Center is located near this community, but I-85 allows residents to shop and dine throughout Atlanta. Community features yoga, game room, fire pit and other activities. Units have fireplaces and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
$
Marietta Street Artery
20 Units Available
935M
935 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,195
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1379 sqft
Newly renovated studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in West Midtown. Have fun at the pool table or game room. Several restaurants within walking distance, like Figo Pasta and Bocado, with I-75/85 connecting to Downtown Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:45am
$
Midtown
16 Units Available
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,170
961 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1172 sqft
Georgia Tech location with dog park, courtyard, concierge and more. Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Business center and Internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
Colonial
20 Units Available
The Monroe
222 Colonial Homes Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Georgia Institute of Technology and Atlanta Botanical Garden. Floor plans feature balconies with skyline views. On-site amenities include an athletic club with yoga spa and a rooftop club room with golf course views.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:39am
Chosewood Park
185 Units Available
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,164
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1334 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Skylark in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:39am
Perimeter Center
14 Units Available
Perimeter 31
31 Perimeter Ctr E, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1307 sqft
Luxury meets convenience at this pet-friendly community with amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, pool, and nearby shopping, dining and entertainment. Granite counters, hardwood floors and ample storage inside recently renovated homes.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:33am
$
Garden Hills
78 Units Available
Modera Buckhead
3005 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,805
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1069 sqft
If you could live anywhere, what kind of place would you choose? A landmark destination for shopping, socializing and entertaining? A hotspot offering some of the finest restaurants and shops in the country? A luxury village with spectacular
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:33am
Midtown
23 Units Available
Lilli Midtown
693 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Atlanta. Amenities include a rooftop pool, rooftop terrace and resident lounge with fireplace. Available services include housekeeping, full-service concierge and electric car charging stations.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:30am
Home Park
60 Units Available
The Local on 14th
455 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,315
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1080 sqft
1-3 bedroom units with modern aesthetic. Near Highways 19 and 41 and Georgia Tech campus. Clubhouse on site with 24-hour gym, swimming pool and yoga classes. Cats and dogs welcome.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
23 Units Available
Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter
1265 Mount Vernon Hwy, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,881
1560 sqft
Where distinctive luxury meets elegant design and convenience. Breathtaking nature views accompany comfortable apartments with features such as granite counters, unique hardwood flooring and relaxing patio or balcony. Upscale amenities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Merry Hills
84 Units Available
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$929
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,646
1332 sqft
Spacious layouts. Modern kitchens with dark cabinets, stone counters, black appliances and glass tile backsplashes. Patio or balcony available. Close proximity to entertainment, restaurants and retail.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Downtown Cumberland
55 Units Available
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,135
1482 sqft
Situated adjacent to SunTrust Park and within walking distance of upscale shops and restaurants. Apartments feature 1-2 bedroom floor plans outfitted with open kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site clubhouse, swimming pool and entertainment center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
86 Units Available
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,170
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,131
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1075 sqft
This charming community is just minutes from I-85 and I-285. Apartments feature open floor plans, larger kitchens, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include two pools, two fitness centers, four tennis courts, and a picnic area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
$
Lenox
83 Units Available
AMLI Lenox
3478 Lakeside Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,756
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,894
1916 sqft
AMLI Lenox is ideally situated in Atlantas premier shopping and dining district. Our Lenox apartments are walking distance from Phipps Plaza, Lenox Mall and the Buckhead Financial district, and uniquely located next to Marie Sims Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
$
Lindbergh - Morosgo
17 Units Available
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,118
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1187 sqft
Ultra-modern design in Atlanta near I-85. Fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Lifestyle features include bocce courts, fire pit, yoga and swimming pool. Clubhouse, courtyard and dog park. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
$
Lindbergh - Morosgo
25 Units Available
AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,376
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1252 sqft
Close to I-85 and GA-400 in Lindbergh, between Buckhead and Midtown. Blocks from the Lindbergh MARTA Station, with easy commute to downtown Atlanta. Apartments feature granite counters and walk-in closets. Pool, gym, dog park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
$
Old Fourth Ward
29 Units Available
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
1331 sqft
Old Fourth Ward District location near trendy dining, shopping and entertainment with convenient access to I-75, I-85, I-20 and MARTA. Units have luxurious 10-foot ceilings, patio or balcony and luxuriously-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
West Paces Ferry
25 Units Available
The Rocca
3280 Northside Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,230
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1315 sqft
Next to I-75, on Route 41. New construction with high-end finishes like granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplace. In-unit laundry, on-site dog park, 24-hour gym, coffee bar and concierge.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Atlanta, GA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Atlanta renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

