Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 776 STOCKTON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
776 STOCKTON ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
776 STOCKTON ST
776 Stockton Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
776 Stockton Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1 Bedroom 1 bath combo living kitchen with new appliances! Window air conditioning. Riverside and 5 points bus, restaurants and shopping. Convenient to expressway. WATER INCLUDED IN RENT!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 776 STOCKTON ST have any available units?
776 STOCKTON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 776 STOCKTON ST have?
Some of 776 STOCKTON ST's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 776 STOCKTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
776 STOCKTON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 776 STOCKTON ST pet-friendly?
No, 776 STOCKTON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 776 STOCKTON ST offer parking?
Yes, 776 STOCKTON ST does offer parking.
Does 776 STOCKTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 776 STOCKTON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 776 STOCKTON ST have a pool?
No, 776 STOCKTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 776 STOCKTON ST have accessible units?
No, 776 STOCKTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 776 STOCKTON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 776 STOCKTON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia