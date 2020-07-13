363 Apartments for rent in Atlanta, GA with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
109 Units Available
Merry Hills
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$951
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,343
1332 sqft
Spacious layouts. Modern kitchens with dark cabinets, stone counters, black appliances and glass tile backsplashes. Patio or balcony available. Close proximity to entertainment, restaurants and retail.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
26 Units Available
Atlantic Station
Seventeen West
391 17th St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,342
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1238 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and granite countertops. This pet-friendly community offers resort-inspired swimming pools, multilevel parking, and a clubroom. Minutes away from downtown Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
79 Units Available
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,133
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,051
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1075 sqft
This charming community is just minutes from I-85 and I-285. Apartments feature open floor plans, larger kitchens, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include two pools, two fitness centers, four tennis courts, and a picnic area.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
57 Units Available
Northlake
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,873
1304 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
Loring Heights
The Atlantic Loring Heights
300 Deering Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,096
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1050 sqft
Luxury midtown apartments in quiet complex located right by the I-75 for freeway access. Spacious properties feature patio, laundry, air-con, fireplace, walk-in closets, stacked kitchens with granite counters and more.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
29 Units Available
Home Park
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,387
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,105
1482 sqft
Luxury modern floor plans with glass tile backsplash, vinyl plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include resort-style pool, fire pits and outdoor grilling area.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
$
85 Units Available
Lenox
AMLI Lenox
3478 Lakeside Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,894
1916 sqft
AMLI Lenox is ideally situated in Atlantas premier shopping and dining district. Our Lenox apartments are walking distance from Phipps Plaza, Lenox Mall and the Buckhead Financial district, and uniquely located next to Marie Sims Park.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
154 Units Available
Downtown Cumberland
The District at Windy Hill
2245 Interstate North Pkwy W, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1200 sqft
At The District at Windy Hill, high-class amenities combine with chic interiors and a truly amazing location to create the home you’ve been looking for.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
27 Units Available
Lindbergh - Morosgo
Avana on Main
508 Main St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,043
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1006 sqft
Just a few minutes from GA 400 and I-85 and near the Lindbergh MARTA station. On-site amenities include a club room, internet cafe, wellness center, and progressive play area. Pets welcomed.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
46 Units Available
Pine Hills
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,288
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
1523 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,303
1944 sqft
Buckhead Crossing Shopping Center is located near this community, but I-85 allows residents to shop and dine throughout Atlanta. Community features yoga, game room, fire pit and other activities. Units have fireplaces and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
$
26 Units Available
Midtown
AMLI Arts Center
1240 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,433
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,009
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1267 sqft
Two bedroom apartments available for immediate move in! Perfect for couples and friends.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
$
12 Units Available
Midtown
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,235
961 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1172 sqft
Georgia Tech location with dog park, courtyard, concierge and more. Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Business center and Internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
$
90 Units Available
Midtown
Alexan on 8th
880 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,835
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1188 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Our Virtual Office Is Open! Virtual Tours, Video Tours, Self-Guided Tours Available. Schedule Your Personalized Tour Today.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
$
14 Units Available
Old Fourth Ward
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,467
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
1101 sqft
Close to Historic Fourth Ward Park. Floor plans feature fully-equipped gourmet kitchens and tiled bathrooms with garden tubs. Select homes feature city skyline and park views. Swimming pool, pet spa and open-air lounge on-site.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
$
20 Units Available
Midtown
Modera Midtown
95 8th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1111 sqft
Pet-friendly, high-rise apartment community in midtown Atlanta features an onsite pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Easy access to I-75/85 and within walking distance to Atlanta hotspots. Apartment features private patio, W/D hookup, and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
$
57 Units Available
Home Park
The Local on 14th
455 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,350
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1080 sqft
1-3 bedroom units with modern aesthetic. Near Highways 19 and 41 and Georgia Tech campus. Clubhouse on site with 24-hour gym, swimming pool and yoga classes. Cats and dogs welcome.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 06:16am
172 Units Available
Chosewood Park
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,194
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1355 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Skylark in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
$
19 Units Available
Lenox
AMLI 3464
3464 Roxboro Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,733
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,716
1315 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,212
1643 sqft
Recently renovated. In-unit laundry. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to swimming pool, fitness center, business center and media room. Dog park on location. Car charging station.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
15 Units Available
Marietta Street Artery
935M
935 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,250
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1379 sqft
Newly renovated studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in West Midtown. Have fun at the pool table or game room. Several restaurants within walking distance, like Figo Pasta and Bocado, with I-75/85 connecting to Downtown Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
$
14 Units Available
Old Fourth Ward
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,554
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1276 sqft
Historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood in Atlanta, GA, with access to Atlanta Beltline and Ponce City Market. Luxury 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, quartz or granite counters, hardwoods, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
$
23 Units Available
Lindbergh - Morosgo
AMLI Lindbergh
2400 Parkland Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,108
1353 sqft
Spacious, open floor plans with gourmet kitchens. Designer wood cabinets, black or stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Beautiful views. Garden tub and separate shower. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
$
18 Units Available
Home Park
AMLI Westside
1084 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,340
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1177 sqft
In the Westside Revival area. On-site rooftop deck with games, TV, and lounges. Residents can work in private offices on-site. Park-like setting with a fire pit and saltwater pool. Luxurious interiors, and valet dry cleaning.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
$
46 Units Available
Buckhead Forest
Hanover Buckhead Village
3150 Roswell Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,506
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,661
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1407 sqft
Next to the historic Buckhead Theater. On-site amenities are numerous and include a TechnoGym, spa-inspired bathrooms, and a resort-like pool with an outdoor grilling area. Spacious interiors with modern fixtures provided.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
27 Units Available
Colonial
The Monroe
222 Colonial Homes Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1342 sqft
Close to Georgia Institute of Technology and Atlanta Botanical Garden. Floor plans feature balconies with skyline views. On-site amenities include an athletic club with yoga spa and a rooftop club room with golf course views.

July 2020 Atlanta Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Atlanta Rent Report. Atlanta rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Atlanta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

July 2020 Atlanta Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Atlanta Rent Report. Atlanta rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Atlanta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Atlanta rents declined significantly over the past month

Atlanta rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Atlanta stand at $1,024 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,183 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Atlanta's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Atlanta over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Roswell has seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Atlanta metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,467.
    • Douglasville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,229, while one-bedrooms go for $1,064.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,183; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.

    Atlanta rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Atlanta, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Atlanta is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Georgia have been moderately on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.7% in Augusta and 1.4% in Columbus.
    • Atlanta's median two-bedroom rent of $1,183 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Atlanta fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Atlanta than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Atlanta.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,020
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Roswell
    $1,270
    $1,470
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -0.5%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Peachtree City
    $1,180
    $1,360
    0.6%
    1.3%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.3%
    0.8%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -1.7%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    -0.1%
    0
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Stockbridge
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1%
    4.7%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,330
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    McDonough
    $1,320
    $1,520
    0.7%
    2%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,010
    0.3%
    3.1%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,510
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    -0.8%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,870
    0.5%
    -2.8%
    Riverdale
    $1,050
    $1,210
    1.1%
    2.9%
    Fairburn
    $970
    $1,120
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -1.1%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    8.2%
    Jonesboro
    $1,090
    $1,260
    0.8%
    4.3%
    Lithonia
    $1,260
    $1,460
    1.9%
    9.4%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

