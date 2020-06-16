7261 Longleaf Branch Drive

Amenities

4-bedroom, 3-bath home, complete with stacked stone accents, landscaping and a 3-car garage! Upgrades such as crown molding, window blinds and 18x18 ceramic tile add character. This home features a formal dining room, a huge, eat-in kitchen with castled cabinets, granite counters, Frigidaire stainless steel appliances, a center island and breakfast bar, and a spacious family room. The master suite boasts a walk-in closet and a deluxe bath with dual sinks, a garden tub, separate shower and water closet. One of the secondary bedrooms has its own full bath. Enjoy the outdoors on the enclosed, paver lanai in the large side yard, or take advantage of the community pool! Pets conditional. You don't want to miss this deal AVAILABLE February 15th. Please call before scheduling a showing.