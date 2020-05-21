Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar concierge gym on-site laundry pool internet access online portal tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Brookwood Club Apartments is located near SR-9A on Monument Road in the East Arlington area of Jacksonville, Florida. Brookwood Club offers one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent featuring washer/dryer connections, spacious patios or balconies, walk-in closets and more! Our community's unique design allows residents to enjoy a view of one of our ten stunning swimming pools. Enjoy recent updates like cherry wood cabinetry, newly refinished countertops, updated appliances, lighting and hardware. Residents also have the convenience of a fully equipped strength and cardio center, a tennis court and complimentary Wi-Fi in the clubhouse. Brookwood Club Apartments is just minutes to St. John's Town Center, Target, and Mayport. Stop by or schedule an appointment to tour any one of our spacious homes today!