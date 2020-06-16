All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7261 Longleaf Branch Drive

7261 Longleaf Branch Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7261 Longleaf Branch Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
pet friendly
4-bedroom, 3-bath home, complete with stacked stone accents, landscaping and a 3-car garage! Upgrades such as crown molding, window blinds and 18x18 ceramic tile add character. This home features a formal dining room, a huge, eat-in kitchen with castled cabinets, granite counters, Frigidaire stainless steel appliances, a center island and breakfast bar, and a spacious family room. The master suite boasts a walk-in closet and a deluxe bath with dual sinks, a garden tub, separate shower and water closet. One of the secondary bedrooms has its own full bath. Enjoy the outdoors on the enclosed, paver lanai in the large side yard, or take advantage of the community pool! Pets conditional. You don't want to miss this deal AVAILABLE February 15th. Please call before scheduling a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7261 Longleaf Branch Drive have any available units?
7261 Longleaf Branch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7261 Longleaf Branch Drive have?
Some of 7261 Longleaf Branch Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7261 Longleaf Branch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7261 Longleaf Branch Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7261 Longleaf Branch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7261 Longleaf Branch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7261 Longleaf Branch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7261 Longleaf Branch Drive does offer parking.
Does 7261 Longleaf Branch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7261 Longleaf Branch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7261 Longleaf Branch Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7261 Longleaf Branch Drive has a pool.
Does 7261 Longleaf Branch Drive have accessible units?
No, 7261 Longleaf Branch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7261 Longleaf Branch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7261 Longleaf Branch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
