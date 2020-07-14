All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 PM

St. Johns Forest

Open Now until 6pm
7925 Merrill Rd · (904) 441-8128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7925 Merrill Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1213 · Avail. Aug 4

$856

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 793 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1101 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1141 sqft

Unit 0210 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Unit 1314 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1511 · Avail. now

$1,261

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1412 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from St. Johns Forest.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
gym
pet friendly
business center
St. John's Forest offers an enhanced variety of apartment homes with distinctive one, two, and three bedroom floor plans minutes from beautiful beaches, Downtown Jacksonville, St. Johns Town Center, and The Jacksonville International Airport. Your new apartment will feature new black appliances, brushed nickel finishes, raised panel cabinetry, and faux wood flooring. These are just a few of the reasons you will love to call St. Johns Forest home! Enjoy the Florida sun while playing a game of sand volleyball and tennis or enjoy a friendly stroll around our sparkling lakes. Relax by our refreshing swimming pools while using our brand new stainless grill area. We also offer indoor tanning beds to give you that Florida glow all year around! Come visit us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does St. Johns Forest have any available units?
St. Johns Forest has 6 units available starting at $856 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does St. Johns Forest have?
Some of St. Johns Forest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is St. Johns Forest currently offering any rent specials?
St. Johns Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is St. Johns Forest pet-friendly?
Yes, St. Johns Forest is pet friendly.
Does St. Johns Forest offer parking?
Yes, St. Johns Forest offers parking.
Does St. Johns Forest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, St. Johns Forest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does St. Johns Forest have a pool?
Yes, St. Johns Forest has a pool.
Does St. Johns Forest have accessible units?
No, St. Johns Forest does not have accessible units.
Does St. Johns Forest have units with dishwashers?
No, St. Johns Forest does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in St. Johns Forest?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

