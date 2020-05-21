All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:43 PM

Brookwood Club Apartments

1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd · (904) 429-3728
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Atlantic Boulevard Estates

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 200215 · Avail. Sep 2

$920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 691 sqft

Unit 101115 · Avail. Aug 31

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 691 sqft

Unit 101113 · Avail. now

$1,017

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 200306 · Avail. Jul 15

$998

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Unit 200106 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,008

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Unit 100306 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,118

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brookwood Club Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
gym
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
online portal
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Brookwood Club Apartments is located near SR-9A on Monument Road in the East Arlington area of Jacksonville, Florida. Brookwood Club offers one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent featuring washer/dryer connections, spacious patios or balconies, walk-in closets and more! Our community's unique design allows residents to enjoy a view of one of our ten stunning swimming pools. Enjoy recent updates like cherry wood cabinetry, newly refinished countertops, updated appliances, lighting and hardware. Residents also have the convenience of a fully equipped strength and cardio center, a tennis court and complimentary Wi-Fi in the clubhouse. Brookwood Club Apartments is just minutes to St. John's Town Center, Target, and Mayport. Stop by or schedule an appointment to tour any one of our spacious homes today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brookwood Club Apartments have any available units?
Brookwood Club Apartments has 12 units available starting at $920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Brookwood Club Apartments have?
Some of Brookwood Club Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brookwood Club Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Brookwood Club Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brookwood Club Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Brookwood Club Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Brookwood Club Apartments offer parking?
No, Brookwood Club Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Brookwood Club Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brookwood Club Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brookwood Club Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Brookwood Club Apartments has a pool.
Does Brookwood Club Apartments have accessible units?
No, Brookwood Club Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Brookwood Club Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Brookwood Club Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
