grant park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
521 Apartments for rent in Grant Park, Atlanta, GA
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
18 Units Available
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,270
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1070 sqft
Vintage industrial styling in Atlanta's Grant Park neighborhood. Units with quartz countertops, Bluetooth-distributed audio, designer plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Draft beer and coffee bar on-site.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,333
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1154 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Glenwood Park. Units have fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters; garage parking and laundry facility on-site. Amenities include a pool, yoga studio and media room.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
52 Units Available
The Leonard & The George
275 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,211
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
885 sqft
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
16 Units Available
Glenwood at Grant Park
860 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,385
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1170 sqft
Direct access to I-20. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Numerous recreational options: bocce court, swimming pool, outdoor grill and fire pits. Business center, conference room and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 30 at 02:41pm
1 Unit Available
Taco Town Apartments
714 Bryan Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live close to the Beltline. Come home from work, park your car and walk every where. Two blocks from a brand new Publix and movie theatre. You are close to downtown, midtown. Easy drive to interstate.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
441 Kendrick Ave SE
441 Kendrick Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2bd/2ba w/ Bonus Room & Large Backyard in Grant Park!! - Just a one block from Historic Grant Park, this 2 bedroom/2 bath home is located in one of the most sought-after areas in Atlanta.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
661 Hansell Street SE
661 Hansell Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1532 sqft
1920s bungalow in Grant Park.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
232 SE Sydney Street SE
232 Sydney St SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
Newly renovated spacious upper 2-2 unit perfect for room-mates. Features include off-street parking, new appliances, optional private entrance for each Room-mate.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
328 Sydney Street SE
328 Sydney Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1415 sqft
Charm abounds in this vintage bungalow with period details like three fireplaces, gleaming hardwoods and rocking-chair front porch.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
318 Sydney Street SE
318 Sydney Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1325 sqft
Stained glass, fireplaces, huge backyard and deck...
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
840 United
840 United Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1026 sqft
2/2 modern new construction condo in historic Grant Park! Easy access to interstate, Beltline, the Beacon, restaurants and nearby amenities. Close to downtown and Midtown.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
347 Ormond Street SE
347 Ormond Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2396 sqft
This lovely Grant Park home with detached 2 car garage and separate parking space in front of home is available for monthly rentals starting November 1, 2019. The home features 3 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms and has fully fenced front and back yards.
Results within 1 mile of Grant Park
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
25 Units Available
The Prato at Midtown
400 Central Park Pl NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,050
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1194 sqft
Residents can walk to Central and Renaissance Parks from this property, but Interstate 75/85 is also nearby. This Midtown location offers a community garden, pool table, tennis court and gym. Units are recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
37 Units Available
Alta Dairies
777 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,345
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1247 sqft
At Alta Dairies, we know greatness when we see it. That’s why we took a beautiful vintage dairy plant built in 1945 and turned it into a multipurpose community in the heart of Atlanta, GA.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
23 Units Available
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,590
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1319 sqft
Windsor Old Fourth Ward offers luxury living in a prime location.Our ideal location in the popular Old Fourth Ward neighborhood puts you close to excellent shopping, entertainment, dining, and employment options.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
29 Units Available
Capitol Gateway
89 Woodward Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1286 sqft
Downtown Atlanta living near Capitol and major highways. 1-3 bedrooms with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground and gym. Business center and conference room round out common areas.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
45 Units Available
Highland Walk
701 Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,507
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
1193 sqft
Hit the BeltLine Eastside Trail or the Freedom Park Trail for a quick bike ride and then relax in your contemporary apartment, which features hardwood floors and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
31 Units Available
City View
433 Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,271
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1089 sqft
Close to transportation routes, such as I-85. Also near attractions such as Freedom Park and Midtown Place Shopping Center. Apartments boast views of Downtown Atlanta. On-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog grooming station.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
8 Units Available
Ayla
44 Krog St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,470
678 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,971
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,252
1206 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us to schedule yours today!br/> Live the life at Ayla - the ultimate Krog destination.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
38 Units Available
Altitude
250 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1377 sqft
The Office is a community located in downtown Atlanta, GA. This development's one- and two-bedroom units feature 9-17' ceilings, exposed ducts and concrete, granite countertops, and custom kitchen islands in every unit.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
43 Units Available
Camden Vantage
180 Jackson St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,319
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,359
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1156 sqft
This community is located near The King Center, WellStar Atlanta, and Interstates 85 and 20. Rooftop gardens, two saltwater pools and beautiful courtyard are just some amenities. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provided.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
26 Units Available
Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,254
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1262 sqft
Perfect location near shopping, dining and entertainment as well as MARTA public transit. Modern apartments feature patio or balcony and convenient in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
$
16 Units Available
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,467
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
1101 sqft
Close to Historic Fourth Ward Park. Floor plans feature fully-equipped gourmet kitchens and tiled bathrooms with garden tubs. Select homes feature city skyline and park views. Swimming pool, pet spa and open-air lounge on-site.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
85 Units Available
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,335
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1263 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour or schedule a self-guided or in-person tour today!Tons to explore. Plenty to come home to.
