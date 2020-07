Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill media room package receiving accessible business center conference room fire pit internet access lobby pool table

Be Well Addressed. The Residence Buckhead Atlanta features the most luxurious penthouse, studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in the highly acclaimed Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta. Enjoy spectacular skyline views from our penthouses and private balconies. The Residence is located in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta, adjacent to Buckhead Village District. One mile to highway 400 and less than one mile to the Lindbergh Marta station. We are also just three miles from Chastain Memorial Park and less than two miles to Lenox.We currently offer virtual tours and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes on our website. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit the gallery on our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.