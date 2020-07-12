/
/
/
midtown
Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:42 PM
187 Apartments for rent in Midtown, Atlanta, GA
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:09pm
$
12 Units Available
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,235
961 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1172 sqft
Georgia Tech location with dog park, courtyard, concierge and more. Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Business center and Internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
$
23 Units Available
Modera Midtown
95 8th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1111 sqft
Pet-friendly, high-rise apartment community in midtown Atlanta features an onsite pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Easy access to I-75/85 and within walking distance to Atlanta hotspots. Apartment features private patio, W/D hookup, and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:15pm
$
94 Units Available
Alexan on 8th
880 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,835
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1188 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Our Virtual Office Is Open! Virtual Tours, Video Tours, Self-Guided Tours Available. Schedule Your Personalized Tour Today.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
19 Units Available
Lilli Midtown
693 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Atlanta. Amenities include a rooftop pool, rooftop terrace and resident lounge with fireplace. Available services include housekeeping, full-service concierge and electric car charging stations.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
$
27 Units Available
AMLI Arts Center
1240 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,433
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,009
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1267 sqft
Two bedroom apartments available for immediate move in! Perfect for couples and friends.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm
36 Units Available
Hanover Midtown
888 Juniper Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,733
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,914
1507 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,017
2392 sqft
Rejuvenate in your new urban oasis in the center of convenient Midtown Atlanta. Hanover Company’s latest luxury residential community, Hanover Midtown, is located in the heart of Midtown.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
$
33 Units Available
Vireo
195 13th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,574
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1117 sqft
Located in the heart of Atlanta's most desirable places to call home, Vireo offers studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments homes.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
$
90 Units Available
Ascent Midtown
1400 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,584
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,941
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1083 sqft
We are now offering in-person & LIVE virtual tours by appointment! Book your curated tour experience today. Lease online & receive 2 month's rent FREE. Inquire today for more information. Experience Ascent Midtown from the Comfort of Your Home.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
48 Units Available
Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$849
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
794 sqft
This newly renovated, high-rise community is only moments from Interstate 75/85, the Fox Theatre and countless shopping and dining options. Residents enjoy a 24-hour gym, media room and concierge. Units feature walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
19 Units Available
Camden Midtown Atlanta
265 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,309
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
972 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1331 sqft
Brand new apartments in Midtown Atlanta near the Downtown Connector. Custom cabinetry, designer floors and stainless steel appliances. Media room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Close to Georgia Tech.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
39 Units Available
Hanover West Peachtree
1010 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1166 sqft
Community residents enjoy Skydeck views of the city, a clubhouse and resident pantry. Apartment features include in-unit laundry, big bedrooms and private terraces. This Midtown location is convenient to Piedmont Park and all of Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
35 Units Available
Azure on the Park
1020 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,485
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,771
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,219
1211 sqft
Just blocks from Piedmont Park and Atlanta Botanical Garden, with quick access to I-85. Luxury units include penthouse option, breakfast bar/island with pendant lighting, floor-to-ceiling windows. Rooftop saltwater pool, spin studio, Starbucks coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
11 Units Available
Arts Center Tower
1270 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,286
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1024 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in northern Atlanta featuring gym, pool and great city views. Modern apartments have own laundry and hardwood floors. Woodruff Arts Center and transit station are just across the street.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
41 Units Available
Skyhouse Midtown
1080 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,431
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,416
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1002 sqft
Convenient central Midtown location. Rooftop pool, clubhouse and gym for tenants. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets, in addition to granite countertops, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
54 Units Available
Savannah Midtown
215 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1279 sqft
Modern 1- to 2-bedroom apartments near Piedmont Park and Ponce City Market. Also close to MARTA Station and I-85. Each apartment includes a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
$
16 Units Available
Windsor at Midtown
222 14th St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,465
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1341 sqft
A gated community located close to Atlanta Botanical Gardens. Homes feature granite countertops and newly revamped bathrooms. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
49 Units Available
Yoo on the Park
207 13th St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,680
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1388 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near the Colony Square Mall. Gourmet kitchens have stainless steel appliances and breakfast bars. Private balconies offer sweeping views of the city. Amenities include a gym and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
31 Units Available
Broadstone Midtown
811 Juniper St NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,422
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,183
1239 sqft
Community amenities include fitness club, grilling areas, bike room and courtyard. Apartments feature built-in USB ports, spacious walk-in closets and push-button disposals. Located minutes from downtown, near the Atlanta Botanical Garden.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
24 Units Available
Piedmont House
205 12th St NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,213
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,804
2546 sqft
Stunning, penthouse-inspired apartments in Midtown Atlanta. Floor-to-ceiling windows and designer interiors. Within walking distance to the museums and shopping. Private demonstration kitchen, baby grand piano and a resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
43 Units Available
Biltmore at Midtown
855 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,409
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
1194 sqft
Urban style meets modern design with historic character. Within walking distance of restaurants, retail, entertainment and more. Select units offer skyline views of Atlanta and the Biltmore.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
39 Units Available
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,646
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,762
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,513
1330 sqft
Modern apartments with updated kitchens, quartz counters, wood-style flooring with tailored carpet in bedrooms. Open concept for living/dining areas, in-unit laundry, stunning Atlanta skyline views. Pet-friendly building, sky deck, pool, fitness club. Alta Midtown neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
30 Units Available
Icon Midtown
22 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,687
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,379
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,716
1125 sqft
Located in the center of town with incredible views of the city. Interiors feature floor-to-ceiling windows, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site fitness club, club room, pet grooming and wellness center provided.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
22 Units Available
Skyhouse South
100 6th St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,312
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,732
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
1002 sqft
Modern studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments in Midtown South. Stunning city views from rooftop terrace and pool. Lots of bars and restaurants within walking distance along 5th and 6th Streets.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
30 Units Available
131 Ponce
131 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,267
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,492
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,042
1265 sqft
Pet-friendly, modern studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments in midtown Atlanta. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy fitness center, pool, bike storage, coffee bar, conference room. Easy access to mass transit.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAChamblee, GAGresham Park, GACandler-McAfee, GA