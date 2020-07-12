570 Apartments for rent in North Buckhead, Atlanta, GA
118 Units Available
The Huntley
1000 Park Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1712 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,160
2310 sqft
Prime location in the Buckhead neighborhood, units have stunning views, wood floors, large windows and lots of light. Complex has an elevated Sky Lounge, exclusive resident programs and is pet-friendly.
24 Units Available
Axial Buckhead
3432 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1210 sqft
Found just off highway 400, these units put residents in the middle of it all, enjoying luxury and comfort. Full kitchens complete with subway tile backsplash, over nine-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and parking.
21 Units Available
Cyan on Peachtree
3380 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,418
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1017 sqft
Just south of 400 and I-2, this development offers 1- to 3-bedroom units that include amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators, stainless steel appliances and more. The community is pet-friendly and offers a clubhouse.
15 Units Available
Camden Phipps
700 Phipps Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,309
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just across the street from classy Phipps Plaza and Lenox Mall. Apartment community with 24-hour gym, outdoor entertainment and grill. Gorgeous units with bay windows, built-in bookshelves and modern finishes.
9 Units Available
Residences at Chastain
4011 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1261 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community has a fitness center, playground, pool and garage parking for tenants to enjoy. Prime North Buckhead location.
40 Units Available
Cortland at Phipps
707 Park Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,121
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,283
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1181 sqft
Community amenities include stunning resident lounge, onsite wellness studio, and pool with cabanas. Units feature kitchens with granite, steel, and elegant design. Located with easy access to GA 400 and major interstates.
6 Units Available
Tremont Apartment Homes
3645 Habersham Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,391
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1477 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable, modern apartments with fireplace, granite surfaces, walk-in closets and balcony. Smoke-free chill-out zones include the pool, clubhouse and BBQ area. Landmark Diner is just a short stroll away.
21 Units Available
Skyhouse Buckhead
3390 Stratford Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,302
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1047 sqft
High-rise living near Buckhead MARTA Station and Lenox Square Mall. Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchens and walk-in closets. Community features coffee bar, game room, pool and gym. Pet friendly.
1 Unit Available
600 phipps blvd
600 Phipps Boulevard, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
Post Alexander Phase I PROMO CODE: 600-P - Property Id: 312642 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
1 Unit Available
3340 Peachtree Road Northeast
3340 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1800 sqft
Walk through Video >https://www.youtube.
1 Unit Available
3400 stratford road
3400 Stratford Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 09/02/20 Post Stratford PROMO CODE: 3400-P - Property Id: 312657 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
1 Unit Available
653 Loridans Drive NE
653 Loridans Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1979 sqft
Furnished Mid/Mod Home - Short Term Rental - Furnished Mid/Mod home available for SHORT or LONG term rent. Classic North Buckhead (located between Chastain Park and Brookhaven) Mid-Mod 3 br/2 ba ranch sleeps 7.
1 Unit Available
3324 Peachtree Rd NE, #1615
3324 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LIVE & LOVE THE BUCKHEAD LIFESTYLE! - LIVE & LOVE THE BUCKHEAD LIFESTYLE! GORGEOUS Realm Condo Featuring Stunning Panoramic City views, Hardwood Floors, Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Built-In
1 Unit Available
3344 Peachtree Road NE
3344 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$8,900
2133 sqft
Desirable Sovereign. Stunning furnished 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the sky with a separate media room. Gorgeous unobstructed South-facing views of the city. Floor-to-Ceiling windows throughout. The owner has $500,000 in upgrades throughout the home.
1 Unit Available
3338 Peachtree Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30326
3338 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1508 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED, CORPORATE UNIT(Just bring your toothbrush!!)....includes Iron, Ironing Board, Dishes, Pots, Pans, Coffee Press, Flatwear, and some Counter Appliances...As Pictured.
1 Unit Available
320 W Wieuca Road NE
320 West Wieuca Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1560 sqft
Great location - walking distance to Roswell Road and Wieuca. Walk to Fellini's pizza and Fresh Market, in-town living Sarah Smith School District. Ranch style home 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath Bonus room upstairs. Unfinished basement.
1 Unit Available
3376 Peachtree Road NE
3376 Peachtree Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
4364 sqft
A private villa in a legendary 5-star hotel. Walled greenspace and gardens landscaped by Boxwoods and 3 private terraces provide spacious outdoor living. Your private elevator takes you directly from your 6-car garage into the stunning living space.
1 Unit Available
150 Old Ivy Road NE
150 Old Ivy Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1500 sqft
Monthly or Weekly Rental- Fully Furnished w/ towels & everything you need. Fully furnished with luxurious bedding and great furniture.
1 Unit Available
410 Allison Drive Northeast
410 Allison Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,315
1673 sqft
NOTE – Homes do not come furnished. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
688 Longleaf Drive NE
688 Longleaf Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2708 sqft
Stunning Full Renovation in the heart of Buckhead with close proximity to Lenox, Phipps, GA400, Shops, Restaurants, and so much more! Gorgeous renovations throughout property. Urban Oasis 4 Beds 3 Baths,Tree lined street behind Phipps Plaza.
1 Unit Available
806 Brookhaven Springs Court
806 Brookhaven Springs Court Northeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
5329 sqft
Elegant + Brick + Modern + Traditional on fabulous lot and cul-de-sac street and Top Rated Schools & 30342 zip. Did I mention the Drop Down Gorgeous Kitchen renovation! Master suite with cozy fireplace, hardwood floors throughout; custom home.
1 Unit Available
3630 Peachtree Road NE
3630 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$6,000
1223 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ritz-Carlton Residences Buckhead! Enjoy Breathtaking Views From This 20th Floor *Fully Furnished* Extra LARGE Corner Unit! (Previously The Model). There Are Two Parking Spaces + A Powder Room Making It Ideal For Single Or A Couple.
1 Unit Available
689 Longleaf Drive NE
689 Longleaf Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3628 sqft
Stunning Full Renovation in the heart of Buckhead with close proximity to Lenox, Phipps, GA400, Shops, Restaurants, and so much more! Over the top finishes include smart home features, Calacatta Gold Quartz counters, WiFi Fridge, Moroccan blue
1 Unit Available
3325 Piedmont Rd
3325 Piedmont Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Why rent an apartment when you can rent a luxury condo in a small boutique building? One BEDROOM + DEN luxury condo in the heart of Buckhead Village. Spacious OPEN FLOOR-PLAN, 10ft FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS, NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS.
