Apartment List
/
GA
/
atlanta
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:42 PM

405 Apartments for rent in Atlanta, GA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
10 Units Available
North Buckhead
Residences at Chastain
4011 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
1261 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community has a fitness center, playground, pool and garage parking for tenants to enjoy. Prime North Buckhead location.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
40 Units Available
Midtown
Skyhouse Midtown
1080 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,431
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,417
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1002 sqft
Convenient central Midtown location. Rooftop pool, clubhouse and gym for tenants. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets, in addition to granite countertops, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
17 Units Available
Martin Manor
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,201
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Creekside community includes nature path, private garages, pool with Wi-Fi, grill area, cabanas and billiards room. Units feature dishwasher, disposal, efficient appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings and large closets. Short-term lease available.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
42 Units Available
Buckhead Village
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,420
692 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
1492 sqft
Situated yards from Highway 141 and adjacent to The Shops Buckhead Atlanta. Apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a pleasant courtyard and a pool table.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Westwood Glen
1225 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$805
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
730 sqft
Thriving Southwest Atlanta neighborhood near the Wolf Creek Amphitheater, Ellery's and the Shark Bar. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers, window blinds, and central heat and air.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
The Villages at Carver
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,262
1240 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with plenty of activity options: pool, gym, playground and more. Apartments have air-con, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Nearby I-85 gives easy access to Atlanta's attractions.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
30 Units Available
Inman Park
Inman Quarter
299 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,573
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1258 sqft
Luxury modern floor plans with high quality interiors. Features white quartz counters, two-tone cabinetry, and spa-like bathrooms with soaking tubs, showers and ceramic tiles. Faux wood flooring throughout space.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Harris Chiles
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,217
1391 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-20. Close to Ashby MARTA Rail System, professional sports arenas and Piedmont Park. Amenities include on-site pool, gym and playground. Apartments have a private patio and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Ben Hill
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,176
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1514 sqft
Modern floor plans with washer and dryer hook-up, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Recently renovated. Equipped kitchens with dishwasher and granite counters. On-site gym, hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
32 Units Available
Old Fourth Ward
City View
433 Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,271
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1089 sqft
Close to transportation routes, such as I-85. Also near attractions such as Freedom Park and Midtown Place Shopping Center. Apartments boast views of Downtown Atlanta. On-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog grooming station.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
35 Units Available
Midtown
Vireo
195 13th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,574
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1117 sqft
Located in the heart of Atlanta's most desirable places to call home, Vireo offers studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments homes.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
52 Units Available
Downtown Cumberland
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,508
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,811
1482 sqft
Situated adjacent to SunTrust Park and within walking distance of upscale shops and restaurants. Apartments feature 1-2 bedroom floor plans outfitted with open kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site clubhouse, swimming pool and entertainment center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
24 Units Available
Old Fourth Ward
Anthem on Ashley
720 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,441
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
1188 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near Little Five Points and Old Fourth Ward. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community has saltwater pool with sundeck and lounge chairs.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
80 Units Available
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,133
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,051
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1075 sqft
This charming community is just minutes from I-85 and I-285. Apartments feature open floor plans, larger kitchens, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include two pools, two fitness centers, four tennis courts, and a picnic area.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
8 Units Available
East Atlanta
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1146 sqft
Located near the Botanical Gardens, Atlanta Aquarium and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Luxurious interiors with French doors, hardwood floors and open floor plans. In-home washers and dryers provided. Contemporary finishes.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
29 Units Available
Midtown
Icon Midtown
22 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,687
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,379
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,716
1125 sqft
Located in the center of town with incredible views of the city. Interiors feature floor-to-ceiling windows, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site fitness club, club room, pet grooming and wellness center provided.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
21 Units Available
Buckhead Village
Camden Buckhead Square
3097 Maple Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,389
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1106 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents enjoy a swimming pool, yoga studio, gym and secure garage with an electric car charging station.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
56 Units Available
Northlake
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,873
1304 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
30 Units Available
Home Park
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,387
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,105
1482 sqft
Luxury modern floor plans with glass tile backsplash, vinyl plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include resort-style pool, fire pits and outdoor grilling area.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
35 Units Available
South Tuxedo Park
Camden Paces
77 E Andrews Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,479
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1562 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Three unique living choices with apartment and townhome options in a single community. Spacious floor plans with ample square footage. Within walking distance of the Shops of Buckhead.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
32 Units Available
Brookwood
Camden Brookwood
147 26th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,359
677 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,329
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1165 sqft
Excellent apartments with custom details, including contemporary interiors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and concrete ceilings. Pet-friendly community. Conveniently located near the Atlanta Beltline and close to the best dining and entertainment in Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:56pm
29 Units Available
Midtown
131 Ponce
131 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,267
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,492
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1265 sqft
Pet-friendly, modern studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments in midtown Atlanta. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy fitness center, pool, bike storage, coffee bar, conference room. Easy access to mass transit.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:54pm
176 Units Available
Chosewood Park
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,194
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1334 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Skylark in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
$
20 Units Available
Blandtown
Apex West Midtown
1133 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,219
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1201 sqft
Located in the center of West Midtown. Award-winning apartment community boasting on-site shops and restaurants. Residents' amenities include a saltwater swimming pool, clubroom with pool table and courtyards with BBQ grills.

July 2020 Atlanta Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Atlanta Rent Report. Atlanta rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Atlanta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Atlanta Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Atlanta Rent Report. Atlanta rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Atlanta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Atlanta rents declined significantly over the past month

Atlanta rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Atlanta stand at $1,024 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,183 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Atlanta's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Atlanta over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Roswell has seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Atlanta metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,467.
    • Douglasville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,229, while one-bedrooms go for $1,064.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,183; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.

    Atlanta rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Atlanta, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Atlanta is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Georgia have been moderately on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.7% in Augusta and 1.4% in Columbus.
    • Atlanta's median two-bedroom rent of $1,183 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Atlanta fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Atlanta than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Atlanta.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,020
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Roswell
    $1,270
    $1,470
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -0.5%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Peachtree City
    $1,180
    $1,360
    0.6%
    1.3%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.3%
    0.8%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -1.7%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    -0.1%
    0
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Stockbridge
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1%
    4.7%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,330
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    McDonough
    $1,320
    $1,520
    0.7%
    2%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,010
    0.3%
    3.1%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,510
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    -0.8%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,870
    0.5%
    -2.8%
    Riverdale
    $1,050
    $1,210
    1.1%
    2.9%
    Fairburn
    $970
    $1,120
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -1.1%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    8.2%
    Jonesboro
    $1,090
    $1,260
    0.8%
    4.3%
    Lithonia
    $1,260
    $1,460
    1.9%
    9.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtlanta 3 BedroomsAtlanta Accessible ApartmentsAtlanta Apartments under $1,000Atlanta Apartments under $800Atlanta Apartments under $900
    Atlanta Apartments with BalconyAtlanta Apartments with GarageAtlanta Apartments with GymAtlanta Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAtlanta Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAtlanta Apartments with ParkingAtlanta Apartments with Pool
    Atlanta Apartments with Washer-DryerAtlanta Cheap PlacesAtlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Furnished ApartmentsAtlanta Luxury PlacesAtlanta Pet Friendly PlacesAtlanta Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
    Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
    Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
    Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
    Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
    Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
    Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus