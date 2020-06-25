All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 18 2019 at 8:49 PM

8254 Dover Cliff Court

8254 Dover Cliff Court · No Longer Available
Location

8254 Dover Cliff Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Settlers Landing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,203 sf home is located in Jacksonville, FL. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8254 Dover Cliff Court have any available units?
8254 Dover Cliff Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8254 Dover Cliff Court have?
Some of 8254 Dover Cliff Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8254 Dover Cliff Court currently offering any rent specials?
8254 Dover Cliff Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8254 Dover Cliff Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8254 Dover Cliff Court is pet friendly.
Does 8254 Dover Cliff Court offer parking?
Yes, 8254 Dover Cliff Court offers parking.
Does 8254 Dover Cliff Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8254 Dover Cliff Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8254 Dover Cliff Court have a pool?
No, 8254 Dover Cliff Court does not have a pool.
Does 8254 Dover Cliff Court have accessible units?
No, 8254 Dover Cliff Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8254 Dover Cliff Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8254 Dover Cliff Court does not have units with dishwashers.
