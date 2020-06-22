All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019

903 Le Brun Drive

903 Le Brun Drive · No Longer Available
Location

903 Le Brun Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Normandy Village

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.Minimum 12 month lease. $40.00 application fee (all applicants over 18 years of age). Security Deposit due once approved (May vary with screening results). $200.00 pet fee. Resident pays all utilities. Renter's insurance required - more details provided after property is reserved. Please call today at 321-473-0160 and/or apply today at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Le Brun Drive have any available units?
903 Le Brun Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 903 Le Brun Drive currently offering any rent specials?
903 Le Brun Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Le Brun Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 Le Brun Drive is pet friendly.
Does 903 Le Brun Drive offer parking?
No, 903 Le Brun Drive does not offer parking.
Does 903 Le Brun Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 Le Brun Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Le Brun Drive have a pool?
No, 903 Le Brun Drive does not have a pool.
Does 903 Le Brun Drive have accessible units?
No, 903 Le Brun Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Le Brun Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 Le Brun Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 903 Le Brun Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 903 Le Brun Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
