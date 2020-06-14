Apartment List
265 Apartments for rent in Atlanta, GA with garage

Atlanta apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Berkeley Park
17 Units Available
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,125
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1224 sqft
Located in the thriving Westside district. Close to transportation links, such as I-75 and Midtown MARTA Station. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and ceramic tiled bathrooms. On-site rooftop Wi-Fi cafe with skyline views.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Buckhead Forest
12 Units Available
05 Buckhead
3242 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,435
729 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,792
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1547 sqft
Prime location with shopping and dining; residents enjoy a putting green, swimming pool and fitness center. Units have a patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Buckhead Village
30 Units Available
Gramercy At Buckhead
3315 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1506 sqft
Close to I-85 and just minutes from shopping at Phipps Plaza and Lenox Square Mall. Residents have full access to gym, hot tub, pool and internet cafe. Units include granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Midtown
30 Units Available
Biltmore at Midtown
855 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,167
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,377
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1194 sqft
Urban style meets modern design with historic character. Within walking distance of restaurants, retail, entertainment and more. Select units offer skyline views of Atlanta and the Biltmore.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Oakland
42 Units Available
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,260
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1171 sqft
Smoke-free homes with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. This pet-friendly community has bike storage, a 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse. Only four short minutes from Krog Street Market.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$888
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1350 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Ample property amenities, including a business center and playground. Minutes from I-85 and I-285 for a smooth commute. Enjoy green space at Murphey Candler Park.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westminster - Milmar
18 Units Available
Bell Buckhead West
3201 Downwood Cir NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,059
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,282
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1107 sqft
Spectacular views available from the private balconies of 1-2 bedroom units at this property. In addition to the inspiring location, tenants enjoy hardwood floors, walk-in closets and an on-site gym.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
$
Lenox
83 Units Available
AMLI Lenox
3478 Lakeside Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,756
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,894
1916 sqft
AMLI Lenox is ideally situated in Atlantas premier shopping and dining district. Our Lenox apartments are walking distance from Phipps Plaza, Lenox Mall and the Buckhead Financial district, and uniquely located next to Marie Sims Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Cumberland
11 Units Available
City View Vinings Apartments
3340 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,013
1180 sqft
Highly modern 2-bedroom units available just off I-75 and route 41. Giant walk-in closets and plenty of extra storage. Luxurious amenities include gym, swimming pool and private yoga classes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wildwood
45 Units Available
Pointe at Collier Hills
914 Collier Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,148
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,456
1402 sqft
Pointe at Collier Hills in Atlanta is located just off Interstate 75, making it convenient for commuting. The units are designed in classic Atlanta colonial style with modern updates to suit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lindbergh - Morosgo
29 Units Available
The Pointe at Lindbergh
485 Lindbergh Pl NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,145
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1149 sqft
Easy access to I-85 and just minutes from Midtown Atlanta. Well-organized living spaces plus a community swimming pool, fitness center, tennis court and yoga area.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Buckhead
51 Units Available
Skyhouse Buckhead
3390 Stratford Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,224
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1066 sqft
High-rise living near Buckhead MARTA Station and Lenox Square Mall. Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchens and walk-in closets. Community features coffee bar, game room, pool and gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Midtown
18 Units Available
Skyhouse South
100 6th St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,447
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,636
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,352
1002 sqft
Modern studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments in Midtown South. Stunning city views from rooftop terrace and pool. Lots of bars and restaurants within walking distance along 5th and 6th Streets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Martin Manor
24 Units Available
The Reserve at Lavista Walk
1155 Lavista Walk NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,246
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1405 sqft
Furnished apartments just minutes from downtown Atlanta. Leisure amenities include two swimming pools, a fitness center and an outdoor living room with BBQ grills. Housekeeping assistance and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Peachtree Heights West
22 Units Available
The Aster Buckhead
2900 Pharr Court South NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1263 sqft
Floor plans feature one and two-bedroom units with modern features, including quartz countertops, brush-nickel finishes and LED lighting. On-site amenities include 24-hour fitness studio and coffee bar. Nearby Pharr Circle Park with access to I-85.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
North Buckhead
12 Units Available
Residences at Chastain
4011 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1357 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community has a fitness center, playground, pool and garage parking for tenants to enjoy. Prime North Buckhead location.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Hudson Ridge
3505 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments and townhomes with 9-foot ceilings, surround-sound theatre, modern kitchens and wonderful views. Units have detached garages. Peaceful community with tennis courts, gorgeous swimming pool and urban vegetable garden for use by all tenants.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Midtown
11 Units Available
Arts Center Tower
1270 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,387
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1024 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in northern Atlanta featuring gym, pool and great city views. Modern apartments have own laundry and hardwood floors. Woodruff Arts Center and transit station are just across the street.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Midtown
30 Units Available
Skyhouse Midtown
1080 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,436
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1002 sqft
Convenient central Midtown location. Rooftop pool, clubhouse and gym for tenants. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets, in addition to granite countertops, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Piedmont Heights
41 Units Available
Gables Midtown
1925 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,627
1528 sqft
Views of the Buckhead Skyline and midtown. Pet-friendly community with a pool and fitness center. Units feature kitchens with granite countertops, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
English Avenue
30 Units Available
The Point at Westside
370 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,255
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1089 sqft
Where comfort meets convenience. Come home to a recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances and in-home laundry. Take in Atlanta skyline views while socializing at the pool, gym or clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
Perimeter Center
14 Units Available
Perimeter 31
31 Perimeter Ctr E, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1307 sqft
Luxury meets convenience at this pet-friendly community with amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, pool, and nearby shopping, dining and entertainment. Granite counters, hardwood floors and ample storage inside recently renovated homes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Colonial
34 Units Available
Wesley Townsend
200 Colonial Homes Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,333
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1258 sqft
OUR LUXURY APARTMENTS HAVE QUALITY OPTIONS TO EXCEED EVERY EXPECTATION
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Peachtree Heights West
20 Units Available
The Haynes House
2420 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,418
652 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,393
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1238 sqft
Located off Route 19, adjacent to Lindbergh and Midtown. Green community with courtyard, dog park, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym, yoga, valet, and guest service. Units feature walk-in closets and extra storage.
City Guide for Atlanta, GA

Oh, Atlanta - I hear you calling. I'm coming back to you one fine day. No need to worry, there ain't no hurry 'cause I'm on my way back to Georgia." (Allison Krauss - "Oh Atlanta")

It happens all the time. You're at a cocktail party. Granny Smith appletini in one hand, Crab Louie with hydroponic chive in mini puff pastry in the other. While musing about summers in the Hamptons, the tennis cad injects a social trump card with a devilish aphorism extolling the virtues of winter sailing in Catalina. And just like that, it's on. The East Coast - West Coast rivalry. A virulent, zealous, hopeless fight. That's why people like Atlanta. New York has the potency of Wall Street, L.A. has the glitterati of Hollywood. That's why people like Atlanta. Let Wall Street have its base of operations for entitled billionaires - I'm just a good ol’ hard working Josephine after all. Let Hollywood be the nerve center of flashbulbs and red carpets - I don't need daily affirmation to feel like a star. That's why I like Atlanta... headquarters to Coca Cola, Home Depot, and Cartoon Network... now that's what speaks to me!

Having trouble with Craigslist Atlanta? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Atlanta, GA

Atlanta apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

