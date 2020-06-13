Apartment List
360 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Atlanta, GA

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Vinings
45 Units Available
The Columns at Vinings
1900 Tamarron Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
913 sqft
Tucked into a tree-covered, hilly area, this community is close to area freeways and about 15 minutes from the downtown area. On-site amenities include a fitness center and pool. Spacious interiors with gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Westminster - Milmar
18 Units Available
Bell Buckhead West
3201 Downwood Cir NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,059
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,282
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1107 sqft
Spectacular views available from the private balconies of 1-2 bedroom units at this property. In addition to the inspiring location, tenants enjoy hardwood floors, walk-in closets and an on-site gym.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Princeton Lakes
8 Units Available
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,344
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,433
1327 sqft
A welcoming community near the water and green spaces. On-site amenities include a large pool, grill area and dog park. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Wildwood
45 Units Available
Pointe at Collier Hills
914 Collier Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,148
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,456
1402 sqft
Pointe at Collier Hills in Atlanta is located just off Interstate 75, making it convenient for commuting. The units are designed in classic Atlanta colonial style with modern updates to suit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Lenox
83 Units Available
AMLI Lenox
3478 Lakeside Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,756
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,894
1916 sqft
AMLI Lenox is ideally situated in Atlantas premier shopping and dining district. Our Lenox apartments are walking distance from Phipps Plaza, Lenox Mall and the Buckhead Financial district, and uniquely located next to Marie Sims Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Cumberland
11 Units Available
City View Vinings Apartments
3340 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,013
1180 sqft
Highly modern 2-bedroom units available just off I-75 and route 41. Giant walk-in closets and plenty of extra storage. Luxurious amenities include gym, swimming pool and private yoga classes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Lindbergh - Morosgo
33 Units Available
The Pointe at Lindbergh
485 Lindbergh Pl NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,145
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1149 sqft
Easy access to I-85 and just minutes from Midtown Atlanta. Well-organized living spaces plus a community swimming pool, fitness center, tennis court and yoga area.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
North Buckhead
51 Units Available
Skyhouse Buckhead
3390 Stratford Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,224
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1066 sqft
High-rise living near Buckhead MARTA Station and Lenox Square Mall. Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchens and walk-in closets. Community features coffee bar, game room, pool and gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Midtown
18 Units Available
Skyhouse South
100 6th St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,447
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,636
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,352
1002 sqft
Modern studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments in Midtown South. Stunning city views from rooftop terrace and pool. Lots of bars and restaurants within walking distance along 5th and 6th Streets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Brookwood
42 Units Available
The Row at Twenty Sixth
225 26th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,161
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,256
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1114 sqft
Luxury interiors with modern design finishes such as unique hardwood floors and a fireplace. Pet-friendly community located just off I-75 that offers relaxing amenities. Enjoy a pool, tennis court, dog grooming area and more.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Martin Manor
24 Units Available
The Reserve at Lavista Walk
1155 Lavista Walk NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,246
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1405 sqft
Furnished apartments just minutes from downtown Atlanta. Leisure amenities include two swimming pools, a fitness center and an outdoor living room with BBQ grills. Housekeeping assistance and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Peachtree Heights West
22 Units Available
The Aster Buckhead
2900 Pharr Court South NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1263 sqft
Floor plans feature one and two-bedroom units with modern features, including quartz countertops, brush-nickel finishes and LED lighting. On-site amenities include 24-hour fitness studio and coffee bar. Nearby Pharr Circle Park with access to I-85.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
North Buckhead
12 Units Available
Residences at Chastain
4011 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1357 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community has a fitness center, playground, pool and garage parking for tenants to enjoy. Prime North Buckhead location.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Martin Manor
18 Units Available
CB Lofts
2430 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,136
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1341 sqft
1-3 bedroom loft apartments with relaxing pool and outdoor area. Close to I-85 and within walking distance of many eateries, including Taverna Plaka, Babylon Cafe and Little Bangkok.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
Hudson Ridge
3505 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments and townhomes with 9-foot ceilings, surround-sound theatre, modern kitchens and wonderful views. Units have detached garages. Peaceful community with tennis courts, gorgeous swimming pool and urban vegetable garden for use by all tenants.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Midtown
32 Units Available
Skyhouse Midtown
1080 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,436
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1002 sqft
Convenient central Midtown location. Rooftop pool, clubhouse and gym for tenants. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets, in addition to granite countertops, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Midtown
11 Units Available
Arts Center Tower
1270 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,387
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1024 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in northern Atlanta featuring gym, pool and great city views. Modern apartments have own laundry and hardwood floors. Woodruff Arts Center and transit station are just across the street.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Highpoint
23 Units Available
ARIUM Glenridge
5501 Glenridge Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1310 sqft
The Nevadan Apartment homes in Atlanta, GA, offer convenience and updated interiors, along with shaded gardens and a pool. Units are pet-friendly and accept large dogs.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Piedmont Heights
42 Units Available
Gables Midtown
1925 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,627
1528 sqft
Views of the Buckhead Skyline and midtown. Pet-friendly community with a pool and fitness center. Units feature kitchens with granite countertops, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Buckhead Village
48 Units Available
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,455
692 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,213
1492 sqft
Situated yards from Highway 141 and adjacent to The Shops Buckhead Atlanta. Apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a pleasant courtyard and a pool table.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
English Avenue
43 Units Available
Gables 820 West
820 W Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1132 sqft
Green-certified apartment community close to Knight Park-Howell Station and Georgia Institute of Technology. Apartments offer amenities such as a kitchen island and in-unit washer/dryer. On-site shuffleboard court, saltwater pool, fitness center and outdoor theater.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
English Avenue
30 Units Available
The Point at Westside
370 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,255
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1089 sqft
Where comfort meets convenience. Come home to a recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances and in-home laundry. Take in Atlanta skyline views while socializing at the pool, gym or clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Underwood Hills
17 Units Available
ELEVEN85 APARTMENTS
1185 Collier Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,120
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,352
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1133 sqft
Minutes from Cross Creek Golf Club. Apartments feature kitchens with modern appliances and bathrooms with roman tubs. Select homes boast courtyard views and private balconies or patios. On-site saltwater swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
16 Units Available
Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,318
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1234 sqft
This modern community is near Atlantic Station and Lenox Square Mall. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, designer cabinetry, and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness studio, resort-style pool, and demo kitchen.
City Guide for Atlanta, GA

Oh, Atlanta - I hear you calling. I'm coming back to you one fine day. No need to worry, there ain't no hurry 'cause I'm on my way back to Georgia." (Allison Krauss - "Oh Atlanta")

It happens all the time. You're at a cocktail party. Granny Smith appletini in one hand, Crab Louie with hydroponic chive in mini puff pastry in the other. While musing about summers in the Hamptons, the tennis cad injects a social trump card with a devilish aphorism extolling the virtues of winter sailing in Catalina. And just like that, it's on. The East Coast - West Coast rivalry. A virulent, zealous, hopeless fight. That's why people like Atlanta. New York has the potency of Wall Street, L.A. has the glitterati of Hollywood. That's why people like Atlanta. Let Wall Street have its base of operations for entitled billionaires - I'm just a good ol’ hard working Josephine after all. Let Hollywood be the nerve center of flashbulbs and red carpets - I don't need daily affirmation to feel like a star. That's why I like Atlanta... headquarters to Coca Cola, Home Depot, and Cartoon Network... now that's what speaks to me!

Having trouble with Craigslist Atlanta? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Atlanta, GA

Finding an apartment in Atlanta that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

