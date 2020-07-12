156 Apartments for rent in Old Fourth Ward, Atlanta, GA
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
23 Units Available
Anthem on Ashley
720 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,441
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
1188 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near Little Five Points and Old Fourth Ward. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community has saltwater pool with sundeck and lounge chairs.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
$
31 Units Available
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,519
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1331 sqft
Old Fourth Ward District location near trendy dining, shopping and entertainment with convenient access to I-75, I-85, I-20 and MARTA. Units have luxurious 10-foot ceilings, patio or balcony and luxuriously-equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
$
14 Units Available
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,554
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1276 sqft
Historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood in Atlanta, GA, with access to Atlanta Beltline and Ponce City Market. Luxury 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, quartz or granite counters, hardwoods, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
$
16 Units Available
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,467
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
1101 sqft
Close to Historic Fourth Ward Park. Floor plans feature fully-equipped gourmet kitchens and tiled bathrooms with garden tubs. Select homes feature city skyline and park views. Swimming pool, pet spa and open-air lounge on-site.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
24 Units Available
North and Line
385 North Angier Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1136 sqft
BE YOUR OWN TRUE NORTH. At the intersection of North Avenue and Atlanta’s BeltLine sits the Eastside’s most refined apartment living. Exactly where you want to be with the most sought-after restaurants, retail and recreation.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
14 Units Available
Camden Fourth Ward
477 Wilmer Street, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,489
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1138 sqft
Living in this community means free cable, high-speed internet and amenities ranging from yoga and a gym to a basketball court and grilling area. Located adjacent to Historic Fourth Ward Park. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
31 Units Available
City View
433 Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,271
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1089 sqft
Close to transportation routes, such as I-85. Also near attractions such as Freedom Park and Midtown Place Shopping Center. Apartments boast views of Downtown Atlanta. On-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog grooming station.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
7 Units Available
The Waterford on Piedmont
530 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,521
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1445 sqft
This recently renovated high-rise community features a putting green, game room, pool and 24-hour gym. Nearby I-85 provides opportunities for enjoyment throughout Atlanta. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
24 Units Available
The Prato at Midtown
400 Central Park Pl NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,050
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1194 sqft
Residents can walk to Central and Renaissance Parks from this property, but Interstate 75/85 is also nearby. This Midtown location offers a community garden, pool table, tennis court and gym. Units are recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
24 Units Available
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,590
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1319 sqft
Windsor Old Fourth Ward offers luxury living in a prime location.Our ideal location in the popular Old Fourth Ward neighborhood puts you close to excellent shopping, entertainment, dining, and employment options.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
$
44 Units Available
Highland Walk
701 Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,507
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
1193 sqft
Hit the BeltLine Eastside Trail or the Freedom Park Trail for a quick bike ride and then relax in your contemporary apartment, which features hardwood floors and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
221 Units Available
Novel O4W
525 North Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,600
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,919
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1163 sqft
UNIQUELY ATLANTA. DISCOVER OLD FOURTH WARD. Known for its creative heart and soul, Old Fourth Ward offers countless opportunities for artistic and personal inspiration.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
10 Units Available
251 North
300 Cityline Ave NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1275 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, and duplex or loft options available. Close to George State University and Georgia Institute of Technology. Easy walking distance to restaurants, shops, and theaters.
1 of 79
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
410 Felton Dr NE Unit 351
410 Felton Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2760 sqft
410 Felton Dr NE Unit 351 Available 08/15/20 Available 8/15/2020 Executive Living - Brand New Townhome In Midtown's Best Location! Call Yahya 404 423-7153. - SHOWING BY APPT ONLY! Be the envy of your friends in this brand new 3 Bedroom 3.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
712 Highland Avenue Northeast
712 Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$995
350 sqft
Recently renovated high end studio apt is just steps away from nearby neighborhoods of Inman Park and Old Fourth Ward. Multiple skylights provide abundance of natural light.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
411 Pine Street Northeast
411 Pine Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1106 sqft
Fully renovated top Floor 2BR/2BA unit in awesome Old Fourth Ward.
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
575 Highland Avenue NE
575 Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1993 sqft
CUSTOM MODERN HOME IN THE HEART OF OLD 4TH WARD - JUST STEPS AWAY FROM BOTH INMAN PARK AND THE BELTLINE!! ROOFTOP DECK WITH BUILT IN FIRE PIT AND SKYLINE VIEWS. LARGE FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS THROUGHOUT WITH AUTOMATIC SHADES.
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
616 Angier Avenue NE
616 Angier Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1711 sqft
A wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome in the heart of Old Fourth Ward. This unit is close to everything. Walk to restaurants, shops, bars, Ponce City Market, the Beltline and more! This townhome comes completely furnished as well.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
45 Howell Street SE
45 Howell Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1369 sqft
Charming home in Atlanta's favorite, Old Fourth Ward. This updated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom bungalow offers welcoming front porch and bright, open living space.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
613 McGruder Street
613 Mcgruder Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1341 sqft
This cute craftsman style home in Old Fourth Ward is a desirable location close to the BeltLine and Krog Street Market. This house is 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living room and large kitchen with space for dining area.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
210 Sampson St
210 Sampson Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo is available August 1st and can be rented for $1825. *Rental amount includes water and trash, leaving you with power, which is very minimal. The location doesn’t get much better than this! In the HEART of it all...
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
506 Winton Ter NE - Apt A
506 Winton Terrace Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
960 sqft
Absolutely beautiful, totally renovated 2BR/2BA duplex apartment in the historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
384 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Unit 303
384 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
745 sqft
FUULY FURNISHED Old Fourth Ward! Beautiful spacious one bedroom, one bathroom unit, custom closet design, hardwoods throughout, granite, stainless steel appliances, amenities include pool, courtyard, and clubhouse, one parking space, minimum one
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
480 John Wesley Dobbs Ave
480 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to this adorable, loft-style condo located in the highly sought after Tribute Lofts! It comes with lots of natural light in an open concept living/dining/kitchen area.
