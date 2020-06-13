Apartment List
/
GA
/
atlanta
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM

104 Accessible Apartments for rent in Atlanta, GA

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Buckhead Village
48 Units Available
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,465
692 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1492 sqft
Situated yards from Highway 141 and adjacent to The Shops Buckhead Atlanta. Apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a pleasant courtyard and a pool table.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Home Park
19 Units Available
Arium Westside
1000 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the West Midtown area. The residence features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open floor plans, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
35 Units Available
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,288
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1107 sqft
Modern apartment complex with 24-hour fitness center, salt water swimming pool, bocce ball court and cozy reading room. Apartments have quartz countertops, designer plank flooring and washer/dryer in every unit.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Montage Embry Hills
1000 Montage Way, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,178
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with convenient access to I-85 and I-285 interchange. Walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community features putting green, fire pit, courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
Reynoldstown
87 Units Available
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,335
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1263 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour or schedule your self-guided tour today!Tons to explore. Plenty to come home to.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Merry Hills
85 Units Available
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$929
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1332 sqft
Spacious layouts. Modern kitchens with dark cabinets, stone counters, black appliances and glass tile backsplashes. Patio or balcony available. Close proximity to entertainment, restaurants and retail.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Martin Manor
101 Units Available
Accent 2050
2050 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1120 sqft
Welcome to artfully styled living at Accent 2050, where each day allows you to Live Beyond The Canvas! We offer brand new one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring, custom kitchens, quartz or marble countertops, stainless steel appliance
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Loring Heights
40 Units Available
The 500
500 Northside Cir NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1175 sqft
Near I-78 and I-85. Minutes from downtown. This upscale community offers features like stainless steel appliances and faux wood flooring. On-site laundry, fitness center and a pool with a sun deck. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Dunwoody Panhandle
22 Units Available
Preserve at Dunwoody
8600 Roberts Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1250 sqft
Welcome home! Preserve at Dunwoody is an elegant residential community with 1 and 2-bedroom newly renovated apartments in Atlanta, GA.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
86 Units Available
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,170
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,131
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1075 sqft
This charming community is just minutes from I-85 and I-285. Apartments feature open floor plans, larger kitchens, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include two pools, two fitness centers, four tennis courts, and a picnic area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Old Fourth Ward
34 Units Available
City View
433 Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,418
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1089 sqft
Close to transportation routes, such as I-85. Also near attractions such as Freedom Park and Midtown Place Shopping Center. Apartments boast views of Downtown Atlanta. On-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog grooming station.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Huntley Hills
15 Units Available
Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1240 sqft
This community features a swimming pool with fountains, sundeck and relaxing spa. Just minutes from Perimeter Mall, and I-285 makes all of Atlanta accessible. Spacious walk-in closets and fireplaces round out these recently renovated units.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
Lindbergh - Morosgo
37 Units Available
Tuscany at Lindbergh
600 Garson Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,179
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1471 sqft
Tuscany at Lindbergh Apartments offer high-end updates like crown molding, farmhouse wood flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, and modern countertops. Conveniently located near access to MARTA trains.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
North Buckhead
14 Units Available
Axial Buckhead
3432 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,489
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1210 sqft
Found just off highway 400, these units put residents in the middle of it all, enjoying luxury and comfort. Full kitchens complete with subway tile backsplash, over nine-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and parking.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
Virginia Highland
12 Units Available
Flats at Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,547
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,744
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1355 sqft
Nestled along the Eastside Trail in the historic Sears building. Recently renovated green community with in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site valet, gym, parking and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
Downtown Cumberland
154 Units Available
The District at Windy Hill
2245 Interstate North Pkwy W, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1200 sqft
At The District at Windy Hill, high-class amenities combine with chic interiors and a truly amazing location to create the home you’ve been looking for.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
$
Home Park
14 Units Available
AMLI Westside
1084 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,283
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,532
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
1177 sqft
In the Westside Revival area. On-site rooftop deck with games, TV, and lounges. Residents can work in private offices on-site. Park-like setting with a fire pit and saltwater pool. Luxurious interiors, and valet dry cleaning.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
Downtown Cumberland
28 Units Available
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,254
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to SunTrust Park, Cumberland Mall and Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Each home features a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers an outdoor patio, putting green, bark park and rooftop swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:26am
Lenox
23 Units Available
Buckhead 960
960 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,275
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,519
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1177 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments in Atlanta's upscale Buckhead neighborhood Close to bars and restaurants. Stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Lobby, dog park and fire pit. Just minutes from GA 400.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
Home Park
14 Units Available
The Brady
930 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,648
710 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,363
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,908
1220 sqft
Spacious mid-rise apartments near Georgia Tech. Luxury design with modern flair. Community garden, pool and roommate-matching make for a fun location. Pet friendly with courtyard, elevator, internet.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Buckhead Forest
12 Units Available
05 Buckhead
3242 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,440
729 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,792
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1547 sqft
Prime location with shopping and dining; residents enjoy a putting green, swimming pool and fitness center. Units have a patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Old Fourth Ward
19 Units Available
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,545
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1319 sqft
Windsor Old Fourth Ward offers luxury living in a prime location.Our ideal location in the popular Old Fourth Ward neighborhood puts you close to excellent shopping, entertainment, dining, and employment options.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Midtown
38 Units Available
Spectrum on Spring
1270 Spring Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,510
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1042 sqft
Thrive at Spectrum on Spring.Redefining luxury urban living, come and experience the newest community of apartments in Midtown Atlanta, Spectrum on Spring.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Huntley Hills
24 Units Available
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1435 sqft
Chatsworth Apartments is where you will find serene luxury living, nestled between Dunwoody and Chamblee GA. The oversized, private homes provide comfort, style and convenience.

June 2020 Atlanta Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Atlanta Rent Report. Atlanta rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Atlanta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Atlanta Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Atlanta Rent Report. Atlanta rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Atlanta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Atlanta rents decline sharply over the past month

Atlanta rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Atlanta stand at $1,028 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,188 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Atlanta's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Atlanta over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents went down 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Atlanta rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Atlanta, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Atlanta is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents moderately increase, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Atlanta's median two-bedroom rent of $1,188 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.8% decline in Atlanta.
    • While rents in Atlanta fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Atlanta than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Atlanta.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtlanta 3 BedroomsAtlanta Accessible ApartmentsAtlanta Apartments under $1,000Atlanta Apartments under $800Atlanta Apartments under $900
    Atlanta Apartments with BalconyAtlanta Apartments with GarageAtlanta Apartments with GymAtlanta Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAtlanta Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAtlanta Apartments with ParkingAtlanta Apartments with Pool
    Atlanta Apartments with Washer-DryerAtlanta Cheap PlacesAtlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Furnished ApartmentsAtlanta Luxury PlacesAtlanta Pet Friendly PlacesAtlanta Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
    Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
    Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
    Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
    Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
    Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
    Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus